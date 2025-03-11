Lachie Whitfield checks on injured teammate Kieren Briggs as he is stretchered from the field during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Collingwood at Engie Stadium in Opening Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Chayce Jones Shoulder 2 weeks
Kieran Strachan Foot Season
Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

Defender Max Michalanney has recovered from a thumb injury and is fit to face St Kilda on Sunday. The important backman has been involved in training for the past week and should be joined by defender Mark Keane, who has overcome a minor hip strain. Wingman Jones is the main concern for the Crows after an AC joint injury in a SANFL trial game. He is expected to join training from next week. Spots in the 23 are tight with the Crows' trade additions, but draftee Sid Draper has produced an excellent pre-season to push for an early debut. Daniel Curtin's move into a midfield/forward role could also be important against the Saints, with wingman Luke Nankervis pushing hard for a spot. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Keidean Coleman Knee TBC
Tom Doedee Knee 4-5 weeks
Darcy Gardiner Knee 1-2 weeks
Luke Lloyd Back 4-5 weeks
Lincoln McCarthy Knee TBC
Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

Unless there's any final hiccups, Brandon Starcevich will face Sydney in Saturday's Grand Final rematch, 16 days after suffering a concussion against Adelaide in the AAMi Community Series. The Lions appear to have two strong options to replace the vacancy left by Joe Daniher - Sam Day and Ty Gallop – although Darcy Fort could now also come into the mix after overcoming a hamstring niggle. Levi Ashcroft was excellent during the pre-season and would be hard to overlook for a debut, even as the 23rd man. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Ben Camporeale Ankle 2 weeks
Alex Cincotta Hip TBC
Charlie Curnow Knee 1 week
Matt Duffy Knee 3-4 weeks
Corey Durdin Ankle 1-2 weeks
Orazio Fantasia Calf 1 week
Elijah Hollands Personal reasons Indefinite
Rob Monahan Groin 2 weeks
Nic Newman Knee Indefinite
Hudson O'Keeffe Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Marc Pittonet Calf 4-5 weeks
Jagga Smith Knee Season
Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

The Blues expect Sam Walsh (hamstring) to play on Thursday night, but Curnow (knee) will just miss out. Fantasia (calf) is also sidelined, having appeared a certain starter. Lucas Camporeale has already been confirmed for his AFL debut, while Nick Haynes will make his club debut. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Josh Daicos Ankle Test
Jordan De Goey Knee 1 week
Harvey Harrison Knee TBC
Will Hayes Cork Test
Will Hoskin-Elliott Knee 1-2 weeks
Jeremy Howe Knee Test
Oleg Markov Calf 3-4 weeks
Tom Mitchell Foot TBC
Iliro Smit Throat 2 weeks
Oscar Steene Finger 3+ weeks
Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

Mason Cox is available for selection after fracturing his finger late in the pre-season. Daicos and Howe both face fitness tests after injuries against Greater Western Sydney, but Dan Houston will play his first game for Collingwood after serving the final game of his suspension in Opening Round. Hoskin-Elliott has been ruled out of round one, while De Goey will miss one more week after an interrupted pre-season. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nik Cox Concussion TBC
Alwyn Davey jnr Knee 1 week
Matt Guelfi Hamstring 8-9 weeks
Jayden Laverde Hip 2 weeks
Darcy Parish Back 3 weeks
Vigo Visentini Suspension Round 4
Peter Wright Ankle 4-6 weeks
Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

The Bombers have confirmed exciting small forward Isaac Kako, pick No.13 in last year’s draft, will make his AFL debut against Hawthorn on Friday night, while former Brisbane defender Jaxon Prior will feature in the red and black for the first time. Key forward Wright has been ruled out for at least a month after suffering an ankle injury in a VFL practice match. In good news for Essendon, midfielder Parish is nearing a return from a back injury, while small forward Davey is close to resuming full training after knee surgery. After being restricted at training last week, Harrison Jones looks set to be ready to face the Hawks. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Shai Bolton Leg Test
Sean Darcy Ankle 2-4 weeks
Josh Draper Hamstring Test
Nat Fyfe Knee Test
Odin Jones Back Season
Charlie Nicholls Back TBC
Alex Pearce Ankle Test
Michael Walters Knee Test
Hayden Young Hamstring 3 weeks
Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

There is uncertainty in the small forward and key defensive roles after soreness for Bolton, a recent contact injury for the in-form Walters, and ongoing injuries for Pearce and Draper. All face fitness tests this week, but the forward line issues could bring Sam Sturt and Bailey Banfield back into consideration for round one. Draftee Murphy Reid is also in contention as a midfielder/forward given his form in practice matches. Pearce is expected to play and, if Draper is fit, the Dockers would consider playing three tall defenders. The Dockers are also weighing up whether to select Liam Reidy to lead the ruck or redeploy forward/ruck Luke Jackson. Pat Voss would likely be the key forward called on in that scenario. Nathan O'Driscoll is in great form and can replace Young in the centre square for the early rounds. – Nathan Schmook  

