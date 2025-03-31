Melbourne's Harvey Langford has earned the Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination for round three for his outstanding game in his side's heavy loss to Gold Coast

Harvey Langford (centre) in action during Melbourne's clash with Gold Coast in round three, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HARVEY Langford has landed the Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination for round three after starring in Melbourne's big loss to Gold Coast.

Langford, the No.6 pick in last year's draft, was among the Demons' best in the 58-point defeat to the Suns at the MCG on Saturday.

In just his second AFL game and first full outing, Langford had 26 disposals, 15 contested possessions, 10 score involvements, six clearances and kicked a goal.

"He was really positive," Demons coach Simon Goodwin said after the game.

"We asked him to go and work on some things in the last two or three weeks in and around his game and he's gone away and done that.

"He's come in and I thought he was probably our best midfielder on the day, which probably says a bit to have a guy playing his second game and his first full game to be one of our best players is outstanding for him."

While Langford starred, the Demons slipped to a 0-3 start after another heavy loss.

Melbourne will look to respond when it makes the trip to Geelong to take on the Cats on Friday night.

2025 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Round one: Sam Lalor (Richmond)

Round two: Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

Round three: Harvey Langford (Melbourne)