IT'S not the despair, it's the hope.
It's what drives players, supporters and coaches through the long summer months.
TIGERS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats
Hope that this year, just maybe, things will be a little different, or not quite as grim as they appear. That the kid is going to be all right.
That maybe, Richmond might string together five goals in a row over the second and third terms to haul itself back into the contest against the much more fancied Carlton, which had led by 41 points in the second.
That the enthusiasm of youth might hassle and harry and chase and panic defenders into silly mistakes, and that the young backman with the laser kick, Tom Brown, would show nerves of steel to tie the game after the three-quarter time siren.
That the No.1 pick, Sam Lalor, heralded as the club's next generational player before he'd stepped on the MCG, might put Richmond in front for the first time all match with his second goal at the start of the fourth.
And that maybe, just maybe, the side which some suggested could go winless all season, would cling on for dear life, and secure a defining win against the old foe, celebrated with a Seth Campbell handstand-into-backflip.
The exuberance of youth.
It's not the despair, it's the hope.
For the record – Richmond defeated Carlton by 13 points in front of 80,009 at the MCG, 13.4 (82) to 9.15 (69).
For Carlton, this year is all about staking its claim as one of the top teams of the competition, the first-half elimination final capitulation to eventual premier Brisbane having burned a hole in the back of minds all summer.
Hopefully it's just round one sloppiness, but the Blues left much to be desired.
Jacob Weitering was simply superb in defence in the first half, snatching up everything that came his way against a very rusty Tom Lynch, while Patrick Cripps shook off a Kamdyn McIntosh tag as unusual as the bald man's headband.
The pair even contested a centre bounce as rucks, such was the weirdness in the air.
Carlton champion Sam Docherty was the starting sub, and came on at three-quarter time to good effect, providing some run to a flatfooted side, but 1.6 in the final quarter was the final nail in the coffin.
Jacob Blight played a strong first half in defence – his fourth game at the top level – before being subbed out with a tight groin, the Blues' relatively short forward line meaning coach Adem Yze backed in his other talls to manage.
Lynch in MRO strife, already?
Richmond can ill-afford to lose Tom Lynch, with the next cab off the rank being Samson Ryan. But the "godfather" of the forward line (as anointed by Adem Yze) will be sweating on the Match Review findings, catching Tom De Koning high as he went to bump the Carlton ruck. De Koning spent some time on the bench after the second-quarter incident, but played out the game.
Covering Charlie
While superstar forward Charlie Curnow is due back next week after a minor knee clean out, the Blues had to cover the absence of both the key forward and ruck Marc Pittonet (calf). De Koning played as a full-time ruck (with cover from Cripps), while Brodie Kemp was effectively Carlton's second tall forward alongside Harry McKay.
The new kids on the block
It was the first time since 2011 that Richmond rolled out three round one debutants (Reece Conca, now VFL coach Jake Batchelor and Brad Helbig), which like Adem Yze this year, was also Damien Hardwick's second season. All had nice moments, with Lalor the most prominent, including a strong flying mark on the wing. Lucas Camporeale was Carlton's debutant, and produced an incredibly assured first game on the wing.
RICHMOND 1.1 4.1 9.3 13.4 (82)
CARLTON 5.4 7.8 8.9 9.15 (69)
GOALS
Richmond: Ross 2, Nankervis 2, Lalor 2, Campbell 2, Mansell, Lynch, Hopper, Brown, Bauer
Carlton: Williams, Walsh, Silvagni, McKay, Kemp, Evans, Cowan, Cottrell, Acres
BEST
Richmond: Taranto, Ross, Nankervis, Miller, Lalor, Vlastuin
Carlton: Cripps, Weitering, De Koning, Walsh, Cerra
INJURIES
Richmond: Blight (groin tightness)
Carlton: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
Richmond: Tyler Sonsie (replaced Jacob Blight in the third quarter)
Carlton: Sam Docherty (replaced Cooper Lord at three-quarter time)
Crowd: 80,009 at the MCG