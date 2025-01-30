Get intel on the best draftees to consider for your Fantasy team

(L-R) Sid Draper, Finn O'Sullivan, Samuel Lalor, Jagga Smith and Levi Ashcroft were the top five draftees in the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: Getty Images

CASH COWS are arguably the most important members of your AFL Fantasy Classic squad … but in a Fantasy Draft keeper league, selecting the right ones on Draft Day can help set your squad up for future success.

Champion Data's Fantasy expert, Fantasy Freako, has crunched the numbers of the new kids on the block and their Fantasy game.

Freako has compiled some notes along with some juicy stats on 14 of the players selected in the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft.

Levi Ashcroft

PICK: 5

CLUB: Brisbane

PRICE: $328,000

POSITION: MID

Another Ashcroft to add to the Lions midfield brigade.

Dominated in his only VFL match with 35 disposals, five tackles, 11 clearances and 145 points.

Averaged 96 points in the 2023 Coates Talent League and bumped that number up to 107 last season.

A prolific ball-winner, he racked up 40 and 46 disposals in two of nine games for Sandringham last season.

A midfielder that hits the scoreboard – he has booted 45 goals in the 42 matches Champion Data has covered across his junior career.

Ashcroft will more than likely be eased into the system playing in a role across half-forward before being unleashed into the midfield.

Levi Ashcroft poses for a photo after being drafted by Brisbane at the Telstra AFL Draft on November 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Josh Smillie

PICK: 7

CLUB: Richmond

PRICE: $322,000

POSITION: MID

At 194cm, Smillie is a goalkicking midfielder in the mould of Tom Green.

He kicked 16 goals from 12 games for Eastern Ranges last season – averaging 26 disposals, 11 contested possessions, four tackles, and five clearances.

He wasn't as prolific for Vic Metro at the Championships – averaging 19 disposals and four tackles.

A couple of quiet games affected his numbers – but he was rampant at times with two 34-disposal games for the Ranges.

Smillie gives the Tigers a big body at stoppage, and he will have an impact in his debut season.

Josh Smillie poses after the Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Jagga Smith

PICK: 3

CLUB: Carlton

PRICE: $334,000

POSITION: MID

Smith hunts the ball with the same vigour as Caleb Serong.

A ball-magnet, he averaged 29 disposals, 14 contested possessions, seven clearances, and six score involvements for Vic Metro at the Championships.

He was just as dominant for Oakleigh – having a season-high 50 disposals against Western Jets in round nine.

He averaged 34 disposals, 14 contested possessions, eight clearances and one goal in the Coates Talent League.

Smith should play the season-opener and could be the pick of all draftees in Fantasy.

Jagga Smith poses during the 2024 AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

Sam Lalor

PICK: 1

CLUB: Richmond

PRICE: $340,000

POSITION: MID

A leader, Lalor's season was ravaged by injuries, and he managed just eight games in 2024.

A tough midfielder who is good in the air, he excelled in his three full games for GWV Rebels before getting injured.

He averaged 27 disposals, 14 contested possessions, seven clearances, and seven score involvements in these outings.

His numbers weren't great for Vic Country at the Championships, averaging just 11 disposals and 68 points, but he was stationed in attack for much of those games.

He booted three goals and had 16 disposals and six score involvements against the Allies.

Richmond will be wary of Lalor's injuries as a junior, so a cautious approach could be taken.

Sam Lalor poses for a photo in his Richmond guernsey after being taken with pick No.1 in the Telstra AFL Draft on November 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Harvey Langford

PICK: 6

CLUB: Melbourne

PRICE: $325,000

POSITION: MID

Langford, a tall midfielder, kicked 20 goals in 15 games for Dandenong in the Coates Talent League.

He was a consistent ball-winner and dropped below 20 disposals only once – averaging 26 disposals, 13 contested possessions, five clearances, and five tackles.

He had 33 disposals and kicked four goals in a best-afield display against Gippsland in round 19.

He played four games for Vic Country at the Championships – averaging 26 disposals, 11 contested possessions, two score assists, and 1.5 goals.

Much has been left to Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca to do the grunt work for the Demons – so Langford will fit right in with his work in the contest a strength.

Harvey Langford during the 2024 AFL Draft event at Marvel Stadium on November 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Finn O'Sullivan

PICK: 2

CLUB: North Melbourne

PRICE: $337,000

POSITION: MID

O'Sullivan endured a difficult year in which injuries were a theme – restricted to just four games for Oakleigh.

His numbers were modest – averaging 17 disposals, five inside 50s, four tackles, and 75 points.

He was more prominent as a bottom-ager in 2023 where he averaged 23 disposals and 88 points.

O'Sullivan stepped up to play one match at VFL level where he won 12 disposals and kicked two goals

Likely to play as a wingman as he adjusts to AFL. An impact player, the Kangaroos will look after him with his injury history.

Finn O'Sullivan marks during a North Melbourne training session on December 9, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Murphy Reid

PICK: 17

CLUB: Fremantle

PRICE: $292,000

POSITION: MID

A classy midfielder, Reid was one of four players in the Coates Talent League to average 25+ disposals and one goal.

He also averaged more than one score assist, racking up 25+ disposals in all but one of his full games.

Reid's best game for Vic Metro at the Championships came against South Australia – finishing with 31 disposals, 21 uncontested possessions, three goals, and 11 score involvements.

