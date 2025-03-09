So ... you're late to the Fantasy pre-season? That's fine - this will set you up perfectly!

ROUND one is just around the corner, you want to join in the fun of managing a Fantasy team, but ...

It feels pretty daunting because you haven't played before, or your friends have been researching for weeks and there is no way you could catch up!

That's where I come in, much to the disgust of your friends. Here is a list of players to build your team around - just create an account, throw these guys in and pick your favourite players around them.

Jayden Short (DEF, $825,000)

Ownership: 37%

AAMI Community Series score: 88

Price reflects average of: 80

Let's face it, the ball is going to spend a lot of time down back for the Tigers and they are going to really lean on their leaders for stability during games. That works perfectly for the ball-winning prospects of Short, who has had great success as the defensive distributor in the past including averages of 93 and 98 in the two seasons prior to last. His usage rate will also get an instant spike following the departure of Daniel Rioli.

Matt Roberts (DEF, $780,000)

Ownership: 30%

AAMI Community Series score: 112

Price reflects average of: 76

The gun young Swan made the defensive distributor role his own at the back end of last season and his form during the AAMI Community Series suggests nothing has changed. His elite ball-winning ability as a junior is now evident at the top level. He showed his worth on opening night against Hawthorn with 104 from 26 possessions, nine marks and two tackles running off half back.

Harry Perryman (DEF, $759,000)

Ownership: 39%

AAMI Community Series score: 99

Price reflects average of: 74

Had a great role in through the midfield in Opening Round and played well enough to be picked, despite his early bye. He had 27 disposals, three marks and three tackles against the Giants to be the Pies second best scorer with 90.

Harry Perryman during Collingwood's match against Greater Western Sydney in Opening Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Zach Reid (DEF, $230,000)

Ownership: 50%

AAMI Community Series score: 75

Price reflects average of: 22

Only injury has stopped the talented Bomber from becoming a regular down back. Although he isn't a huge accumulator, the Bombers play a high marking style behind the ball, which opens the door for plenty of uncontested marking opportunities to keep the score ticking over. The 23-year-old is a perfect mature age cash cow.

Connor Rozee (MID, $996,000)

Ownership: 35%

AAMI Community Series score: 142

Price reflects average of: 97

The seemingly bargain price was enough to grab my attention after injury dragged the Power skipper's average down last year. Add to that, he has the easiest early draw for midfielders and his partner in crime Zach Butters will be missing to start the season.

Clayton Oliver (MID, $797,000)

Ownership: 54%

AAMI Community Series score: 112

Price reflects average of: 78

A big bounce back year is on the cards for Clarry, who looks locked in and fit to start the season. He is a genuine bargain if you believe he can get anywhere near back to his best, which includes averages of 114 and 112 prior to a disappointing season last year.

Will Day (MID, $760,000)

Ownership: 42%

AAMI Community Series score: 70

Price reflects average of: 74

Instantly became one of the Brownlow favourites after a massive showing on Friday night on the back of a huge first half. He overcame cramping and a tag in the second half to score 129 from three goals, 26 possessions, four marks and six tackles.

Levi Ashcroft (MID, $328,000)

Ownership: 65

AAMI Community Series score: 78

Price reflects average of: 32

The Lions fixture swap takes the only question marks away from starting the highly touted Lion. You only had to look at him in the AAMI Series to see he is not only ready made in terms of his body, but his class and ability looked a step above many of his peers.

Tom De Koning

Ownership: 41%

AAMI Community Series score: 79

Price reflects average of: 88

Selecting an R2 has been a headache all pre-season, a nice avoiding bonus for you lot who are only starting your pre-season with this article. Marc Pittonet's injury ensures that TDK will be the sole ruck for the Blues and he scored well above his price tag when given that opportunity last year.

Jack Macrae (FWD, $732,000)

Ownership: 56%

AAMI Community Series score: 107

Price reflects average of: 71

The former Bulldog is set to return to his rightful position for the Saints, smack bang in the middle. Basically, that means lock him in for 30 possessions a game and a return to the triple figure average mark. He looks fit and ready to fire.

Bailey Smith (MID/FWD, $598,000)

Ownership: 69%

AAMI Community Series score: DNP

Price reflects average of: 58

Despite having a slight niggle leading into his Cats debut, if he is named, he is too good not to select at that price. We are talking about a highly talented 24-year-old who averaged 106 just two seasons ago and as Calvin says, the safest ship is ownership.

Caleb Daniel (MID/FWD, $514,000)

Ownership: 38%

AAMI Community Series score: 100

Price reflects average of: 50

The best role in footy is playing across half back for the Roos and Daniel was recruited to rack them up back there. He is a bargain due to being a regular in the vest last year and is in a position to push career best numbers.

Hugo Garcia (MID/FWD, $421,000)

Ownership: 22%

AAMI Community Series score: 67

Price reflects average of: 41

Has played a great role throughout the pre-season, which looks set to continue in the season proper. A huge tackler and posted big numbers playing through the middle in the VFL last year.

