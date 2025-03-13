Sliding Doors is back for 2025 .. and Damo's got a full head of steam after a long, hot summer

IF the loss to the Tigers was a dreadful outcome ... THEN

STRAP yourselves in, footy fans - Damian Barrett's Sliding Doors is back for 2025.

With the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season underway, Damo's got plenty of thoughts about all 18 clubs - and the AFL - after another big off-season.

So what is he saying about your team? What's he saying about the AFL? You can't say that, Damo, can you? Check it out below.

IF ...

this club is finally going to properly reassert itself as a gun team ...

THEN ...

it must start on Sunday. No injuries. Good recruits. Home game. Weak opponent. Yet another off-season of promises. Let's see how it goes.

Matthew Nicks addresses players during the match between Adelaide and Richmond at Adelaide Oval in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ..

you win a flag in 2024 and in your first game of 2025 you're able to name on the interchange a Norm Smith medallist, a player who kicked four goals in the Grand Final, a gun back and another Ashcroft ...

THEN ...

you're clearly going OK. Respectively, Will Ashcroft, Callum Ah Chee, Brandon Starcevich and Levi Ashcroft. Even without Joe Daniher this year, the Lions will be thereabouts again.

Norm Smith Medal winner Will Ashcroft poses for a photo after Brisbane's win over Sydney in the Toyota AFL Grand Final on September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

Thursday night was a dreadful and disastrous outcome ...

THEN ...

it also was a continuation of uber ordinary results. The loss to Richmond to open the 2025 season, when added to the final nine matches of 2024, took the Blues' tally in that stretch to 2-8, the only wins coming against North Melbourne and West Coast, the 16th and 17th placed teams from last year.

Patrick Cripps and Jacob Weitering look dejected after Carlton's loss to Richmond in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

Nick Daicos is the best kick in the comp ...

THEN ...

Dan Houston maybe the second best. And Houston is going to need to perform to his two-time All-Australian standards to help his new club beat his old club on Saturday night, and thus help it "forget" last week's mess against the Giants.

Dan Houston before the Match Simulation between Brisbane and Collingwood at People First Stadium, February 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

you haven't yet picked up on the Bombers' use of the word "stability" ...

THEN ...

you soon will. Stability this, stability that. Also, unity. Don't forget the unity, nor the "statement of stability and alignment" as proclaimed by president David Barham after he added the 2027 season to coach Brad Scott's deal, which already took in 2025 and 2026.

Brad Scott speaks to the media during an Essendon press conference on March 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IF ...

the first-up 2025 task is the Cats at the Cattery ...

THEN ...

it's far from ideal that the AFL's biggest off-season recruit is unavailable. Dockers need to get Shai Bolton fit, very soon. Still, and even without him, Dockers need to, at the very least, hang tough in this crucial 2025 season scene-setting hitout.

Michael Walters (left) and Shai Bolton celebrate a goal during Fremantle's AAMI Community Series match against Melbourne on March 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

the really, really big in for the Cats for round one 2025 is Bailey Smith ...

THEN ...

the inclusion of Connor O'Sullivan is significant, too. Geelong's first pick from the 2023 national draft. Massive things are expected for this towering 19-year-old.

Connor O'Sullivan marks during the practice match between Geelong and Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium on February 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IF ...

former chairman Tony Cochrane was blowing up during the week about the Gold Coast "getting the rough end of the pineapple" over a lack of early season matches at the club's home stadium ...

THEN ...

worth noting the Suns still got the smooth end of the mango with games against West Coast, North Melbourne and Richmond in a five-match sequence to round six.

Ben King reacts after the round 21 match between West Coast and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, August 2, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

IF ...

big Kingers with the big forearms and big biceps and big frame ever walked menacingly toward me and told me to "sit down" ...

THEN ...

I would do so even quicker than Craig McRae last week! As well as anything else he may choose to request. In that moment, Kingsley loomed as intimidatingly as Plugger, G-Train and Duck in their prime.

Adam Kingsley and Craig McRae after the Opening Round match between GWS and Collingwood at ENGIE Stadium, March 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

James Sicily is the Hawks' most celebrated forward swingman ...

THEN ...

also keep an eye on Jai Newcombe in that guise. Looked dangerous in opening round when positioned inside 50 for some centre bounces. This may sound weird for someone who has kicked 33 goals from 77 matches, but he looks capable of jagging a bag at some stage of 2025.

Jai Newcombe celebrates during the Opening Round match between Sydney and Hawthorn at the SCG, March 7, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IF ...

it's been on off-season of declarations of love and positivity, and some more love, and then some more love after that ...

THEN ...

while I don't yet believe it, I don't mind the public strategy planning behind it. It ultimately won't mean anything, though, if the Demons don't get back into the finals.

Christian Petracca and Simon Goodwin before Melbourne's clash with North Melbourne in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

there comes a time in a champion coach's career to explode back into the mainstream ...

THEN ...

for Clarko that time is the 2025 season, with a heavy emphasis on 7.35pm Saturday night. Time to win. This club has got way too comfortable with losing. Dogs are smashed with injury. No excuses for this match and for the 22 which follow.

Alastair Clarkson is seen during North Melbourne's official team photo day on February 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

there's a player I really hope explodes in 2025 ...

THEN ...

it's Mitch Georgiades. What he did last year after a knee reco in 2023 was excellent. Stood up big-time in the Power's biggest moment of the year, particularly the epic semi-final win against Hawthorn. Love the way he plays.

Mitch Georgiades is seen during Port Adelaide's official team photo day on January 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

Dusty back in 2010 registered five kicks, 13 handballs, three tackles, six contested possessions, and no goals, in his debut game ...

THEN ...

Sam Lalor on Thursday night produced even better numbers in his first game. Respectively, six, 12, two, six, as well as two goals. You will forever remember where you were watching this kid start his career, be it live among 80,000 at the 'G or watching on TV. It was mesmerising in its teenage aura, particularly the guts to push through fatigue in the final quarter. Don't forget he broke his jaw a month ago, and then had two wisdom teeth removed and a plate inserted in his mouth.

IF ...

it was good enough for the "stability" club Essendon to re-contract its coach beyond a current deal which already had the 2025 and 2026 seasons locked away ...

THEN ...

it was good enough for the Saints to do so, too, with Ross The Boss. St Kilda also seeking Bomber-like stability, unity and alignment.

Ross Lyon and Jack Steele during the St Kilda Official Team Photo Day at RSEA Park on January 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

Braeden Campbell has been a good player in 72 matches ...

THEN ...

it's time for him to go to very good. His team needs him to.

Braeden Campbell during the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

Oscar Allen gets to play a full season alongside Jake Waterman in the Eagles forward line ...

THEN ...

it's going to be must-watch. If it all works to plan, there's 120 goals between them.

Jake Waterman and Oscar Allen celebrate West Coast's win over North Melbourne in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

there's a silver lining in the absence of Bont ...

THEN ...

it will come in the onball opportunities it will provide Ryley Sanders. And let's see who stands up in the Great One's absence.

Ryley Sanders handballs during the Western Bulldogs' match simulation against Essendon on February 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

the AFL, rightly, chose not to fine Craig McRae for his goading of Giants players, particularly Toby Bedford, last weekend ...

THEN ...

the right thing would be to return the $20,000 it forced Kenny Hinkley to cough up after his words with Jack Ginnivan and James Sicily following last year's semi-final at Adelaide Oval.