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jed Bews Finger 8-12 weeks
Tanner Bruhn Finger TBC
Toby Conway Back TBC
Cam Guthrie Achilles TBC
Xavier Ivisic Ankle 4-6 weeks
Jake Kolodjashnij Groin 3 weeks
Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

Recruit Bailey Smith is expected to make his Geelong debut after Cyclone Alfred’s intervention last week afforded him an extra seven days to get his knee right. Shaun Mannagh is fit again after a foot stress injury over summer but will come back via a VFL practice match, rather than facing Fremantle on Saturday. Bews could miss up to three months with a nasty finger tendon injury, while Bruhn has avoided surgery on his own finger issue but remains in a splint. Guthrie is back running after Achilles surgery, while Kolodjashnij will miss the first three rounds as he manages groin soreness. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Mac Andrew Chest 1 week
Sam Flanders Back 1 weeks
Leo Lombard Shoulder 11 weeks
David Swallow Knee 7 weeks
Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

There is a silver lining for the Suns after having their Opening Round against Essendon postponed, with Charlie Ballard (ankle) and Lachie Weller (hamstring) both available for the trip to Perth to face West Coast. Andrew is still a week away, which opens the door for Joel Jeffrey to come in, while Touk Miller (knee) will resume his place after missing both pre-season hit-outs. Lachlan Gulbin is also an outside chance to debut after impressing during the pre-season. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Ryan Angwin Ankle 4 weeks
Kieren Briggs Concussion 2 weeks
Josh Fahey Suspension Round 5
Joe Fonti Suspension Round 3
Phoenix Gothard Finger 3 weeks
Tom Green Calf Test
Jesse Hogan Thumb 1 week
Toby McMullin Suspension Round 3
Jack Ough Adductor 1 week
Jake Riccardi Suspension Round 3
Logan Smith Illness TBC
Jake Stringer Hamstring 1 week
Harvey Thomas Suspension Round 3
Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

The Giants will give Green (calf) every chance to return this Sunday, but Hogan (thumb) and Stringer (hamstring) might have to wait until after their early-season bye. Briggs (concussion) will go out of the side, but expect Lachie Keeffe and Max Gruzewski to retain their place as the team's makeshift ruck options. That's despite untried 204cm youngster Nick Madden impressing across the summer. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
James Blanck Knee 5-7 weeks
Sam Butler Leg TBC
Calsher Dear Back TBC
Mitch Lewis Knee TBC
James Worpel Ankle 3-4 weeks
Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

Worpel will miss the next month after suffering a syndesmosis injury against Sydney. Josh Ward is in line to replace the inside midfielder after being included in the 26-man squad in Opening Round. Henry Hustwaite is another consideration, while Changkuoth Jiath is available for selection after banking some minutes for Box Hill in a VFL practice match last weekend.Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jai Culley Foot 3-5 weeks
Marty Hore Hand Test
Luker Kentfield Illness 5-6 weeks
Shane McAdam Achilles Season
Judd McVee Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Jake Melksham Hamstring 2 weeks
Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season
Kysaiah Pickett Suspension  Round 4
Koltyn Tholstrup Back 6-8 weeks
Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

The Demons kick off their 2025 campaign with almost all of their first-choice players available, aside from Pickett who will miss the opening three rounds due to suspension. McVee and Melksham have both had interrupted pre-seasons with hamstring injuries of varying levels but will be looking to return within the month. Jacob van Rooyen has recovered from the back spasm he suffered in the opening minute of the AAMI Community Series match against Fremantle and is available. The battle is on between mature-aged recruit Aidan Johnson and young key forward Matt Jefferson for a spot alongside van Rooyen in the Dees' forward line. No.6 pick Harvey Langford has done everything possible and could be set for a round one debut, while ex-Lion Harry Sharp has probably done enough to take his spot in the 23 also. SSP signing Culley will be sidelined for up to five weeks after bone stress was detected in his foot. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles 9-11 weeks
Brayden George Knee 6-8 weeks
Josh Goater Hamstring 3-4 weeks
George Wardlaw Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

The Kangas will have Zane Duursma (quad) and Zac Fisher (hamstring) available for Saturday night's clash, but both will be selection decisions as to whether they play. The club's No.2 pick Finn O'Sullivan has already been confirmed for his AFL debut, while new recruit Jacob Konstanty is also a chance to feature for the first time. Wardlaw (hamstring) remains at least a month away from returning. Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Tom Anastasopoulos Ankle 4-6 weeks
Zak Butters Knee 4-6 weeks
Todd Marshall Achilles TBC
Esava Ratugolea Knee Test
Brandon Zerk-Thatcher Back 7-9 weeks
Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

