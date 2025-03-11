Lachie Whitfield checks on injured teammate Kieren Briggs as he is stretchered from the field during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Collingwood at Engie Stadium in Opening Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Chayce Jones Shoulder 2 weeks Kieran Strachan Foot Season Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

Defender Max Michalanney has recovered from a thumb injury and is fit to face St Kilda on Sunday. The important backman has been involved in training for the past week and should be joined by defender Mark Keane, who has overcome a minor hip strain. Wingman Jones is the main concern for the Crows after an AC joint injury in a SANFL trial game. He is expected to join training from next week. Spots in the 23 are tight with the Crows' trade additions, but draftee Sid Draper has produced an excellent pre-season to push for an early debut. Daniel Curtin's move into a midfield/forward role could also be important against the Saints, with wingman Luke Nankervis pushing hard for a spot. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Keidean Coleman Knee TBC Tom Doedee Knee 4-5 weeks Darcy Gardiner Knee 1-2 weeks Luke Lloyd Back 4-5 weeks Lincoln McCarthy Knee TBC Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

Unless there's any final hiccups, Brandon Starcevich will face Sydney in Saturday's Grand Final rematch, 16 days after suffering a concussion against Adelaide in the AAMi Community Series. The Lions appear to have two strong options to replace the vacancy left by Joe Daniher - Sam Day and Ty Gallop – although Darcy Fort could now also come into the mix after overcoming a hamstring niggle. Levi Ashcroft was excellent during the pre-season and would be hard to overlook for a debut, even as the 23rd man. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Camporeale Ankle 2 weeks Alex Cincotta Hip TBC Charlie Curnow Knee 1 week Matt Duffy Knee 3-4 weeks Corey Durdin Ankle 1-2 weeks Orazio Fantasia Calf 1 week Elijah Hollands Personal reasons Indefinite Rob Monahan Groin 2 weeks Nic Newman Knee Indefinite Hudson O'Keeffe Hamstring 1-2 weeks Marc Pittonet Calf 4-5 weeks Jagga Smith Knee Season Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

The Blues expect Sam Walsh (hamstring) to play on Thursday night, but Curnow (knee) will just miss out. Fantasia (calf) is also sidelined, having appeared a certain starter. Lucas Camporeale has already been confirmed for his AFL debut, while Nick Haynes will make his club debut. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Daicos Ankle Test Jordan De Goey Knee 1 week Harvey Harrison Knee TBC Will Hayes Cork Test Will Hoskin-Elliott Knee 1-2 weeks Jeremy Howe Knee Test Oleg Markov Calf 3-4 weeks Tom Mitchell Foot TBC Iliro Smit Throat 2 weeks Oscar Steene Finger 3+ weeks Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

Mason Cox is available for selection after fracturing his finger late in the pre-season. Daicos and Howe both face fitness tests after injuries against Greater Western Sydney, but Dan Houston will play his first game for Collingwood after serving the final game of his suspension in Opening Round. Hoskin-Elliott has been ruled out of round one, while De Goey will miss one more week after an interrupted pre-season. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nik Cox Concussion TBC Alwyn Davey jnr Knee 1 week Matt Guelfi Hamstring 8-9 weeks Jayden Laverde Hip 2 weeks Darcy Parish Back 3 weeks Vigo Visentini Suspension Round 4 Peter Wright Ankle 4-6 weeks Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

The Bombers have confirmed exciting small forward Isaac Kako, pick No.13 in last year’s draft, will make his AFL debut against Hawthorn on Friday night, while former Brisbane defender Jaxon Prior will feature in the red and black for the first time. Key forward Wright has been ruled out for at least a month after suffering an ankle injury in a VFL practice match. In good news for Essendon, midfielder Parish is nearing a return from a back injury, while small forward Davey is close to resuming full training after knee surgery. After being restricted at training last week, Harrison Jones looks set to be ready to face the Hawks. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Shai Bolton Leg Test Sean Darcy Ankle 2-4 weeks Josh Draper Hamstring Test Nat Fyfe Knee Test Odin Jones Back Season Charlie Nicholls Back TBC Alex Pearce Ankle Test Michael Walters Knee Test Hayden Young Hamstring 3 weeks Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

There is uncertainty in the small forward and key defensive roles after soreness for Bolton, a recent contact injury for the in-form Walters, and ongoing injuries for Pearce and Draper. All face fitness tests this week, but the forward line issues could bring Sam Sturt and Bailey Banfield back into consideration for round one. Draftee Murphy Reid is also in contention as a midfielder/forward given his form in practice matches. Pearce is expected to play and, if Draper is fit, the Dockers would consider playing three tall defenders. The Dockers are also weighing up whether to select Liam Reidy to lead the ruck or redeploy forward/ruck Luke Jackson. Pat Voss would likely be the key forward called on in that scenario. Nathan O'Driscoll is in great form and can replace Young in the centre square for the early rounds. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Bews Finger 8-12 weeks Tanner Bruhn Finger TBC Toby Conway Back TBC Cam Guthrie Achilles TBC Xavier Ivisic Ankle 4-6 weeks Jake Kolodjashnij Groin 3 weeks Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

