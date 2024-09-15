The AFL sanctions Ken Hinkley for his interaction with Hawthorn players on Friday night

Ken Hinkley taunts Jack Ginnivan after Port Adelaide's win over Hawthorn in the 2024 semi-final. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley has been fined $20,000 by the AFL for targeting Hawthorn forward Jack Ginnivan after Friday night's thrilling win at Adelaide Oval.

Hinkley sparked backlash for taunting Ginnivan immediately after the game, leading to a furious reaction from Hawks captain James Sicily, coach Sam Mitchell and a host of former Hawthorn players in the media.

Having issued the Power coach with a 'please explain' on Saturday, the AFL announced on Sunday that the club has been fined $20,000 for "conduct unbecoming".

It's the same financial sanction that Greater Western Sydney football boss Jason McCartney was handed last week for making contact with Sydney player Tom Papley during the quarter-time break of their qualifying final at the SCG.

"We understand it is a passionate game with a lot at stake for all clubs, however Ken made a decision to engage with opposition players post-match - a decision he has since admitted was the wrong one," AFL General Counsel Stephen Meade said.

"Ken has acknowledged that his emotions got the better of him in the moment, however as a senior coach his actions fell well below what is expected by the AFL.

"As we reiterated last week, opposition officials and players inappropriately engaging each other is something we don't want to see because of the potential to escalate and the example that it sets for football at lower levels and we are disappointed the moment took away from what was one of the great finals matches."

The sanction will not be included in Port Adelaide's soft cap.

Ken Hinkley and James Sicily face off after the post-game siren of the 2024 semi-final between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn. Picture: AFL Photos

In a short statement, the Power said it now considers the matter closed.

Hinkley expressed his regret for the interaction on Friday night and again on Saturday, saying he and Port had been riled during the week by Ginnivan, who had posted on social media "see u in 14 days" to Sydney ruckman Brodie Grundy. Instead, it is Port who will meet the Swans next Friday night in a preliminary final.

After remonstrating with Hinkley on Friday night, Sicily went in to bat for his teammates again as they prepared to fly home on Saturday morning.

"I think what I do as a leader is I always have my teammates' back and I will stick up for them regardless of who is in the right or the wrong," Sicily said.

"It is something I pride myself on and I don't regret it one bit really."

Former Hawthorn players Luke Hodge, Jordan Lewis and Shaun Burgoyne led the criticism of Hinkley in their roles as TV commentators.

"You use it as motivation to build the blokes up to say if he gets near the ball, you go and get him. But, as soon as you win and the siren goes, the game is over. He is a 60-year-old man. Act your age. You don't go and start stuff like that," Hodge said.

But former Port Adelaide player Kane Cornes slammed the "overreaction" to the incident, adding Hawthorn needed to "toughen up".

"It's one of the great overreactions I've ever seen from former Hawthorn players in the media, from the Hawthorn Football Club, from Sam Mitchell, from James Sicily ... he was almost in tears. Like, toughen up." Cornes said on AFL.com.au's The Round So Far.

"Let's be honest, you've given it out all year and we've loved it and we've loved the ride that Hawthorn have been on.

"But the minute it came back in just a slightly cheeky way, they haven't been able to handle it."

Hawthorn captain James Sicily fires at Ken Hinkley after the 2024 semi-final. Picture: AFL Photos

Hinkley, in his post-game media conference, said he was out of line.

"I regret the comment ... I should have stayed out of that," he said. "There was stuff said during last week that I certainly didn't enjoy, but I shouldn't have let that moment get to me."

Port chief executive Matthew Richardson on Saturday defended his coach.

"Ken, he cares deeply about his players, he cares deeply about the footy club and sometimes that emotion comes out, but that's one of the things we love about Ken," he said.