The wait is over for most clubs, while the Magpies and Swans are out to avoid a dreaded 0-2 start

Lachie Neale and Justin McInerney compete for the ball during the AFL Grand Final between Brisbane and Sydney at the MCG on September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S all hands back on deck with nine matches across four states after Opening Round was disrupted by a tropical storm that forced two clashes in Queensland to be postponed.

Carlton and Richmond will kickstart round one with their traditional blockbuster on Thursday night, as the four days of action are capped off by a Grand Final rematch between Brisbane and Sydney on Saturday.

Fourteen teams can get their season under way with the highest of hopes, while top-four hopefuls Sydney and Collingwood will be out to avoid a horror 0-2 start.

Here is who and what to look out for across round one, as well as a tip for each of the matches.

Richmond v Carlton, MCG

Thursday, March 13, 7.30pm AEDT

Last time: Carlton 20.11 (131) d Richmond 10.10 (70), R16 2024

What it means

Richmond's eight-year dominance over Carlton is now fading in the rearview mirror as the club embarks on a new era under second-year coach Adem Yze. With the loss of several premiership players and recruitment of a fresh batch of high-end draft picks, the Tigers have an eye on the future but will relish getting their campaign off to a promising start and upsetting the finals hopefuls.

Carlton has high hopes of returning to the pointy end after being bundled out in a horror elimination final last year but will first have to kickstart its season off an interrupted preparation. The Blues will be without dual-Coleman medallist Charlie Curnow and ruck Marc Pittonet against the Tigers but can ill-afford to slip up early against a side widely expected to finish among the cellar dwellers.

Game shapers

Tim Taranto has been elevated to Richmond's leadership group behind captain Toby Nankervis as the side suddenly looks short on experience following multiple high-profile departures in the off-season. The 27-year-old will be guiding a young onball brigade as he enters his third season with the Tigers while hoping the side can bounce quickly after a wooden spoon last year.

Harry McKay returned to form last season as he tidied up his goalkicking to finish with 49.21 from 21 matches even as Carlton only just snuck into the finals and was knocked out in the first week. The 200cm spearhead will need to be back to his best to ensure the Blues make a statement in their season-opener with fellow tall forward Charlie Curnow sidelined through injury.

Early tip: Carlton by 33 points

Harry McKay celebrates a goal during the AAMI Community Series between Carlton and GWS at Manuka Oval on February 28, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Hawthorn v Essendon, MCG

Friday, March 14, 7.40pm AEDT

Last time: Essendon 17.5 (107) d Hawthorn 11.17 (83), R1 2024

What it means

Hawthorn quickly proved that it is more than just a one-season wonder after a scintillating rise through the second half of last year as it powered away from Sydney in the season-opener at the SCG. The Hawks can make another statement and at the same time put the Bombers on the back foot early with a victory over their rivals that they have not beaten since the same round four years ago.

Essendon has set out to temper expectations over summer after a couple of mediocre seasons under coach Brad Scott but could undo all that hard work with a spirited showing against the high-flying Hawthorn. The Bombers thrashed the Hawks when the two sides met at the same stage last year and have only lost once – by one point – against their old foes since 2018.

Game shapers

Dylan Shiel will get a chance to impress in a new role after a run of injury-interrupted seasons and as the Essendon midfield continues to evolve. The former Giants onballer has grasped the opportunity to add dash out of defence and break the lines more coming off half-back as the Bombers look to add more verve to their style.

James Sicily is never one to take a backwards step and will surely relish the opportunity to come up against one of the Hawks' fiercest rivals on the main stage. The Hawks skipper went a long way to setting up the season-opening win over the Swans as he ruled the airways in defence and later showed in the dying stages that he can be just as influential when thrown forward.

Early tip: Hawthorn by 22 points

Geelong v Fremantle, GMHBA Stadium

Saturday, March 15, 1.20pm AEDT

Last time: Geelong 10.13 (73) d Fremantle 9.8 (62), R22 2024

What it means

Geelong is all-too familiar with trying to put a preliminary final defeat behind it as it begins the following season but few will have been as hard to take as the loss in the dying stages to Brisbane last year. The Cats are well-built to climb the mountain again but a first step will be turning their home ground back into a fortress after six defeats at the venue in the past two seasons.

Fremantle has no excuses this season after narrowly missing the finals last year as it assembles a highly talented squad that should be able to entertain as much as compete with top-four hopefuls like Geelong. The Dockers can even turn to an unusually promising recent record on the Cats' home turf having won their past two matches at the venue.

Game shapers

Bailey Smith is finally closing in on a return to the elite level after tearing an ACL more than a year ago but will be doing so in fresh colours after a high-profile trade to Geelong. Smith will be eased into the Cats' engine room but in trademark fashion won't mind stepping into the spotlight even while taking time to return to his damaging best.

