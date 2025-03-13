The teams for Friday and Saturday's round one matches are in, plus squads for Sunday

Shai Bolton, Riley Bice and Bailey Smith. Pictures: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE will be without star recruit Shai Bolton and veteran Michael Walters for Saturday’s trip east to face a Geelong outfit that will unveil Bailey Smith for the first time.

In other round one team news Sydney has named debutant Riley Bice for the Grand Final rematch against Brisbane, Tom Green is back for Greater Western Sydney and Nick Larkey has been named for North Melbourne.

Bolton (leg) and Walters (knee) failed to overcome niggles, but the Dockers do have key defenders Josh Draper (hamstring) and skipper Alex Pearce (ankle).

Smith will run out for first time since rupturing his ACL late in 2023.

Jack Martin has not been named for the Cats after his off-season move from Carlton.

For Friday night's MCG blockbuster, Harrison Jones is fit for Essendon to face Hawthorn after overcoming a glute problem. The Hawks have named Josh Ward to replace the injured James Worpel.

Bice, another player to graduate from Werribee's VFL team, will debut against the premier at the SCG, with the Lions giving Darcy Fort the first crack at the forward line vacancy left by Joe Daniher.

Joel Hamling has also been named by the Swans, his first game for Sydney since being picked up at the end of 2023.

Larkey has been named for the Kangaroos despite missing Thursday’s training with a corked thigh, while Jacob Konstanty will debut after switching from Sydney.

Jack Lukosius will debut for Port Adelaide, while the two Joes - Richards from Collingwood and draftee Berry - will also form part of Ken Hinkley’s forward line to face Collingwood.

The Magpies have opted to not select Mason Cox although he has recovered from a fractured finger.

St Kilda has named Mitch Owens (shoulder) on its extended bench to play Adelaide, while Jake Waterman is in West Coast’s team to play Gold Coast on Sunday despite a calf issue, along with debutant Archer Reid.

FRIDAY, MARCH 14

Hawthorn v Essendon at the MCG, 7.40pm AEDT

HAWTHORN

In: J.Ward

Out: J.Worpel (ankle)

Last week's sub: Sam Frost

ESSENDON

B: A.McGrath 1 B.McKay 32 J.Ridley 14

HB: M.Redman 27 Z.Reid 31 J.Prior 25

C: N.Martin 37 J.Caldwell 6 A.Roberts 21

HF: N.Caddy 30 K.Langford 4 A.Perkins 16

F: H.Jones 23 S.Draper 2 I.Kako 10

Foll: N.Bryan 24 S.Durham 22 Z.Merrett - C 7

I/C: E.Tsatas 5 B.Hobbs 8 D.Shiel 9 J.Gresham 11 X.Duursma 28

Emerg: J.Menzie 29 S.El-Hawli 41 T.Edwards 45

SATURDAY, MARCH 15

Geelong v Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, 1.20pm AEDT

GEELONG

B: C.O'Sullivan 14 J.Henry 38 M.Blicavs 46

HB: Z.Guthrie 39 T.Stewart 44 L.Humphries 17

C: B.Smith 3 M.Holmes 9 O.Dempsey 28

HF: B.Close 45 G.Miers 32 T.Stengle 18

F: S.Neale 33 J.Cameron 5 P.Dangerfield - C 35

Foll: S.De Koning 16 T.Atkins 30 J.Bowes 12

I/C: O.Mullin 34 M.O'Connor 42 O.Henry 36 J.Clark 13 M.Knevitt 10

Emerg: T.Clohesy 40 M.Duncan 22 R.Stanley 1

FREMANTLE

B: B.Cox 36 A.Pearce - C 25 J.Draper 37

HB: L.Ryan 13 B.Walker 31 J.Clark 6

C: N.O'Driscoll 30 J.O'Meara 2 J.Sharp 14

HF: M.Reid 16 M.Frederick 32 S.Switkowski 39

F: L.Jackson 9 J.Treacy 35 J.Amiss 24

Foll: L.Reidy 18 C.Serong 3 A.Brayshaw 8

I/C: B.Banfield 41 M.Johnson 44 K.Worner 23 H.Chapman 5 C.Wagner 34

Emerg: P.Voss 20 N.Erasmus 28 C.Simpson 29

Sydney v Brisbane at the SCG, 4.15pm AEDT

SYDNEY

In: J.Hamling, R.Bice

Out: - T.Adams (hamstring), A.Sheldrick (omitted)

