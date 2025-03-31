Jack Sinclair in action during St Kilda's clash against Richmond in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TOM De Koning, Tom Liberatore and Jack Sinclair have all made a move in the race for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, while just two players picked up a perfect 10 votes in round three.

Sinclair and Gold Coast's Matt Rowell both grabbed 10 votes, while three players got eight votes each in two games - Carlton v Western Bulldogs and Fremantle v West Coast.

Liberatore and De Koning both picked up eight votes to move to second and third respectively overall, while Bulldogs rookie Sam Davidson also picked up eight votes.

Fremantle trio Luke Jackson, Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw could not be split by the coaches, with each grabbing eight votes.

Young Hawthorn forward Nick Watson (eight) was voted best in the win over Greater Western Sydney, while Cam Mackenzie and Will Day got six votes each.

Players from Adelaide, St Kilda, Essendon and Brisbane dominated in their wins, while the Suns - led by Rowell - swept the votes in their huge victory over Melbourne.

Sinclair's 10 against Richmond has seen him join De Koning in equal third.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Essendon v Port Adelaide

8 Zach Merrett (ESS)
7 Sam Durham (ESS)
6 Xavier Duursma (ESS)
4 Jase Burgoyne (PORT)
3 Ollie Wines (PORT)
2 Dylan Shiel (ESS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:45

    Draper’s unorthodox routine stirs up crowd

    Sam Draper doubles down on his unconventional set-shot style, drilling his side’s first to rev up the Bombers faithful

    AFL
  • 01:14

    Georgiades in everything as Dons look for answers

    Mitch Georgiades proves a nightmare for Essendon in the opening term, kicking two and setting up another in a superb start

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Georgiades glides through the air for MOTY contender

    Mitch Georgiades takes flight on the wing and pulls in a sensational mark

    AFL
  • 00:45

    As smooth as Wines: Ollie’s candy opens door

    Ollie Wines slices through the opposition with some sweet candy before nailing a super goal

    AFL
  • 00:47

    DBJ burns off Bomber in brilliant solo goal

    Darcy Byrne-Jones turns on the afterburners tight on the boundary before finishing in style

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Blink and you’ll miss JHF class on display

    Jason Horne-Francis gathers the ball in a flash, showcasing his trademark skill and composure to land a big goal in the last

    AFL
  • 00:54

    El-Hawli’s magic moment on debut lifts all

    Essendon first-gamer Saad El-Hawli makes a daring run and sets up a team-lifting goal delivered by Nic Martin

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Redman’s roost raises the roof

    Mason Redman launches a monster from range in the final term as Essendon levels the scores and looks primed for a big finish

    AFL
  • 08:08

    Highlights: Essendon v Port Adelaide

    The Bombers and Power clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 07:31

    Hinkley post-match, R3: 'Our better players ... weren't quite at that level'

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round three’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 12:38

    Scott post-match, R3: 'After a disappointing performance, you get to choose how you respond'

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round three’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 20:11

    Mini-Match: Essendon v Port Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Bombers and Power clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

Carlton v Western Bulldogs

8 Tom De Koning (CARL)
8 Tom Liberatore (WB)
8 Sam Davidson (WB)
3 Brodie Kemp (CARL)
3 Matthew Kennedy (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:08

    Mini-Match: Carlton v Western Bulldogs

    Extended highlights of the Blues and Bulldogs clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 10:54

    Beveridge post-match, R3: 'It's pretty satisfying night for everyone'

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round three’s match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 11:12

    Voss post-match, R3: 'There's plenty of runway'

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round three’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 02:09

    Davidson delivers great things with night out on the wing

    Sam Davidson has an evening to remember, with a stellar 31-disposal masterclass in only his third game of AFL

    AFL
  • 08:08

    Highlights: Carlton v Western Bulldogs

    The Blues and Bulldogs clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Naughton sneaks in with tight-call goal at crucial time

    Aaron Naughton delivers when it counts with a crucial major that narrowly squeezes through to edge the Dogs in front

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Kemp keeps on coming up big with fifth goal

    Brodie Kemp is afforded a wealth of space out the back and dribbles home his fifth major to put the Blues in front

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Darcy stirs the pot to fire up contest

    Bulldogs young gun Sam Darcy turns up the intensity, getting under the skin of Jacob Weitering after kicking a goal

    AFL
  • 00:25

    Luckless Blue subbed out before half-time

    Zac Williams’ injury woes continue as the versatile Blue appears to hurt his lower leg

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Kennedy’s crafty curler hits home against ex-side

    Matthew Kennedy makes his mark against his former club with a clever snap

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Charlie and the candy factory: Curnow cooks again

    Charlie Curnow sells the dummy to Liam Jones and nails another cracking goal in the opening term

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Zac blazes through Marvel to spark Curnow’s comeback goal

    Zac Williams bolts through the middle of the ground with blistering speed before setting up Charlie Curnow for an important early major

    AFL

Melbourne v Gold Coast

10 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
8 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
6 Touk Miller (GCFC)
2 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)
2 Ben King (GCFC)
1 Bailey Humphrey (GCFC)
1 John Noble (GCFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:22

