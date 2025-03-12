Ross Lyon is seen during St Kilda's clash against Fremantle in round 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA has extended Ross Lyon's contract early, re-signing the coach until the end of 2027, in a clear vote of confidence in the club's direction under the veteran tactician.

Less than 24 hours after Essendon announced the same move with Brad Scott, Lyon has signed a one-year contract extension on the eve of his third season back at St Kilda.

Lyon signed a four-year deal when he returned to Moorabbin for a second stint in charge of the Saints, 11 years after departing the club for Fremantle, following five years at the helm of St Kilda.

That initial contract didn't expire until the end of 2026, but the Saints have now added an extra season after playing finals in 2023 before winning 11 games last year.

St Kilda enters 2025 with the fifth youngest list in the AFL – it was ranked No.16 before signing 27-year-old SANFL ruckman Harry Boyd in January – and the fourth least experienced list in the AFL.

After a challenging start to the year on the injury front, the Saints have backed in the 58-year-old's long-term plan after mass changes at RSEA Park.

"When Ross rejoined the club in late 2022 following our football review, we knew substantial change was required across our men's football department. Since then, we have made a number of tough but important decisions, all with the objective of strengthening our football program," St Kilda president Andrew Bassat said on Wednesday.

"By extending Ross' contract, we are ensuring stability in leadership and reinforcing our commitment to long-term success. In the past we have wavered from our plans, but this decision reflects our resolve to stay the course this time.

"We have made strong progress on our planned build towards contention since Ross rejoined us. We have transformed from one of the oldest lists in the competition to one of the youngest through considered list management, bolstered our development and analytic capabilities, gotten more games into players under 21 than almost any other team, assembled an enviable coaching panel, and streamlined many day-to-day processes. We are striving across all areas to not only meet best practice but to be best in class.

"Building the foundations which will allow us to be competitive sustainably is not a process that can be rushed. We are truly excited about the next stage of our journey as the pieces start to come together.

Ross Lyon poses for a photo during St Kilda's official team photo day on January 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Ross' commitment to driving success is unwavering. He approaches it with professionalism, dedication and a deep understanding of what it takes to build a team capable of achieving meaningful success. I look forward working with him and seeing where he and his colleagues can take our blend of strong experienced leaders and exciting young talent over the next three years."

Since the appointment of Lyon in October 2022, St Kilda changed every key leadership position at the club other than Bassat.

Stephen Silvagni replaced James Gallagher as list manager before the club signed Simon Dalrymple as recruiting boss. Geoff Walsh was initially appointed head of football, before David Misson was promoted to the role. More recently, Carl Dilena was promoted from COO to CEO to replace Simon Lethlean as club boss.

Lyon has reconfigured the football department, bringing club greats Robert Harvey, Lenny Hayes and Brendon Goddard back to Moorabbin, before adding Brendon Bolton and Jared Rivers during the most recent off-season.

Now on the eve of his 16th season as a senior coach, Lyon has a contract that will take him into his 60s.