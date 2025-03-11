Isaac Kako, Finn O'Sullivan and Levi Ashcroft. Pictures: AFL Photos

ROUND one is upon us! This is an exciting time for draftees and their families as we get to witness those debut videos.

It's equally exciting for Fantasy coaches as the next crop of debutants could be the all-important cash cows for our teams.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Players with a starting value under $400,000 are considered as 'rookie-priced' players.

As mentioned previously, rookies/cash cows define the structure of your team. To make best use of the $17.8 million salary cap, you need to fit in cheap players. They not only need to generate some cash for you in the 'stock market' game of Fantasy Classic, but provide important points on field.

It's time to rank the best of the potential cash cows featuring those who are fit and, in the mix, to play round one.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Defenders

Fielding a defender rookie is looking unlikely for most Fantasy Classic teams. In the world of three rounds of best 18 between rounds two and four, there is an opportunity but there are question marks over a lot of options.

Essendon's Zach Reid is a lock for the bench. He scored 75 in the AAMI Community Series and should be a mainstay in the Bombers' back six. Richmond announced on Monday that Luke Trainor will debut. Although his game style may not be great for Fantasy, his job security is enough to have him on the bench.

If you were looking at an option for D6, Jaxon Prior might be worth a shout. It would be hard to spend that much for him on the bench, but he has the opportunity to score in Essendon's backline that racked up plenty last season (and in the AAMI game where he scored 48 second-half points).

West Coast's first-round draftee Bo Allan has been a popular selection throughout the pre-season. His stocks have fallen since posting a score of 13 from 73 per cent time on ground in the practice match against the Roos.

1. Zach Reid (DEF, $230,000)

2. Luke Trainor (DEF, $280,000)

3. Jaxon Prior (DEF, $362,000)

4. James Leake (DEF, $230,000)

5. Liam O'Connell (DEF, $230,000)

6. Tobie Travaglia (DEF/MID, $319,000)

7. Luke Cleary (DEF, $335,000)

8. Connor O'Sullivan (DEF, $300,000)

Learn More 02:53

Midfielders

Coaches have opted to play two or three rookies on field in the midfield. For the most part, two appears to be the magic number this season. Some are keen to have just one.

Father-son recruit Levi Ashcroft should be a member of Brisbane's round one team. He scored 78 from 66 per cent time on ground in the Lions' AAMI Community Series game against Adelaide. The only question is if he will be managed at all via low time on ground or used as a substitute.

Finn O'Sullivan ran North Melbourne's wing and even went behind the ball for 79 points against the Eagles. His scoring could be up and down, but if there is a world that he plays off half-back (like the Roos' first-round draftees Harry Sheezel and Colby McKercher in the last two seasons), that can only be positive for his scoring.

Richmond confirmed Sam Lalor will debut on Thursday. He was a lock in everyone's teams prior to sustaining a fracture in his jaw during match simulation. The No.1 draft pick has been declared fit and with that, he should be a member of your squad.

It is expected that Melbourne names Harvey Langford and Xavier Lindsay to debut, while Lucas Camporeale is the basement-priced player of choice if he avoids being Carlton's starting substitute.

1. Levi Ashcroft (MID, $328,000)

2. Finn O’Sullivan (MID, $337,000)

3. Sam Lalor (MID, $340,000)

4. Harvey Langford (MID, $325,000)

5. Lucas Camporeale (MID, $230,000)

6. Angus Hastie (MID, $230,000)

7. Hugh Boxshall (MID, $230,000)

8. Murphy Reid (MID, $292,000)

9. Xavier Lindsay (MID, $310,000)

Levi Ashcroft in action during the match sim between Brisbane and Gold Coast at People First Stadium on February 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Rucks

If Harry Boyd is named to play alongside Rowan Marshall for St Kilda, we pick him as the bench ruck. If he isn't, we probably still do it as the Saints have plenty of Sunday games where he will be useful for captaincy loopholes.

West Coast may include Archer Reid. He's definitely a fringe player, but he has had plenty of opportunity this pre-season to play as a tall.

Maybe you're willing to pay that bit extra for Liam Reidy? That plan was foiled following his 23 points in the AAMI Community Series. This would've seen his price drop. That's not what you want from a cash cow!

Nicholas Madden gets a mention on the chance he is given the role while Kieren Briggs is out. He is likely to only miss one game, so it is unlikely that play would be worth considering.

1. Harry Boyd (RUCK, $230,000)

2. Archer Reid (RUCK/FWD, $230,000)

3. Liam Reidy (RUCK, $402,000)

4. Nicholas Madden (RUCK, $230,000)

Jordon Sweet and Harry Boyd compete for the ball during Port Adelaide's AAMI Community Series clash against St Kilda on March 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Forwards

Don't see the long list of names as a sign to load up on cash cows in the forward line. You could, but we have a lot of more expensive options putting their hand up as must-have players.

Sam Davidson was the best of the cash cows in the AAMI Community Series. The mature-aged Bulldog scored 102 and is a lock. Whether that is your last player on field or your emergency on the bench, he must be in your side.

Playing in a good role last weekend, Conor Stone finished with 50 points and will get his cash generation started. A sound option for a bench slot if he suits up again this Sunday.

The next batch of players all have potential, but the mix of job security, scoring potential and price all make things tricky.

Sydney's Sam Wicks may offer some value after scoring 74 in his new defensive role. Is it worth spending almost $400k on him? Usually you'd want him to be on field at that price, but with other players that need to be in the side before him, there may not be room.

1. Sam Davidson (FWD, $230,000)

2. Conor Stone (FWD, $230,000)

3. Sam Wicks (FWD, $393,000)

4. Daniel Curtin (FWD, $300,000)

5. Isaac Kako (MID/FWD, $304,000)

6. Joe Berry (FWD, $298,000)

7. Reef McInnes (FWD, $324,000)

8. Max Hall (MID/FWD, $230,000)

9. Corey Warner (FWD, $257,000)

10. Max Gruzewski (FWD, $230,000)

11. Ethan Read (FWD, $230,000)

Learn More 00:33

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.