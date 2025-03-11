Lincoln McCarthy has ruptured his ACL again as he was pushing to return from the same injury he suffered almost 12 months ago

Lincoln McCarthy during Brisbane's training session at Brighton Homes Arena on September 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE forward Lincoln McCarthy has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee – the same one that ruled him out for most of 2024.

McCarthy had successfully returned to playing during the pre-season but advised the club's medical staff last week of swelling around the knee.

He was sent for scans and got the bad news on Monday night before his teammates were informed on Tuesday.

The club says the 31-year-old will be out for an "indefinite" period.

"It’s incredibly disappointing and heartbreaking for Linc, his family, and everyone at the Brisbane Lions," football manager Danny Daly said.

"We have all been so impressed with the way Linc dealt with his last ACL injury and how committed he was to return, so we have no doubt he will tackle this injury with the same attitude."

McCarthy suffered the first injury against Gold Coast in round eight, last season.

Out of contract at season's end, the Lions then extended his deal until the end of 2025.

McCarthy will enter a rehabilitation group that is now dwindling, with Darcy Gardiner, Tom Doedee and Keidean Coleman all nearing returns.

After five injury-ravaged seasons to start his career at Geelong, McCarthy had moved to Brisbane hoping for a change of luck.

It looked like working wonders both for the ex-Cat and his new side as he missed only four matches in his first five seasons in Queensland.