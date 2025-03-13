The League is weighing up expanding Next Gen Academy changes to include Pacific island countries such as Tonga, Samoa, Fiji and Papua New Guinea

Paul Curtis celebrates kicking a goal during the match between North Melbourne and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

EXPANDED access to draft hopefuls from Pacific islands is being considered by the AFL as part of the future of Next Generation Academies.

As AFL.com.au revealed last month, the League has been reviewing the Next Generation Academy eligibility and criteria and has met with clubs after they submitted feedback on the program.

It has led to one option being to open up more NGA access for draft prospects who have ties to Pacific island countries - such as Tonga, Samoa, Fiji and Papua New Guinea - to be eligible to clubs under the system.

Under the current system, NGA talents have largely been deemed eligible based on their Indigenous background or Asian or African descent.

Clubs are aware that the League is weighing up expanding that to include the Pacific island countries as well as they search through ways to promote more opportunities for players from different communities and backgrounds to enter the game.

It would mean a player such as North Melbourne sharpshooter Paul Curtis, whose mother is Tongan and represented the country in netball, could have been available as a NGA player for the Western Bulldogs, given he was in the Western Jets' zone in his draft year in 2021.

The League's discussions around the rule would be unlikely to change access to prospects in this year's draft.

Dandenong Stingrays tall forward Tairon Ah-Mu, who is of Samoan descent, is in Melbourne's NGA zone but has not been a part of the Dees' Academy under the League's criteria.

But the potential opening up of further access to the Oceanic countries as zones could benefit the Demons down the track, with his younger brother Corey, who is in the under-16 level this year, shaping as a talent for the 2027 draft pool.

Tairon Ah-Mu contests the ruck during the Marsh AFL National Futures match between Team Heppell and Team Sloane at the MCG on September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

As part of a summer AFL memo, clubs were asked to give feedback on which area/s of their existing NGA zones they would like to retain and also to pitch for other area/s outside of their existing zone they would like to obtain.

The review will cover the zones, which need to be restructured due to North Melbourne losing hold of Tasmania with the Devils' arrival in the AFL, plus eligibility criteria, concession access requirements and a transition period to the changes.