Josh Treacy enjoyed a breakout season in 2024 as he hit multiple career-highs and emerged as one of the most dominant key forwards in the competition. The 195cm Treacy tripled his previous season-best haul with 45 majors last year and will start this campaign taking on even more responsibility near goal with the absence of Sean Darcy likely forcing Luke Jackson to spend more time in the ruck.

Early tip: Geelong by 17 points

Bailey Smith in action during Geelong's match simulation against Hawthorn on February 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Sydney v Brisbane, SCG

Saturday, March 15, 4.15pm AEDT

Last time: Brisbane 18.12 (120) d Sydney 9.6 (60), GF 2024

What it means

Sydney would have hoped to be in better nick for a rematch with the side that blew it away on the Grand Final stage. There were worrying signs as the Swans' forward line misfired and they lacked their typical threat on transition against the Hawks, but last year's runner-up will have little time to turn over recent history of sides struggling after a thumping in the decider to avoid a 0-2 start.

Brisbane has had an extra week to prepare to face Sydney after its Opening Round clash was postponed so should be fresh for the Grand Final rematch even amid a week or more of off-field worry. The Lions have lost their spearhead Joe Daniher to retirement but will start their premiership defence revitalised with the likes of highly rated father-son recruit Levi Ashcroft coming into the side.

Game shapers

Tom McCartin started life at the Swans as a young forward but went on to make his name as a top-quality key defender across the past four seasons. New Swans coach Dean Cox has obviously seen something in the 25-year-old as he has swung him forward again but McCartin will need to have more impact than the seven-disposal, one-goal effort last week if he is to lock down the position.

Eric Hipwood has largely been able to play second fiddle in the Lions' forward line with Joe Daniher playing the starring role. But with Daniher retiring on a high after the Grand Final victory last season, Hipwood now has the opportunity to be the focal point of the Lions attack and reach to match the career-high 41 goals he booted two years ago.

Early tip: Brisbane by 11 points

Eric Hipwood marks the ball during the AAMI Community Series match between Brisbane and Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena on February 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, March 15, 7.35pm AEDT

Last time: Western Bulldogs 20.18 (138) d North Melbourne 6.6 (42), R23 2024

What it means

The injury-ravaged Western Bulldogs look vulnerable as they prepare to start the season without several key parts of their best 22. But coach Luke Beveridge is unlikely to give his side any room for excuses as he enters the season under the blowtorch and the Bulldogs aim to make a fast start against a side that won only three matches last year.

North Melbourne is out to break a horror seven-match losing streak against the Bulldogs after being defeated by an average 58 points in all of their clashes since 2020. The Kangaroos now have an opportunity to break that hoodoo and live up to the promise of a new year with an emerging side with the Bulldogs starting the season weakened by an injury crisis.

Game shapers

Sam Darcy is ready to set the competition alight as he becomes the dominant force in the Bulldogs' forward line in the absence of Jamarra Ugle-Hagan. The 21-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign with 38 goals from 21 matches last year but showed in the pre-season that he has the bulk to add more contested grabs to his game while remaining agile enough to have an impact at ground level.

Caleb Daniel has a point to prove as he comes up against his former Bulldogs teammates after a rollercoaster season at the club. The 2016 premiership player and former All-Australian was on the outer at times last year but looks revitalised after moving to the Kangaroos in the Trade Period and will now be a key to directing the young side with his elite decision-making and kicking off half-back.

Early tip: North Melbourne by four points

Caleb Daniel handballs during North Melbourne's AAMI Community Series clash against West Coast on March 1, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Collingwood v Port Adelaide, MCG

Saturday, March 15, 7.35pm AEDT

Last time: Collingwood 17.21 (123) d Port Adelaide 12.9 (81), R6 2024

What it means

Collingwood entered its clash with Greater Western Sydney fielding the oldest side to run out for a club's season-opener and looked more and more outpaced as the game went on. But the Magpies are a different beast when playing in front of their home fans at the MCG and showed last year that even after a lacklustre start they can quickly turn their form around.

Port Adelaide has gone all in on chasing a flag in coach Ken Hinkley's last season in charge before he hands the reins to assistant Josh Carr. After being outclassed by the Swans in a preliminary final, the Power are still to reach a decider in 12 seasons under Hinkley and will begin this campaign with clouds hovering above them after the departure of Dan Houston and pre-season injury to Zak Butters.

Game shapers

Dan Houston finally gets his chance to impress with his new club after completing a suspension that ruled him out of former side Port Adelaide's finals campaign last year. But the dashing half-back now returns just at the right time for the Magpies who were unable to match the Giants' run-and-carry in a crushing Opening Round defeat.

