The Match Review Officer's findings are in for Saturday night's semi-final between Greater Western Sydney and Brisbane

Dayne Zorko celebrates a goal for Brisbane in its semi-final win over Greater Western Sydney. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE co-captain Harris Andrews has no case to answer for his role in a collision with Stephen Coniglio on Saturday night and is free to play in a preliminary final against Geelong this weekend.

Andrews collided with Coniglio, who was backing back into a back, early in Brisbane's remarkable comeback win over Greater Western Sydney on Saturday night.

The Giants midfielder was subbed out of the game with what the club said was a cheekbone injury.

Learn More 00:50

Despite the head-high contact, the incident was not mentioned in the Match Review Officer's report from the match.

Elsewhere, veteran Dayne Zorko has been fined for striking Isaac Cumming in the first quarter.

Zorko was below his All-Australian best at Engie Stadium and was well held by Giant James Peatling for most of the night, although he bobbed up late with a crucial goal as the Lions stormed home to win.