AFL Fantasy starts tonight and it's not too late to pick your team

Nick Daicos, Tom De Koning and Finn Callaghan. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT'S not too late.

AFL Fantasy starts tonight and you too can enjoy the greatest game on Earth without all the stress fun of the pre-season.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

We've put together a team featuring the most popular picks, with a few minor adjustments.

This team is a great starting point.

North Melbourne gun Harry Sheezel (DEF, $1,151,000) headlines the defence alongside Richmond's Jayden Short (DEF, $825,000) and Sydney half-back Matt Roberts (DEF, $780,000).

Collingwood star Nick Daicos (MID, $1,074,000) leads the midfield, while Finn Callaghan (MID, $789,000) makes the cut after starring for Greater Western Sydney in Opening Round.

Learn More 02:53

Daicos scored just 60 in Opening Round so coaches can wait with his price set to come down, while the Magpies also have an early bye.

But the early byes this year are shaping as a minor factor for coaches.

The combination of Tristan Xerri (RUC, $1,175,000) and Tom De Koning (RUC, $900,000) will be popular in ruck lines.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

And the forward line features all of the value options.

Of the other popular picks, we've left out Bo Allan (DEF/MID, $295,000) because the young Eagle won't play in round one.

Saad El-Hawli (DEF/MID, $230,000) is unlikely to be in Essendon's side, while there is a risk Sid Draper (MID, $331,000) is used as a substitute by Adelaide.