Jason Horne-Francis has been on a steady path to becoming one of the top players in the competition and now looks set to explode in his fourth season. The 21-year-old is a weapon when playing as a deep target in the Power forward line but is likely to turn this his strengths as a rugged midfielder around stoppages especially in the absence of Zak Butters.

Early tip: Collingwood by eight points

Dan Houston at Collingwood training at Olympic Park Oval on March 3, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Adelaide v St Kilda, Adelaide Oval

Sunday, March 16, 12.05pm ACDT

Last time: Adelaide 10.11 (71) d St Kilda 5.9 (39), R18 2024

What it means

Adelaide has given coach Matthew Nicks his best hand yet to reach the finals for the first time in his sixth season in charge following the recruitment of Alex Neal-Bullen, James Peatling and Isaac Cumming. The new additions help give the Crows a fresh look through their midfield in particular as they search for more support for captain Jordan Dawson to lead them back into the top eight.

St Kilda underwhelmed through much of the pre-season as it was hit hard by injury and poor results but few would discount coach Ross Lyon finding a way to lift his side especially when their backs are to the wall. But the Saints will also have to overcome a worrying history at Adelaide Oval if they are to stun the Crows after only winning three of their 18 matches at the venue and none since 2022.

Game shapers

Izak Rankine has brought more consistency to his game since moving to the Crows at the end of 2022 but will want to add continuity after a season hit by injuries and suspension. At his best the 24-year-old is one of the most electrifying forwards in the competition but is also capable of dazzling in the midfield with pinch-hitting at centre bounces or in longer stints up the ground.

Jack Steele will take the reins at St Kilda for a fifth consecutive season and his fourth as standalone captain leading a relatively new-look side after an off-season of comings and goings. The 29-year-old is sharing the load more in the midfield these days but will still want to set the tone early especially after the Saints failed to light up the pre-season.

Early tip: Adelaide by 14 points

Izak Rankine in action during Adelaide's AAMI Community Series clash against Brisbane on February 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney, MCG

Sunday, March 16, 3.20pm AEDT

Last time: GWS Giants 13.7 (85) d Melbourne 12.11 (83), R20 2024

What it means

Melbourne players and coaches have gone out of their way to say that those in the club have cleared the air and learned from past mistakes as they seek to put a rollercoaster period behind them. It is now time for the Demons to let their football do the talking as they aim to return to finals, beginning with a tough task against the humming but injury-hit Giants.

Greater Western Sydney could hardly have been more impressive as it outran the overpowered Collingwood in Opening Round even without several of its key players. The Giants will be down another piece of the puzzle with ruck Kieren Briggs out with concussion but they have shown in the past they relish these sorts of challenges especially in rare appearances at the MCG.

Game shapers

Max Gawn has talked up his pre-season even more than most in recent weeks and will have a gilt-edge opportunity to put all the hard work to good effect against the undermanned Giants ruck stocks. Lachie Keeffe is one of the more versatile big men going around but the Demons skipper will be licking his lips starting his season against a Giants second-string ruck.

Finn Callaghan turned down big rival offers to stay at the Giants and quickly reminded those other clubs of what they have missed with a best afield display against the Magpies. The 21-year-old showed that he is set to explode in his fourth season with 33 disposals, seven clearances and a pair of goals as he brings more pace and polish to the Giants' onball brigade.

Early tip: Melbourne by two points

Max Gawn celebrates a goal during Melbourne's AAMI Community Series clash against Fremantle on March 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast v Gold Coast, Optus Stadium

Sunday, March 16, 3.10pm AWST

Last time: West Coast 15.7 (97) d Gold Coast 13.9 (87), R21 2024

What it means

West Coast is able to bring an element of surprise into its season-opener against Gold Coast with several fresh faces including Liam Baker in the line-up and new coach Andrew McQualter calling the shots. The Eagles will be as focused on seeing improvement from their young guns as much as results this year, especially after losing the likes of Elliot Yeo to injury in the off-season.

Gold Coast has been here before, closing in on a maiden finals campaign before injuries, mis-steps or simply failing to live up to expectations leaves the side falling short. But this time it might just be different for the Suns as they keep adding to an exciting crop of youngsters who will want to get their season off to a flyer while also putting to bed lingering concerns over a humiliating record on the road.

Game shapers

Oscar Allen returns as West Coast co-captain for a second season alongside Liam Duggan hoping to make more of an impact on the field after an injury-riddled campaign. The highly fancied key forward only booted 20 goals from 11 matches last year but looms as critical to the Eagles' hopes of making a fast start this season even with clouds hanging around over his longer-term future at the club.

Noah Anderson takes the reins as Gold Coast skipper for the first time and the youngest captain in the competition. The silky-smooth midfielder is a consistent performer who has averaged at least 26 disposals and booted a goal every second game in each of the past three seasons but will be out to take his game to the next level to lead the club to a maiden finals campaign.

Early tip: Gold Coast by 14 points