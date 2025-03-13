Sam Davidson and Josh Dolan will debut in the Western Bulldogs' round one clash against North Melbourne

Sam Davidson marks the ball during the AAMI Community Series match between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at University of Tasmania Stadium on February 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

MATURE-AGE recruit Sam Davidson will make his debut for the Western Bulldogs against North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night, along with draftee Josh Dolan.

Both Davidson and Dolan were informed of their selection on the track at Mission Whitten Oval on Thursday morning, following impressive maiden pre-seasons in the AFL.

Davidson was selected at pick No.51 in last November's Telstra AFL Draft after winning the Fothergill-Round-Mitchell Medal at the end of his first season in the VFL.

The lifelong Bulldogs supporter was in the crowd during last September's elimination final loss to Hawthorn. Now he will play in the very next game.

Learn More 02:18

Davidson booked his spot in round one after amassing 29 disposals – 23 in the first half – from a wing against Hawthorn in the AAMI Community Series in Launceston.

Of the 71 players selected in the draft, none boast the fascinating background of Davidson, who has completed five years of a medical degree at Monash University, which led him to play country football at Sale City, South Mildura and Maffra during rural hospital placements.

Davidson is still studying in 2025, and although he can't continue the degree while playing full-time football, the athletic wingman-forward is doing a PhD in paediatric health.

Dolan was selected at pick No.31 last November after a strong final season of underage football for the Sandringham Dragons, Brighton Grammar and Vic Metro, before a meniscus injury forced him to miss out on playing in the Dragons' Coates Talent League premiership.

After playing only six games as a bottom ager in the Coates Talent League, including the 2023 Grand Final win, Dolan leapt up draft boards across 2024 and is highly regarded for his work rate and leadership.

The 18-year-old is a creative half-forward-midfielder and will help a side that starts 2025 without Cody Weightman, Adam Treloar and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan in the front half.

Josh Dolan celebrates a goal during Vic Metro's Marsh Under-18 Championships clash against Vic Country on July 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Ed Richards (calf) and Bailey Dale (quad) are set to face the Kangaroos in round one after racing the clock to be fit to start the season.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Both missed the AAMI Community Series game against Hawthorn, but they trained fully on Thursday at Mission Whitten Oval in a significant boost for Luke Beveridge's squad.