Recruit Bailey Smith is expected to make his Geelong debut after Cyclone Alfred’s intervention last week afforded him an extra seven days to get his knee right. Shaun Mannagh is fit again after a foot stress injury over summer but will come back via a VFL practice match, rather than facing Fremantle on Saturday. Bews could miss up to three months with a nasty finger tendon injury, while Bruhn has avoided surgery on his own finger issue but remains in a splint. Guthrie is back running after Achilles surgery, while Kolodjashnij will miss the first three rounds as he manages groin soreness. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mac Andrew Chest 1 week Sam Flanders Back 1 weeks Leo Lombard Shoulder 11 weeks David Swallow Knee 7 weeks Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

There is a silver lining for the Suns after having their Opening Round against Essendon postponed, with Charlie Ballard (ankle) and Lachie Weller (hamstring) both available for the trip to Perth to face West Coast. Andrew is still a week away, which opens the door for Joel Jeffrey to come in, while Touk Miller (knee) will resume his place after missing both pre-season hit-outs. Lachlan Gulbin is also an outside chance to debut after impressing during the pre-season. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Angwin Ankle 4 weeks Kieren Briggs Concussion 2 weeks Josh Fahey Suspension Round 5 Joe Fonti Suspension Round 3 Phoenix Gothard Finger 3 weeks Tom Green Calf Test Jesse Hogan Thumb 1 week Toby McMullin Suspension Round 3 Jack Ough Adductor 1 week Jake Riccardi Suspension Round 3 Logan Smith Illness TBC Jake Stringer Hamstring 1 week Harvey Thomas Suspension Round 3 Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

The Giants will give Green (calf) every chance to return this Sunday, but Hogan (thumb) and Stringer (hamstring) might have to wait until after their early-season bye. Briggs (concussion) will go out of the side, but expect Lachie Keeffe and Max Gruzewski to retain their place as the team's makeshift ruck options. That's despite untried 204cm youngster Nick Madden impressing across the summer. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Blanck Knee 5-7 weeks Sam Butler Leg TBC Calsher Dear Back TBC Mitch Lewis Knee TBC James Worpel Ankle 3-4 weeks Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

Worpel will miss the next month after suffering a syndesmosis injury against Sydney. Josh Ward is in line to replace the inside midfielder after being included in the 26-man squad in Opening Round. Henry Hustwaite is another consideration, while Changkuoth Jiath is available for selection after banking some minutes for Box Hill in a VFL practice match last weekend. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jai Culley Foot 3-5 weeks Marty Hore Hand Test Luker Kentfield Illness 5-6 weeks Shane McAdam Achilles Season Judd McVee Hamstring 3-4 weeks Jake Melksham Hamstring 2 weeks Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Kysaiah Pickett Suspension Round 4 Koltyn Tholstrup Back 6-8 weeks Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

The Demons kick off their 2025 campaign with almost all of their first-choice players available, aside from Pickett who will miss the opening three rounds due to suspension. McVee and Melksham have both had interrupted pre-seasons with hamstring injuries of varying levels but will be looking to return within the month. Jacob van Rooyen has recovered from the back spasm he suffered in the opening minute of the AAMI Community Series match against Fremantle and is available. The battle is on between mature-aged recruit Aidan Johnson and young key forward Matt Jefferson for a spot alongside van Rooyen in the Dees' forward line. No.6 pick Harvey Langford has done everything possible and could be set for a round one debut, while ex-Lion Harry Sharp has probably done enough to take his spot in the 23 also. SSP signing Culley will be sidelined for up to five weeks after bone stress was detected in his foot. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles 9-11 weeks Brayden George Knee 6-8 weeks Josh Goater Hamstring 3-4 weeks George Wardlaw Hamstring 4-6 weeks Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

The Kangas will have Zane Duursma (quad) and Zac Fisher (hamstring) available for Saturday night's clash, but both will be selection decisions as to whether they play. The club's No.2 pick Finn O'Sullivan has already been confirmed for his AFL debut, while new recruit Jacob Konstanty is also a chance to feature for the first time. Wardlaw (hamstring) remains at least a month away from returning. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Anastasopoulos Ankle 4-6 weeks Zak Butters Knee 4-6 weeks Todd Marshall Achilles TBC Esava Ratugolea Knee Test Brandon Zerk-Thatcher Back 7-9 weeks Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

