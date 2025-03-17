Sam Lalor celebrates a goal during Richmond's clash against Carlton in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SAM LALOR only started eating solid food one day before his debut, as part of his recovery from a broken jaw.

It didn't affect his performance, awarded the Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination for his round one game against Carlton, recording 18 disposals, eight score involvements and two goals.

Lalor had suffered the injury in Richmond's match simulation against West Coast on February 17.

"I was told to take the surgery and potentially be right for round one, or if I don't, I'd be available in rounds five to six. So it was a pretty clear decision for me," Lalor told AFL.com.au.

"It was pretty tough. I couldn't eat for three and a bit weeks post-surgery, until I found out the day before the game that I was allowed to start eating again. I thought I wasn't going to be able to fuel myself for the game, but I figured some things out.

"Early days, it was pretty much a soup diet, yoghurt, a lot of protein shakes. As I could open my mouth a bit more, I had a bit of risotto. I lost a fair bit of muscle mass, but a fair bit of fat as well, so I trimmed down a bit, which wasn't the worst thing."

Lalor was still bouncing after Thursday night's come-from-behind victory over Carlton, the Tigers having chipped away at a 41-point deficit to eventually win by 13.

"I didn't know what to think after the game, but it's sunk in now, it was an unreal experience. I think everyone wants to play in that [round one] game, so I was jumping at the bit trying to get out there," he said.

"The crowd gives you the chills, it's like having another player out there, and makes everything easier when the crowd's behind you. The Tiger Army is so good at it, they're so loud, and we had it tough last year, so for them to still be with us is great.

"I don't reckon I got to bed till about four in the morning, I was just buzzing from the energy from the crowd and thinking about the win. It's hard to get to sleep when there's so much adrenaline running through you late at night, but I've caught up over the past few nights.

Sam Lalor celebrates with fans after Richmond's win over Carlton in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I was watching Thor: Ragnarok, then tried to go to sleep; but I gave up, got back up and watched the rest of the movie."

Lalor – who had a group of 20 family members sitting together, along with countless friends scattered around the MCG – was one of three Tiger debutants on Thursday night, playing alongside Harry Armstrong and Luke Trainor.

Richmond brought in an astonishing eight draftees in November, with the crew set to form the nucleus of the side for years to come.

"We’ve formed a really good connection. We do a lot of things around the club together, and I can't wait for the future," he said.

"Three of us obviously played, but there's going to be so many more this year, and it's going to be so good when we're all playing together. I think we're going to be a very good side in the years to come."

Debutants Harry Armstrong, Sam Lalor and Luke Trainor after the round one match between Richmond and Carlton at the MCG, March 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Lalor spent the first seven weeks of pre-season living with veteran Nathan Broad, his wife Tayla and toddler Samara, but has since moved in with a host family.

"They're the best, I still go over and have dinner and see them. They were like older siblings to me, and I'm so grateful for what they did for me," he said.

"It was so good to be out there [playing] with 'Broady'. When I kicked my first goal, I remember seeing 'Broady' run from the backline and he just gave me a massive hug. It was super special, and I couldn't thank [the Broads] enough."