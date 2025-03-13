FREMANTLE will be without star recruit Shai Bolton and veteran Michael Walters for Saturday’s trip east to face a Geelong outfit that will unveil Bailey Smith for the first time.
In other round one team news Sydney has named debutant Riley Bice for the Grand Final rematch against Brisbane, Tom Green is back for Greater Western Sydney and Nick Larkey has been named for North Melbourne.
Bolton (leg) and Walters (knee) failed to overcome niggles, but the Dockers do have key defenders Josh Draper (hamstring) and skipper Alex Pearce (ankle).
>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE
Smith will run out for first time since rupturing his ACL late in 2023.
Jack Martin has not been named for the Cats after his off-season move from Carlton.
For Friday night's MCG blockbuster, Harrison Jones is fit for Essendon to face Hawthorn after overcoming a glute problem. The Hawks have named Josh Ward to replace the injured James Worpel.
Bice, another player to graduate from Werribee's VFL team, will debut against the premier at the SCG, with the Lions giving Darcy Fort the first crack at the forward line vacancy left by Joe Daniher.
Joel Hamling has also been named by the Swans, his first game for Sydney since being picked up at the end of 2023.
Larkey has been named for the Kangaroos despite missing Thursday’s training with a corked thigh, while Jacob Konstanty will debut after switching from Sydney.
Jack Lukosius will debut for Port Adelaide, while the two Joes - Richards from Collingwood and draftee Berry - will also form part of Ken Hinkley’s forward line to face Collingwood.
The Magpies have opted to not select Mason Cox although he has recovered from a fractured finger.
St Kilda has named Mitch Owens (shoulder) on its extended bench to play Adelaide, while Jake Waterman is in West Coast’s team to play Gold Coast on Sunday despite a calf issue, along with debutant Archer Reid.
FRIDAY, MARCH 14
Hawthorn v Essendon at the MCG, 7.40pm AEDT
HAWTHORN
In: J.Ward
Out: J.Worpel (ankle)
Last week's sub: Sam Frost
ESSENDON
B: A.McGrath 1 B.McKay 32 J.Ridley 14
HB: M.Redman 27 Z.Reid 31 J.Prior 25
C: N.Martin 37 J.Caldwell 6 A.Roberts 21
HF: N.Caddy 30 K.Langford 4 A.Perkins 16
F: H.Jones 23 S.Draper 2 I.Kako 10
Foll: N.Bryan 24 S.Durham 22 Z.Merrett - C 7
I/C: E.Tsatas 5 B.Hobbs 8 D.Shiel 9 J.Gresham 11 X.Duursma 28
Emerg: J.Menzie 29 S.El-Hawli 41 T.Edwards 45
SATURDAY, MARCH 15
Geelong v Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, 1.20pm AEDT
GEELONG
B: C.O'Sullivan 14 J.Henry 38 M.Blicavs 46
HB: Z.Guthrie 39 T.Stewart 44 L.Humphries 17
C: B.Smith 3 M.Holmes 9 O.Dempsey 28
HF: B.Close 45 G.Miers 32 T.Stengle 18
F: S.Neale 33 J.Cameron 5 P.Dangerfield - C 35
Foll: S.De Koning 16 T.Atkins 30 J.Bowes 12
I/C: O.Mullin 34 M.O'Connor 42 O.Henry 36 J.Clark 13 M.Knevitt 10
Emerg: T.Clohesy 40 M.Duncan 22 R.Stanley 1
FREMANTLE
B: B.Cox 36 A.Pearce - C 25 J.Draper 37
HB: L.Ryan 13 B.Walker 31 J.Clark 6
C: N.O'Driscoll 30 J.O'Meara 2 J.Sharp 14
HF: M.Reid 16 M.Frederick 32 S.Switkowski 39
F: L.Jackson 9 J.Treacy 35 J.Amiss 24
Foll: L.Reidy 18 C.Serong 3 A.Brayshaw 8
I/C: B.Banfield 41 M.Johnson 44 K.Worner 23 H.Chapman 5 C.Wagner 34
Emerg: P.Voss 20 N.Erasmus 28 C.Simpson 29
Sydney v Brisbane at the SCG, 4.15pm AEDT
SYDNEY
In: J.Hamling, R.Bice
Out: - T.Adams (hamstring), A.Sheldrick (omitted)
Last week's sub: Tom Hanily
BRISBANE
B: D.Zorko 15 J.Payne 40 R.Lester 35
HB: N.Answerth 43 H.Andrews - C 31 D.Wilmot 44
C: J.Fletcher 3 Z.Bailey 33 J.Berry 7
HF: C.Cameron 23 E.Hipwood 30 H.McCluggage 6
F: C.Rayner 16 L.Morris 13 K.Lohmann 1
Foll: O.McInerney 46 J.Dunkley 5 L.Neale 9
