Everything you need to know ahead of round one of AFL Fantasy

Will Day celebrates a goal during the Opening Round match between Hawthorn and Sydney at the SCG on March 7, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

AFL FANTASY is back and it starts tonight!

Even though we saw two games played over Opening Round, AFL Fantasy starts tonight when Carlton takes on Richmond, starting at 7.30pm AEDT.

Once the ball is bounced, Blues and Tigers players will be locked into (and out of) your team. This includes captains, vice-captains and emergencies. The rolling lockout will occur all weekend, locking players from the start of each game.

Therefore, you still have time to create a team and start playing today. Even if you are late to the party, there is plenty of tips and advice from The Traders to get you set up for 2025.

Trap or treat?

Who are some of the traps to avoid and some treats worth considering for round one?

Rowan Marshall (RUCK, $1,201,000) – TRAP

You can't pay over a million dollars for someone who hasn't played a single game this pre-season. Marshall is currently in 14 per cent of teams. If that's you … fix it now.

Nick Daicos (MID, $1,074,000) - TRAP

After opening his account with a score of 60, Daicos now has a breakeven of 173 and will start to bleed cash immediately. Consider starting someone else and pick him up at a later date.

Nick Daicos during the Opening Round match between Collingwood and GWS at Engie Stadium on March 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Will Day (MID, $760,000) - TREAT

Day started the year priced at an average of 74 and scored 129 in the Opening Round. The good thing is … his price won't move until this round ends. Get on now!

Sam Taylor (DEF, $528,000) - TREAT

A treat for those who like to play the breakeven game. Taylor scored 118 last week and now has a breakeven of -51. The flag is … that's his highest Fantasy score ever!

Popular rookies

Levi Ashcroft (MID, $328,000) – 78 per cent owned

– 78 per cent owned Zach Reid (DEF, $230,000) – 59 per cent owned

– 59 per cent owned Harry Boyd (RUCK, $230,000) – 55 per cent owned

– 55 per cent owned Isaac Kako (MID/FWD, $304,000) – 51 per cent owned

– 51 per cent owned Sam Davidson (FWD, $230,000) – 50 per cent owned

A wise man once said … "rookies dictate the structure of our teams". Selecting the right rookies from the start is the most important aspect of playing AFL Fantasy and it's no surprise to see Levi Ashcroft (MID, $328,000) at the top of the list heading into round one.

Zach Reid (DEF, $230,000) is another popular option in defence after scoring 75 in the AAMI Community Series. This score now has some Fantasy coaches flirting with the idea of player the Essendon defender on their field.

During the week, Warnie released his ultimate rookie guide where he ranked his best rookie options across all positions. A must-read heading into round one.

Levi Ashcroft in action during the match sim between Brisbane and Gold Coast at People First Stadium on February 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft: One-week wonders

A strategy in Draft is to find one-week streaming options. This means finding a player who has low ownership (most likely on the waiver wire) and an option for a one-week play. You may require a player like this to fill any holes in your team while you wait for an injured player to return or for one of your players to gain dual-position status.

Here are some players with low ownership that might be worth a punt on for this week.

Jake Bowey (DEF) v Greater Western Sydney – After scoring a nice 95 in the AAMI Community Series, Draft coaches have let Bowey slip through to the keeper. He finds himself in only 10 per cent of draft leagues and is capable of hitting 80-plus on the MCG.

Ollie Hollands (MID) v Richmond – Hollands only features in 43 per cent of draft leagues and in this match-up, he could be huge. Richmond will be a team we target regularly this season, and he could open his account with a triple-figure score.

Aaron Naughton (FWD) v North Melbourne– In the AAMI Community Series we saw Naughton look dangerous as a key forward, scoring 93 against the Hawks. If the Dogs kick away in this one, he could walk away nice a nice bag himself.

Aaron Naughton flies for a mark during the AAMI Community Series match between Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at UTAS Stadium on February 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Draft: Captain Smokies

In draft, every player is unique so it's important to think outside the box when it comes to finding a captain. Here are some smokies to consider if you're a lucky owner.

Adam Cerra v Richmond @ the MCG, Thursday 7.30pm AEDT

Anyone playing the Tigers will be a target for captains. Lipinski (141), N. Daicos (127) and J. Daicos (120) scored with ease against them in the AAMI and so should Cerra. He plays tonight!

Rory Laird v St Kilda @ Adelaide Oval, Sunday 12:05pm ACDT

Everyone from the Power feasted against the Saints in the AAMI Community Series, especially those across half-back like Finlayson (115) and Evans (108). Laird could start with a bang!

Jarrod Witts v West Coast @ Optus Stadium, Sunday 3.10pm AWST

Witts scored 141 and 135 against the Eagles last year and this match-up doesn't get any easier for rucks. A great unique captain option in the final game of the round.

Live Teams Show

The Traders will be live tonight to cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and ask your questions in the comments.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and as always, we need all the points we can get. Make sure you tune in tonight when the Traders go live at 6.15pm AEDT on AFL.com.au or via the AFL Live App to see who Calvin has in his top five and who the Traders are locking in as their captain options for the round ahead.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub.