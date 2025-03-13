Ross Lyon has ruled Mitchito Owens out of St Kilda's round one match, paving the way for at least three debutants

Mitch Owens is seen with his arm in a sling during St Kilda's AAMI Community Series clash against Port Adelaide on March 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has ruled Mitchito Owens out of Sunday's clash against Adelaide, with the young forward failing to overcome a shoulder injury in time for round one.

Owens, who injured his shoulder during a practice match two weeks ago, was named on the extended bench on Thursday night but coach Ross Lyon ruled the young gun out during a press conference on Friday morning.

It paves the way for at least three Saints to make their AFL debuts, with uncapped forward/defender Isaac Keeler, pre-season signing Harry Boyd, draftee Hugh Boxshall, mid-season rookie draft pick-up Max Hall and Irish rookie Liam O'Connell all named on the extended bench alongside Zak Jones and Liam Stocker.

With five spots on the interchange bench - including the substitute - even if both Stocker and Jones are named, three newbies will be named. If one or both of Jones, who didn't feature in either of the Saints' pre-season hitouts, and Stocker aren't named, the Saints will feature up to five fresh faces.

Off-season recruit Jack Macrae has also been named to make his club debut after crossing from the Western Bulldogs during trade period.

Jack Macrae in action during St Kilda's AAMI Community Series clash against Port Adelaide on March 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Owens' absence means the Saints will need to get creative with their forward line, which is also missing key forward Max King (knee), goalsneak Dan Butler (Achilles), tall Cooper Sharman (thumb) and young talent Mattaes Phillipou (leg).

Lyon also doubled down on the selection of half-back Jack Sinclair and ruck Rowan Marshall after overcoming respective hamstring and pelvis injuries.

St Kilda will name its 23-man team on Friday evening at 5pm AEDT.