I/C: C.Ah Chee 4 W.Ashcroft 8 L.Ashcroft 10 D.Fort 32 B.Starcevich 37
Emerg: C.McKenna 26 W.McLachlan 28 D.Joyce 41
Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm AEDT
WESTERN BULLDOGS
B: J.O'Donnell 18 J.Freijah 27 T.Duryea 15
HB: L.Bramble 29 R.Lobb 7 B.Dale 31
C: B.Williams 34 T.Liberatore - C 21 S.Davidson 42
HF: J.Dolan 26 A.Naughton 33 M.Kennedy 8
F: L.Vandermeer 23 S.Darcy 10 J.Harmes 22
Foll: T.English 44 R.Sanders 9 E.Richards 20
I/C: L.Cleary 36 H.Gallagher 12 A.Jones 32 L.McNeil 30 R.West 14
Emerg: O.Baker 13 R.Garcia 38 B.Khamis 24
NORTH MELBOURNE
B: C.Comben 30 A.Corr 4 G.Logue 19
HB: B.Scott 8 C.Daniel 5 J.Archer 34
C: F.O'Sullivan 2 L.Davies-Uniacke 9 J.Simpkin - C 12
HF: H.Sheezel 3 N.Larkey 20 C.McKercher 10
F: P.Curtis 25 J.Darling 28 C.Zurhaar 44
Foll: T.Xerri 38 T.Powell 24 L.Parker 26
I/C: L.McDonald 11 D.Tucker 13 W.Phillips 29 J.Konstanty 41 R.Hansen Jr 46
Emerg: D.Stephens 15 F.Maley 39 B.Teakle 43
Collingwood v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 7.35pm AEDT
COLLINGWOOD
In: D.Houston, L.Sullivan
Out: - W.Hoskin-Elliott (back), E.Allan (omitted)
Last week's sub: Ned Long
PORT ADELAIDE
B: La.Jones 34 A.Aliir 21 M.Bergman 14
HB: L.Evans 22 J.Finlayson 11 K.Farrell 6
C: J.Burgoyne 7 C.Rozee - C 1 J.Mead 44
HF: W.Drew 28 M.Georgiades 19 W.Rioli 15
F: D.Byrne-Jones 33 J.Lukosius 12 J.Richards 35
Foll: J.Sweet 24 J.Horne-Francis 18 S.Powell-Pepper 2
I/C: J.Berry 5 J.Sinn 8 R.Burton 3 T.Boak 10 O.Wines 16
Emerg: I.Soldo 13 R.Atkins 32 J.McEntee 41
SUNDAY, MARCH 16
Adelaide v St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, 12.05pm ACDT
ADELAIDE
B: J.Worrell 24 M.Keane 48 R.Laird 29
HB: W.Milera 30 N.Murray 9 M.Michalanney 16
C: I.Cumming 44 J.Dawson - C 12 L.Sholl 38
HF: B.Keays 2 R.Thilthorpe 7 I.Rankine 23
F: D.Fogarty 32 T.Walker 13 A.Neal-Bullen 28
Foll: R.O'Brien 43 J.Soligo 14 J.Peatling 25
I/C: J.Rachele 8 M.Crouch 5 S.Draper 34 D.Curtin 6 M.Hinge 20 H.Bond 40 L.Murphy 4 T.Murray 39
ST KILDA
B: C.Wilkie 44, Z.Cordy 21, J.Webster 29
HB: J.Sinclair 35, N.Wanganeen-Milera 7, A.Hastie 24
C: M.Windhager 2, H.Garcia 34, B.Hill 8|
HF: H.Clark 11, R.Byrnes 13, M.Wood 32
F: D.Wilson 22, A.Caminiti 47, J.Higgins 1
Foll: R.Marshall 19, J.Macrae 6, J.Steele 9
I/C: Z.Jones 3, M.Owens 10, L.Stocker 14, I.Keeler 17 H.Boyd 31, H.Boxshall 38, M.Hall 40, L.O'Connell 45
Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEDT
MELBOURNE
B: H.Petty 35 S.May 1 C.Salem 3
HB: B.Howes 22 J.Lever 8 J.Bowey 17
C: E.Langdon 15 C.Petracca 5 C.Windsor 6
HF: J.Viney 7 D.Turner 10 T.Sparrow 32
F: B.Fritsch 31 J.van Rooyen 2 K.Chandler 37
Foll: M.Gawn - C 11 C.Oliver 13 T.Rivers 24
I/C: J.Billings 14 H.Langford 19 X.Lindsay 20 M.Jefferson 21 T.McDonald 25 H.Sharp 30 A.Johnson 42 J.Henderson 43
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: T.Green, O.Hannaford, C.Angove, L.Aleer
Out: - K.Briggs (concussion)
Last week's sub: Jacob Wehr
West Coast v Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST
WEST COAST
B: R.Ginbey 7, H.Edwards 42, B.Hough 19
HB: T.Cole 28, J.McGovern 20, L.Baker 3
C: J.Hunt 5, T.Kelly 11, L.Duggan 14
HF: J.Graham 17, J.Waterman 2, J.Cripps 15
F: M.Owies 16, O.Allen 12, A.Reid 22
Foll: M.Flynn 25, J.Hutchinson 44, H.Reid 9
I/C: E.Hewett 8, T.Brockman 10, N.Long 13, J.Petruccelle 21, R.Maric 23, C.Hall 29, B.Williams 32, T.Dewar 43
GOLD COAST
B: W.Powell 27, S.Collins 25, B.Uwland 32
HB: J.Noble 2, C.Ballard 10, D.Rioli 17
C: L.Weller 14, M.Rowell 18, S.Clohesy 33
HF: W.Graham 26, T.Miller 11, B.Ainsworth
F: J.Rogers 29, B.King 34, E.Read 20
Foll: J.Witts 28, B.Humphrey 19, N.Anderson 15
I/C: A.Sexton 6, N.Holman 7, T.Berry 16, N.Moyle 21, B.Long 22, C.Budarick 35, J.Jeffrey 40, C.Graham 46