Saturday's games in Victoria and Sydney will have longer breaks due to sweltering temperatures

Hugh McCluggage in action during the AFL Grand Final between Brisbane and Sydney at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has confirmed the heat policy and longer quarter breaks will be enacted for all games played this Saturday, while extra water carriers will be allowed for Sunday's game in Perth.

As flagged earlier this week by AFL.com.au, the AFL has been monitoring the forecasted hot conditions ahead of round one.

As of Thursday, Melbourne and Geelong are set to hit 35 degrees on Saturday, while Sydney is anticipating 32 degrees.

Perth is forecast to reach 29 degrees for Sunday's match between West Coast and Gold Coast.

All four Saturday games – Geelong v Fremantle, Sydney v Brisbane, Collingwood v Port Adelaide and Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne – will see quarter-time and three-quarter time breaks pushed out by two minutes, from six to eight.

Extra water carriers will also be allowed throughout the matches.

The additional hydrators will also be permitted in the West Coast v Gold Coast match, but breaks between quarters will remain as is.