The key defensive posts will be interesting with Ratugolea back in the mix after integrating into main training and Jeremy Finlayson making a great fist of his return to the back half during the pre-season. His versatility allows Jack Lukosius to debut for his new club in the front half alongside Mitch Georgiades in a forward line that could also include draftee Sam Berry and Collingwood recruit Joe Richards. If Ken Hinkley wants three tall targets, Ollie Lord could come into the frame, while Josh Sinn may fill the half-back role vacated by Dan Houston. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Judson Clarke ACL TBC
Jonty Faull Back Test
Josh Gibcus ACL TBC
Taj Hotton ACL TBC
Mykelti Lefau ACL TBC
Dion Prestia Achilles 3-5 weeks
Hugo Ralphsmith Hamstring 3-5 weeks
Josh Smillie Hamstring 2-4 weeks
Tylar Young ACL TBC
Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

Richmond has now confirmed timelines for Prestia, Ralphsmith and Smillie, who should all hopefully be back within a month or so. Sam Lalor (jaw, concussion) and Tom Lynch (concussion) are available to face Carlton, while the club has confirmed Harry Armstrong and Luke Trainor will join Lalor as debutants. Draftee Faull is a chance to play in the Tigers' VFL practice match on Friday, his first hitout in Tiger colours after recovering from a back stress fracture suffered last year. Key forward Liam Fawcett and young mid Kane McAuliffe were named Richmond's best in its first VFL praccie. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Dan Butler Achilles 1-3 weeks
Paddy Dow Knee TBC
Liam Henry Knee 1-3 weeks
Dougal Howard Shoulder 7-9 weeks
Max King Knee 1-3 weeks
Mitch Owens Shoulder 1-3 weeks
Mattaes Phillipou Leg 7-9 weeks
Cooper Sharman Thumb 3 weeks
Alix Tauru Back 4-5 weeks
Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

Owens is pushing to be available for the round one trip to face Adelaide, but the Saints will be without King to start 2023, as well as Sharman, Butler and Henry inside 50. Max Hall is in contention to make his debut, along with Harry Boyd to provide support to Rowan Marshall, who has raced the clock to be available. Jack Sinclair is good to go against the Crows. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Taylor Adams Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Riak Andrew Shoulder TBC
Ned Bowman Quad Test
Caiden Cleary Suspended 1 week
Harry Cunningham Foot 3-4 weeks
Jesse Datoli Back TBC
Will Edwards Leg Test
Robbie Fox Calf 4-5 weeks
Aaron Francis Concussion 1 week
Errol Gulden Ankle 4+ weeks
Indhi Kirk Concussion 1 week
Logan McDonald Ankle  4 weeks
Callum Mills Foot 3 weeks
Patrick Snell Hamstring Test
Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

The addition of Adams to a lengthy Swans injury list could open the door for Caleb Mitchell to return to the senior side, or mature-aged defender Riley Bice to make his senior debut this weekend. Sydney's tall set-up remains somewhat uncertain, so Hayden McLean and Peter Ladhams could be in the frame, while Joel Hamling will be considered if reinforcements are needed in defence, with Francis concussed in the VFL last week. A handful of senior players won't return until after the early-season bye, so some unfamiliar faces will continue to get opportunities to start the season. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Bo Allan Illness Test
Rhett Bazzo Foot 1-2 weeks
Campbell Chesser Ankle TBC
Callum Jamieson Ankle/knee 5-7 weeks
Dom Sheed Knee Season
Elliot Yeo Knee and ankle 5-7 weeks
Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

Elijah Hewett trained on Tuesday and looks to have bounced back after missing the Eagles' final pre-season game. Allan won't make his debut after suffering illness up to and over the weekend. Jack Hutchinson and Tyrell Dewar are pushing hard for wing roles, while Matt Flynn looks likely to carry the ruck. There is a chance for young tall Archer Reid to play support as a forward/ruck after being given priority over Jack Williams in the final pre-season game. Tyler Brockman is making a strong case for selection in a deep group of small forwards. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Marcus Bontempelli Calf 5-6 weeks
Bailey Dale Quad Test
Lachie Jaques Thigh 6-8 weeks
Liam Jones Hamstring 3-5 weeks
Jason Johannisen Hamstring 6-8 weeks
Ed Richards Calf Test
Anthony Scott Knee 2-4 weeks
Adam Treloar Calf 4-6 weeks
Cody Weightman Knee Indefinite
Rhylee West Hamstring Test
Laith Vandermeer Concussion Test
Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

Richards, Dale and West all face fitness tests on Thursday after late pre-season interruptions. All three are on track to face North Melbourne, while Vandermeer is also expected to be available. Bontempelli is still at least five weeks away from playing after suffering a calf injury. Jones and Treloar are pushing to be available ahead of schedule.Josh Gabelich