The key defensive posts will be interesting with Ratugolea back in the mix after integrating into main training and Jeremy Finlayson making a great fist of his return to the back half during the pre-season. His versatility allows Jack Lukosius to debut for his new club in the front half alongside Mitch Georgiades in a forward line that could also include draftee Sam Berry and Collingwood recruit Joe Richards. If Ken Hinkley wants three tall targets, Ollie Lord could come into the frame, while Josh Sinn may fill the half-back role vacated by Dan Houston. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Judson Clarke ACL TBC Jonty Faull Back Test Josh Gibcus ACL TBC Taj Hotton ACL TBC Mykelti Lefau ACL TBC Dion Prestia Achilles 3-5 weeks Hugo Ralphsmith Hamstring 3-5 weeks Josh Smillie Hamstring 2-4 weeks Tylar Young ACL TBC Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

Richmond has now confirmed timelines for Prestia, Ralphsmith and Smillie, who should all hopefully be back within a month or so. Sam Lalor (jaw, concussion) and Tom Lynch (concussion) are available to face Carlton, while the club has confirmed Harry Armstrong and Luke Trainor will join Lalor as debutants. Draftee Faull is a chance to play in the Tigers' VFL practice match on Friday, his first hitout in Tiger colours after recovering from a back stress fracture suffered last year. Key forward Liam Fawcett and young mid Kane McAuliffe were named Richmond's best in its first VFL praccie. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dan Butler Achilles 1-3 weeks Paddy Dow Knee TBC Liam Henry Knee 1-3 weeks Dougal Howard Shoulder 7-9 weeks Max King Knee 1-3 weeks Mitch Owens Shoulder 1-3 weeks Mattaes Phillipou Leg 7-9 weeks Cooper Sharman Thumb 3 weeks Alix Tauru Back 4-5 weeks Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

Owens is pushing to be available for the round one trip to face Adelaide, but the Saints will be without King to start 2023, as well as Sharman, Butler and Henry inside 50. Max Hall is in contention to make his debut, along with Harry Boyd to provide support to Rowan Marshall, who has raced the clock to be available. Jack Sinclair is good to go against the Crows. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Hamstring 3-4 weeks Riak Andrew Shoulder TBC Ned Bowman Quad Test Caiden Cleary Suspended 1 week Harry Cunningham Foot 3-4 weeks Jesse Datoli Back TBC Will Edwards Leg Test Robbie Fox Calf 4-5 weeks Aaron Francis Concussion 1 week Errol Gulden Ankle 4+ weeks Indhi Kirk Concussion 1 week Logan McDonald Ankle 4 weeks Callum Mills Foot 3 weeks Patrick Snell Hamstring Test Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

The addition of Adams to a lengthy Swans injury list could open the door for Caleb Mitchell to return to the senior side, or mature-aged defender Riley Bice to make his senior debut this weekend. Sydney's tall set-up remains somewhat uncertain, so Hayden McLean and Peter Ladhams could be in the frame, while Joel Hamling will be considered if reinforcements are needed in defence, with Francis concussed in the VFL last week. A handful of senior players won't return until after the early-season bye, so some unfamiliar faces will continue to get opportunities to start the season. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bo Allan Illness Test Rhett Bazzo Foot 1-2 weeks Campbell Chesser Ankle TBC Callum Jamieson Ankle/knee 5-7 weeks Dom Sheed Knee Season Elliot Yeo Knee and ankle 5-7 weeks Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

Elijah Hewett trained on Tuesday and looks to have bounced back after missing the Eagles' final pre-season game. Allan won't make his debut after suffering illness up to and over the weekend. Jack Hutchinson and Tyrell Dewar are pushing hard for wing roles, while Matt Flynn looks likely to carry the ruck. There is a chance for young tall Archer Reid to play support as a forward/ruck after being given priority over Jack Williams in the final pre-season game. Tyler Brockman is making a strong case for selection in a deep group of small forwards. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marcus Bontempelli Calf 5-6 weeks Bailey Dale Quad Test Lachie Jaques Thigh 6-8 weeks Liam Jones Hamstring 3-5 weeks Jason Johannisen Hamstring 6-8 weeks Ed Richards Calf Test Anthony Scott Knee 2-4 weeks Adam Treloar Calf 4-6 weeks Cody Weightman Knee Indefinite Rhylee West Hamstring Test Laith Vandermeer Concussion Test Updated: March 11, 2025

In the mix

Richards, Dale and West all face fitness tests on Thursday after late pre-season interruptions. All three are on track to face North Melbourne, while Vandermeer is also expected to be available. Bontempelli is still at least five weeks away from playing after suffering a calf injury. Jones and Treloar are pushing to be available ahead of schedule. – Josh Gabelich