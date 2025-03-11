With Melbourne forecast to hit 37 degrees on Saturday, the League is monitoring conditions

Patrick Dangerfield tackles Corey Wagner during Geelong's clash against Fremantle in round 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

FROM a cyclone to a heat wave?

The AFL will continue to monitor weather conditions ahead of this weekend's matches, with Melbourne forecast to hit a scorching 37 degrees on Saturday, and 36 in Geelong.

Often employed in the AFLW competition due to the season timing, the heat policy is much rarer in the men's game.

Possible mitigations include longer breaks in between quarters, extra water carriers and no limit on the timing of when water carriers can enter the field of play, with a final decision to be made closer to the day itself.

The Geelong v Fremantle clash at GMHBA Stadium is the game most likely to be affected, scheduled for 1.20pm AEDT on Saturday.

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne (in what could be steamy conditions under the roof at Marvel Stadium) and Collingwood v Port Adelaide at the MCG are both scheduled to start at 7.35pm, at which point the temperature is unlikely to still be hovering at 37.

A cool change is forecast to hit Melbourne on Sunday, while the weather in Adelaide, Perth and Sydney is not set to be as extreme this weekend.