Last week's sub: Tom Hanily

BRISBANE

B: D.Zorko 15 J.Payne 40 R.Lester 35

HB: N.Answerth 43 H.Andrews - C 31 D.Wilmot 44

C: J.Fletcher 3 Z.Bailey 33 J.Berry 7

HF: C.Cameron 23 E.Hipwood 30 H.McCluggage 6

F: C.Rayner 16 L.Morris 13 K.Lohmann 1

Foll: O.McInerney 46 J.Dunkley 5 L.Neale 9

I/C: C.Ah Chee 4 W.Ashcroft 8 L.Ashcroft 10 D.Fort 32 B.Starcevich 37

Emerg: C.McKenna 26 W.McLachlan 28 D.Joyce 41

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm AEDT

WESTERN BULLDOGS

B: J.O'Donnell 18 J.Freijah 27 T.Duryea 15

HB: L.Bramble 29 R.Lobb 7 B.Dale 31

C: B.Williams 34 T.Liberatore - C 21 S.Davidson 42

HF: J.Dolan 26 A.Naughton 33 M.Kennedy 8

F: L.Vandermeer 23 S.Darcy 10 J.Harmes 22

Foll: T.English 44 R.Sanders 9 E.Richards 20

I/C: L.Cleary 36 H.Gallagher 12 A.Jones 32 L.McNeil 30 R.West 14

Emerg: O.Baker 13 R.Garcia 38 B.Khamis 24

NORTH MELBOURNE

B: C.Comben 30 A.Corr 4 G.Logue 19

HB: B.Scott 8 C.Daniel 5 J.Archer 34

C: F.O'Sullivan 2 L.Davies-Uniacke 9 J.Simpkin - C 12

HF: H.Sheezel 3 N.Larkey 20 C.McKercher 10

F: P.Curtis 25 J.Darling 28 C.Zurhaar 44

Foll: T.Xerri 38 T.Powell 24 L.Parker 26

I/C: L.McDonald 11 D.Tucker 13 W.Phillips 29 J.Konstanty 41 R.Hansen Jr 46

Emerg: D.Stephens 15 F.Maley 39 B.Teakle 43

Collingwood v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 7.35pm AEDT

COLLINGWOOD

In: D.Houston, L.Sullivan

Out: - W.Hoskin-Elliott (back), E.Allan (omitted)

Last week's sub: Ned Long

PORT ADELAIDE

B: La.Jones 34 A.Aliir 21 M.Bergman 14

HB: L.Evans 22 J.Finlayson 11 K.Farrell 6

C: J.Burgoyne 7 C.Rozee - C 1 J.Mead 44

HF: W.Drew 28 M.Georgiades 19 W.Rioli 15

F: D.Byrne-Jones 33 J.Lukosius 12 J.Richards 35

Foll: J.Sweet 24 J.Horne-Francis 18 S.Powell-Pepper 2

I/C: J.Berry 5 J.Sinn 8 R.Burton 3 T.Boak 10 O.Wines 16

Emerg: I.Soldo 13 R.Atkins 32 J.McEntee 41

SUNDAY, MARCH 16

Adelaide v St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, 12.05pm ACDT

ADELAIDE

B: J.Worrell 24 M.Keane 48 R.Laird 29

HB: W.Milera 30 N.Murray 9 M.Michalanney 16

C: I.Cumming 44 J.Dawson - C 12 L.Sholl 38

HF: B.Keays 2 R.Thilthorpe 7 I.Rankine 23

F: D.Fogarty 32 T.Walker 13 A.Neal-Bullen 28

Foll: R.O'Brien 43 J.Soligo 14 J.Peatling 25

I/C: J.Rachele 8 M.Crouch 5 S.Draper 34 D.Curtin 6 M.Hinge 20 H.Bond 40 L.Murphy 4 T.Murray 39

ST KILDA

B: C.Wilkie 44, Z.Cordy 21, J.Webster 29

HB: J.Sinclair 35, N.Wanganeen-Milera 7, A.Hastie 24

C: M.Windhager 2, H.Garcia 34, B.Hill 8|

HF: H.Clark 11, R.Byrnes 13, M.Wood 32

F: D.Wilson 22, A.Caminiti 47, J.Higgins 1

Foll: R.Marshall 19, J.Macrae 6, J.Steele 9

I/C: Z.Jones 3, M.Owens 10, L.Stocker 14, I.Keeler 17 H.Boyd 31, H.Boxshall 38, M.Hall 40, L.O'Connell 45

Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEDT

MELBOURNE

B: H.Petty 35 S.May 1 C.Salem 3

HB: B.Howes 22 J.Lever 8 J.Bowey 17

C: E.Langdon 15 C.Petracca 5 C.Windsor 6

HF: J.Viney 7 D.Turner 10 T.Sparrow 32

F: B.Fritsch 31 J.van Rooyen 2 K.Chandler 37

Foll: M.Gawn - C 11 C.Oliver 13 T.Rivers 24

I/C: J.Billings 14 H.Langford 19 X.Lindsay 20 M.Jefferson 21 T.McDonald 25 H.Sharp 30 A.Johnson 42 J.Henderson 43

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: T.Green, O.Hannaford, C.Angove, L.Aleer

Out: - K.Briggs (concussion)

Last week's sub: Jacob Wehr

West Coast v Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

B: R.Ginbey 7, H.Edwards 42, B.Hough 19

HB: T.Cole 28, J.McGovern 20, L.Baker 3

C: J.Hunt 5, T.Kelly 11, L.Duggan 14

HF: J.Graham 17, J.Waterman 2, J.Cripps 15

F: M.Owies 16, O.Allen 12, A.Reid 22

Foll: M.Flynn 25, J.Hutchinson 44, H.Reid 9

I/C: E.Hewett 8, T.Brockman 10, N.Long 13, J.Petruccelle 21, R.Maric 23, C.Hall 29, B.Williams 32, T.Dewar 43

GOLD COAST

B: W.Powell 27, S.Collins 25, B.Uwland 32

HB: J.Noble 2, C.Ballard 10, D.Rioli 17

C: L.Weller 14, M.Rowell 18, S.Clohesy 33

HF: W.Graham 26, T.Miller 11, B.Ainsworth

F: J.Rogers 29, B.King 34, E.Read 20

Foll: J.Witts 28, B.Humphrey 19, N.Anderson 15

I/C: A.Sexton 6, N.Holman 7, T.Berry 16, N.Moyle 21, B.Long 22, C.Budarick 35, J.Jeffrey 40, C.Graham 46