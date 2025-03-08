We've got everything you need to pick, or change, your Fantasy Classic team

(Clockwise from left): Will Ashcroft, Josh Daicos, Jack Macrae and Joe Berry. Pictures: AFL Photos

THERE is still plenty of time to pick your AFL Fantasy team.

Remember, AFL Fantasy starts in round one, so we get what many are considering a cheat sheet by picking our teams after watching Opening Round.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Since December, the Traders have been working hard on providing you with the information you need.

Missed the club-by-club previews that kicked off on Boxing Day? Find them here.

Not sure about the challenge that is the defence, or which mid-pricers to start? The Traders previewed every position – and they were joined by Sydney defender Matt Roberts, Adelaide gun Rory Laird and West Coast forward Jake Waterman.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

- The 2024 champion reveals his secrets

- How AFL Fantasy will tackle Opening Round, early byes

- Fantasy Freako's rookie notes

- Every club previewed

- AFL Fantasy for dummies

- The best recruits to target in Fantasy

- Every position previewed

- The Fantasy cash cows to track

- Stocks up, stocks down after match simulations

- The breakout options you must consider

- Early byes analysis: Why this year looks easier to navigate

- Pre-season wrap: Locks, bargains, surprise packets, more

- Ultimate Fantasy cheat sheet: Points, CBAs, kick-ins, more

- Fantasy Freako's team reveal

- What rescheduled fixtures mean for AFL Fantasy

- The Opening Round Fantasy watchlist and takeaways

- Bye bye bye: The Lions, Cats you could target

- Madness or magic? Ranking the Fantasy mid-pricers

- All the Fantasy-relevant news as it happens

Did you like the look of a new recruit at your club? Roy already assessed them all in February. How'd they go in the practice game, you ask? Well, we've got that too.

Recruits are one thing, but what about the possible breakouts to come in 2025? Calvin took a look at those.

Nathan O'Driscoll in action during Fremantle's AAMI Community Series clash against Melbourne on March 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Build your team around rookies. Here's the first edition of the ultimate rookie guide and, if you want to know more, Fantasy Freako's rookie notes are a must.

If you missed the practice matches, this wrap is a must-read – and this cheat sheet will help you too.

Stay tuned to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App for the latest Fantasy news, including the rookies as they are named ahead of round one.

No excuses not to enter right now.