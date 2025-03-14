Richmond veteran Kamdyn McIntosh did an effective job on Paddy Cripps, and more besides

Kamdyn McIntosh during the round one match between Richmond and Carlton at the MCG, March 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE HEADBAND isn't going anywhere.

Kamdyn McIntosh has never been Richmond's most talented player, and aside from a glorious 2018 qualifying final in the wet against Hawthorn, has rarely won a game off his own boot.

But the winger is now the fourth-most experienced player in the squad (third if you discount the injured Dion Prestia, and second if both Prestia and a possibly-suspended Tom Lynch don't play next week), and has been entrusted with a new role.

KMac the tagger, completed with the bald man donning a headband.

And there's no bigger role in football than taking on reigning Brownlow medallist Paddy Cripps.

Patrick Cripps and Kamdyn McIntosh during the round one match between Richmond and Carlton at the MCG, March 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

While the Carlton superstar still finished with 32 disposals (the tag loosening by the fourth term), 22 were handballs, and he only recorded three inside-50s.

"[McIntosh] wore a headband – I didn't know he was going to wear a headband, it was good because you could see him out there. He's such a terrific teammate, he's just a really good teammate," coach Adem Yze said with a laugh.

"He was tagging Cripps, he was playing second ruck for us, if we need him down back – any role we ask of him, he'll do. Obviously Paddy Cripps is a star, and to nullify his influence – not sure how many possessions Paddy had, but he would have worked hard for all of them. It was a great game by Kamdyn."

For McIntosh himself, it's just another element to add to the mix, two weeks' shy of his 31st birthday.

"Playing on-ball now, it's a bit different than playing on the wing. I'm kind of rapt with the changeup," McIntosh told AFL.com.au.

"At times, I'll be going back through the wing. It's just trying to add a different part to my game than just being a wingman. I'll go through the midfield during the year, but we'll see what happens."

Assistant coach Blake Caracella even dropped by the post-match interview in the bouncing Richmond rooms to chip in with a "how good was he?", after the Tigers' stunning 54-point turnaround against Carlton.

Richmond fielded seven players with fewer than 10 games' AFL experience, compared with Carlton's two.

Debutants Harry Armstrong, Sam Lalor and Luke Trainor after the round one match between Richmond and Carlton at the MCG, March 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's pretty un-bloody-believable, I should say. You try to stay present in the moment and stuff, but you can't help notice the slack and outside comments on Richmond at the moment, saying we're very young, not going to win a game for the year, this and that," McIntosh said.

"Our first two practice matches, we weren't as bad as it showed on paper. We learned a lot from those games, and we went out there tonight, and we all had a role to play.

"It just shows, that when we do play our roles and our way, and we do bring the pressure and intent – that's a massive part of it – anything can happen. It's an incredible win, to be down at half-time with three first-year players.

"We went in at half-time, and 'Nank' (captain Toby Nankervis) and 'Ooze' (Yze), they spoke about the intent and effort and our ability to put our body on the line. You've got to do that, and these round ones, it's always a high-pressure game.

"The crowd's up and about, and it's a contested game. We went in at half-time, we said we needed to smash in more and take away their uncontested marks and whatnot. They still brought their game, we just had to match it in it and nullify it a bit."

McIntosh has always marched to the beat of his own drum.

And after successfully debuting the headband, will it be back next week against Port Adelaide?

"I think so, it keeps the sweat and sunscreen out of my eyes."