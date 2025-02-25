Nathan O'Driscoll, Will Ashcroft and Elijah Tsatas. Pictures: AFL Photos

FINDING a breakout player can be a game-changer for your AFL Fantasy season.

Whether you're selecting them as a starter in your Classic team or bumping up their ranking in your draft, nailing the right pick could set you on the path to premiership success in any Fantasy format.

The key to spotting a breakout candidate lies in factors such as… when they were drafted and their ability to score, a new Fantasy-friendly role within their team, a natural progression to the next level, or simply shedding the substitute vest and stepping into a full-time role.

Here are Calvin's top 10 breakout contenders.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Will Ashcroft (MID, $843,000)

Club: Brisbane

Drafted: Pick No.2 (2022)

Debut: 2023

2024 avg: 84.7

Projected average: 100

You might have heard the term "third-year breakout" in Fantasy and Ashcroft well and truly fits that description. Not only was he drafted with pick No.2 in 2022, he ended last season scoring 136, 88 and 111, and then had 109 in the Grand Final to win the Norm Smith Medal. Ashcroft is entrenched in the Lions' midfield and can be huge in 2025.

Norm Smith Medal winner Will Ashcroft poses for a photo after Brisbane's win over Sydney in the Toyota AFL Grand Final on September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Finn Callaghan (MID, $789,000)

Club: Greater Western Sydney

Drafted: Pick No.3 (2021)

Debut: 2022

2024 avg: 76.9

Projected average: 96

Over the last two seasons, Callaghan has averaged 77 and 76 respectively. In 2025 he's ready to go bang! Last year, the Giants midfield mainly consisted of Tom Green, Toby Bedford and Stephen Coniglio with Callaghan being used as the fourth in line. However, with injuries to Green and Coniglio, this former No.3 draftee will be required in the middle more than ever before.

Finn Callaghan during Greater Western Sydney's match simulation session on February 14, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Ryley Sanders (MID/FWD, $656,000)

Club: Western Bulldogs

Drafted: Pick No.6 (2023)

Debut: 2024

2024 avg: 63.9

Projected average: 86

Sanders managed 14 games in his debut season and received the substitute vest in five of those games. He spent some time in the VFL where he averaged 116 across seven games. Sanders is a proven Fantasy scorer and a high draft pick of 2023. With Adam Treloar missing the first part of the season, Sanders will be given plenty of opportunity to do his thing.

Ryley Sanders handballs during the Western Bulldogs' match simulation against Essendon on February 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Mattaes Phillipou (MID/FWD, $656,000)

Club: St Kilda

Drafted: Pick No.10 (2022)

Debut: 2023

2024 avg: 63.9

Projected average: 88

Even though a stress fracture has ruled out Phillipou for the first part of 2025, when he returns, expect him to be the topic of many Fantasy conversations. Prior to his pre-season injury, Phillipou was tearing up the track and looked destined to continue the way he finished 2024 where he averaged 106 in his last four games. A top draft pick who is ready to explode.

Mattaes Phillipou in action during St Kilda's clash against Sydney in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Ollie Hollands (MID, $640,000)

Club: Carlton

Drafted: Pick No.11 (2022)

Debut: 2023

2024 avg: 62.4

Projected average: 85

Another 'third-year breakout'? Players entering their third year in the AFL system tend to traditionally break out more than others. After averaging 62 and 58 in his first two seasons, many think that a move across half-back is exactly what Hollands needs to take his game to the next level. A season-ending injury to Nic Newman will provide him with the opportunity.

Ollie Hollands kicks the ball during Carlton's clash against St Kilda in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

James Peatling (MID, $634,000)

Club: Adelaide

Drafted: Mid-season (2021)

Debut: 2021

2024 avg: 61.8

Projected average: 86

At the age of 24, Peatling's AFL journey has sure been an interesting one. Since being drafted in 2021, Peatling has played 45 games across four seasons with the Giants with his best season occurring last year when he averaged 62 from 17 games. However, he wore the substitute vest seven times, and this won't be happening at his new club.

James Peatling poses for a photo during Adelaide's team photo day on February 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Elijah Tsatas (MID, $600,000)

Club: Essendon

Drafted: Pick No.5 (2022)

Debut: 2023

2024 avg: 36.7

Projected average: 76

From Tsatas' seven games last year, he wore the substitute vest in five. He spent the majority of the year playing in the VFL where he averaged 102 but still couldn’t crack Essendon's best 22. He has had an awesome pre-season and even scored 88 in the AAMI Community Series after attending a game-high 26 centre bounces.

Elijah Tsatas handballs during the R12 match between Essendon and Gold Coast at People First Stadium on June 2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam De Koning (DEF, $564,000)

Club: Geelong

Drafted: Pick No.19 (2019)

Debut: 2021

2024 avg: 55

Projected average: 80

If De Koning is Geelong's No.1 ruckman then a breakout season could be on the cards. De Koning took the role from rounds 15 to 19 last season where he averaged 87 across the five games. In the AAMI Community Series, he had the role which is hopefully a sign of things to come. However … he only scored 54, boosted by 27 points in the second quarter.

Sam De Koning poses for a photo during Geelong's official team photo day on February 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Nathan O'Driscoll (MID, $441,000)

Club: Fremantle

Drafted: Pick No.27 (2020)

Debut: 2022

2024 avg: 50.5

Projected average: 73

When Fremantle recently took on the Indigenous All Stars, O'Driscoll starred with 33 disposals, 10 marks and 107 points. Even though O'Driscoll only played two games last season he showed what he was capable of in round 24 when he scored 79 from 20 disposals and four marks. It looks like he'll have a spot on the wing, so let's hope he can continue his hot form.

Nathan O'Driscoll in action during Fremantle's clash against the Indigenous All Stars on February 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Hugo Garcia (MID/FWD, $421,000)

Club: St Kilda

Drafted: Pick No.50 (2023)

Debut: 2024

2024 avg: 43.6

Projected average: 71

Garcia has been a pre-season bolter who looks set to be one of the main men in the St Kilda midfield. He wore the substitute vest in half of his eight games last year and now those days are a thing of the past. A proven scorer who averaged 109 in the VFL last year with top scores of 162 and 141, Garcia could be one of the biggest breakout players of 2025.