GREATER Western Sydney ruck Kieren Briggs has been concussed in a sickening collision but cleared of sustaining a neck injury against Collingwood on Sunday.
Briggs was trapped under falling teammate Sam Taylor after being nudged into a marking contest by opposing ruck Darcy Cameron and had to be stretchered from the field before the Giants ran away to a 52-point victory over the Magpies.
GIANTS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats
The Giants big man was taken to hospital for further assessment on his neck before posting a photo on social media of himself watching the action back at Engie Stadium on his phone.
While the Giants held off the Pies and then piled on six goals to two in the final term, a fiery Opening Round clash between the pair of top-four hopefuls saw several players troubled by cramp including star midfielder Nick Daicos.
"(Briggs) was out for a little bit, so he'll go through the (concussion) protocols," Giants coach Adam Kingsley said.
"He's gone to Westmead (hospital) just as a precaution, but I think he's OK. Obviously it was a nasty incident, and concussion so he'll miss next week.
"I saw Sam Taylor flying backwards, that was probably what took my eyes. I don't know if (Briggs) was pushed or not."
Spotfires broke out between the players while the game was on the line in the opening three terms and even spilled over to the interchange benches.
Kingsley and Collingwood coach Craig McRae exchanged heated words after Giants tagger Toby Bedford tussled with Reef McInnes and gave away a 50m penalty that resulted in a goal.
McRae appeared to clap towards Bedford as the midfielder made his way towards the bench which encouraged a response from his former coaching colleague Kingsley.
"I don't know if it was that confrontational. We were just having a chat about the game in general, he's a good man, 'Fly'," Kingsley said while conceding that clapping towards Bedford in part sparked the exchange.
"He's a really good man, he's a good mate of mine, so we were just having a discussion."
McRae was just as keen to downplay the incident after the 50m penalty, saying "I like to celebrate all the little things, nothing to it".
"I was having a bit of fun with Kingers, an old mate of mine," he said.
"I was just stirring. I just said, 'We're coming', and he just had a bit of fun.
"There was nothing to it. If you want to make it a story, it's a nothing story."
Daicos had enjoyed a running battle with Bedford and gathered 17 disposals to the main break.
But the Pies vice-captain had limited impact in the second half after he went to ground and clutched at the back of his left leg then spent multiple stints on the bench.
The first signs of the 22-year-old being troubled with cramp came just moments after the Magpies had subbed out Will Hoskin-Elliott in the third term.
McRae was confident Daicos will be fit to face Port Adelaide on Saturday night but added that Jordan De Goey was "touch and go".
"We were aware that Nick was cramping at half-time and unfortunately Will had a sore back," McRae said.
"We tried to take (Daicos) out of the middle and then let him get the minutes through because (while) there's him struggling a little bit, if he comes off the ground there's another load for others.
"Within reason, we were trying to look after him and look after others. I think he's pulled up fine."