He kicked 14 goals from 10 games for Sandringham as a bottom-ager in 2023 – also averaging 20 disposals and five tackles.

Reid oozes class and gives the Dockers something different. Currently, the midfield is stacked so he could play elsewhere early on.

Fremantle draftee Murphy Reid poses for a photo during a media opportunity on November 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Sid Draper

PICK: 4

CLUB: Adelaide

PRICE: $331,000

POSITION: MID

Ashcroft aside, Draper is the most equipped draftee to play in round one after managing six games at SANFL level – averaging 22 disposals, 12 contested possessions, six tackles, and 86 points.

His defensive play is a strength – laying 21 tackles across his first two games for South Adelaide.

Draper played four games for South Australia at the Championships – averaging 21 disposals, three inside 50s, and four clearances.

He was a class above everyone else in his only match at SANFL U18 level – collecting 31 disposals and 121 points.

Draper is a ready-made midfielder after his stint in the SANFL last year. Close to a must-have from the outset – but he has had back issues over the summer.

Sid Draper poses for a photo after being drafted by Adelaide at the Telstra AFL Draft on November 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Bo Allan

PICK: 16

CLUB: West Coast

PRICE: $295,000

POSITION: DEF/MID

A versatile player, Allan is ready to go after playing 11 games in the WAFL last season.

He played three games for Western Australia at the Championships – averaging 20 disposals, 13 uncontested possessions, six tackles, and 80 points.

He also played two games at Colts level before earning promotion to the seniors.

Allan isn't a renowned ball-winner, averaging just 12 disposals across the 37 games Champion Data has covered.

The Eagles already have elite young talent, and they have added Allan to that. Expect to see him early.

Bo Allan poses for a photo after being drafted by West Coast at the Telstra AFL Draft on November 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Tobie Travaglia

PICK: 8

CLUB: St Kilda

PRICE: $319,000

POSITION: DEF/MID

A running machine, Travaglia takes the game on and can play across half-back and wing. A move into the midfield, like Will Day, a player he has similar attributes to, is not out of the question either.

He played as a midfielder in the Coates Talent League but was a defender for Vic Country at the Championships.

He averaged 24 disposals, 12 contested possessions, three clearances, six tackles, and 100 points for Bendigo.

He didn't look out of place at VFL level with Carlton in two games – collecting 15 and 22 disposals, respectively.

Travaglia is likely to cut his teeth in defence.

Tobie Travaglia poses for a photo after being drafted by St Kilda at the Telstra AFL Draft on November 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Isaac Kako

PICK: 13

CLUB: Essendon

PRICE: $304,000

POSITION: MID/FWD

Kako is hard to miss with his eye-catching dreadlocks. An excitement machine, he kicked 20.24 for Calder and averaged 1.3 score assists.

A forward who moved up the ground later in the year – he averaged 19 disposals, two goals, three tackles, and 85 points.

He was goalless just three times in 12 games – booting three majors on four occasions.

He averaged the equal-most score involvements (8.0) of any player at the Championships.

Kako will add X-factor to Essendon's forward line and could impact games from his first match.

Isaac Kako in action at Essendon training on January 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Riley Bice

PICK: 41

CLUB: Sydney

PRICE: $230,000

POSITION: DEF

A left-footer, Bice is a link-up defender who loves finding space – averaging 22 disposals, seven marks, three tackles, and 90 points in the VFL with Werribee.

He had a strong end to the season – averaging 26 disposals, 16 uncontested possessions, and 110 points in his last six appearances.

He was prolific at times – racking up 31 and 35 disposals at the tail end of the year.

Bice previously played three games for Greater Western Sydney in the VFL in 2023.

The Swans have a history of playing mature-age talent – with Nic Newman making a name for himself in Fantasy in 2017 where he averaged 20 disposals and 84 points. Bice will get his chance.

Riley Bice looks on during Sydney training on November 29, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Sam Davidson

PICK: 51

CLUB: Western Bulldogs

PRICE: $230,000

POSITION: FWD

After playing country football, Davidson rose to prominence in the VFL last year with Richmond where he kicked 26 goals in 17 games.

He booted a couple of bags of six and four goals in the second half of the season – posting an impressive accuracy of 59.1 per cent. That figure would have ranked eighth in the AFL among the top 50 for shots.

Davidson reached double-figure disposals in all but two games – reaching 20 twice.

Defensively, he imposed himself and laid a season-high nine tackles in round eight.

Luke Beveridge loves playing VFL talent and you would expect Davidson to get his chance at some stage in 2025.

Sam Davidson shows off the Fothergill-Round-Mitchell Medal at the VFL Awards at Crown Palladium on September 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Aidan Johnson

PICK: 68

CLUB: Melbourne

PRICE: $230,000

POSITION: FWD

Johnson played a key role in Werribee's premiership win with 17 goals in 20 games.

A strong key forward, he kicked multiple goals in four games – but his conversion let him down with an accuracy of just 38.6 per cent.

He averaged just a touch under one contested mark and grabbed three in two games.

Despite his size, he showed a strong defensive game averaging close to four tackles a match.

Johnson looms as a bolter for the Demons who are crying out for more forward 50 targets. One to watch to see when he gets his chance.

Harvey Langford, Aidan Johnson and Xavier Lindsay are seen during Melbourne training on November 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