    Mini-Match: Melbourne v Gold Coast

    Extended highlights of the Demons and Suns clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 06:54

    Goodwin post-match, R3: 'Our contest and method around the ball just isn't where it needs to be'

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round three’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 09:25

    Hardwick post-match, R3: 'He is a wonderful player'

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round three’s match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 01:35

    Rowell the bull runs riot with clearance dominance

    Matt Rowell puts together a midfield masterclass with 13 clearances in the Suns’ big win

    AFL
  • 08:08

    Highlights: Melbourne v Gold Coast

    The Demons and Suns clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Did this Sun beat the siren? Buzzer beater stuns crowd

    Will Graham appears to get the kick off right on time to bury a dagger goal at the end of the third term

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Suns kick away as King gets creative

    Ben King goes along the ground to perfection as Gold Coast continues to assert scoreboard dominance

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Captain Noah sets sail from distance

    Noah Anderson shows his class with a brilliant finish on the run

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Noble nails first as Sun after Dees caught napping

    John Noble has his first goal in Gold Coast colours after taking full advantage of a lacklustre Melbourne defence

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Bowey blasts away from 50 as Dees dig in

    Jake Bowey slots a brilliant goal from beyond the arc to get Melbourne right back into the contest

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Big Demons blow as young gun hurts knee

    Melbourne is dealt a worrying injury concern in the opening minutes as promising youngster Xavier Lindsay is subbed out after landing awkwardly on his knee

    AFL

St Kilda v Richmond

10 Jack Sinclair (STK)
4 Jack Macrae (STK)
4 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)
3 Hugo Garcia (STK)
3 Rowan Marshall (STK)
2 Mason Wood (STK)
2 Mitch Owens (STK)
2 Toby Nankervis (RICH)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:07

    Mini-Match: St Kilda v Richmond

    Extended highlights of the Saints and Tigers clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 06:18

    Lyon post-match, R3: 'They were hungry today, let’s see if they are hungry next week'

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round three’s match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 06:02

    Yze post-match, R3: 'That second half wasn't up to AFL standard'

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round three’s match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 08:06

    Highlights: St Kilda v Richmond

    The Saints and Tigers clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Saint bows to crowd after left-foot magic

    Mitch Owens delivers a fun celebration as St Kilda continues to run rampant in the final term

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Owens the Saint: Mitch makes his mark

    Mitch Owens notches two goals in quick time as St Kilda takes full control of the contest in the third term

    AFL
  • 01:05

    Tensions rise as Lynch and Wilkie engage in fiery battle

    Tom Lynch and Callum Wilkie go head-to-head in a heated clash before Seth Campbell pops up to slot his third goal

    AFL
  • 01:00

    Pair of Jacks: Higgins doubles up with twin snaps

    Jack Higgins scores two goals on his left to swing the momentum back the Saints’ way

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Tigers turn the tide with Campbell’s cracking strike

    Seth Campbell celebrates in style after landing a quality goal to shift the momentum

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Saint left dazed after Tiger’s nudge goes awry

    St Kilda’s Liam O’Connell comes from the field with concussion concerns after a push from Rhyan Mansell goes wrong

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Collard curls it clean after Jack sets the scene

    St Kilda youngster Lance Collard finishes in style after a clever kick from Jack Sinclair

    AFL

Hawthorn v Greater Western Sydney

8 Nick Watson (HAW)
6 Cameron Mackenzie (HAW)
6 Will Day (HAW)
5 Blake Hardwick (HAW)
5 Jesse Hogan (GWS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:08

    Mini-Match: Hawthorn v GWS

    Extended highlights of the Hawks and Giants clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 10:10

    Mitchell post-match, R3: 'To be able to beat them down here is really pleasing'

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round three’s match against GWS

    AFL
  • 06:45

    Kingsley post-match, R3: 'I don't think we ran out of steam, we're a really fit team'

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round three’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 08:02

    Highlights: Hawthorn v GWS

    The Hawks and Giants clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Slick Hawks get cooking against wind

    Harry Morrison finishes off a swift Hawthorn passage before Jack Gunston works the angles beautifully on his left

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Insane Day blows them away with crazy launch

    Will Day burns past the opposition with an elite turn of foot and his huge strike from outside 50 bounces through with the breeze

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Electric smalls ignite fire as Hawks fight back

    Nick Watson clunks a clever one-on-one mark and curls it home before Dylan Moore threads a superb snap in traffic

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Brilliant Bedford has his say after clinical centre play

    Toby Bedford threads the eye from the pocket after GWS impresses from the centre bounce

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Giant returns with a bang after some early Toby time

    Toby Greene opens proceedings with a perfect strike before Jesse Hogan nails his first major of the season on his return to the side

    AFL

Brisbane v Geelong

9 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
7 Will Ashcroft (BL)
5 Harris Andrews (BL)
5 Jack Payne (BL)
3 Max Holmes (GEEL)
1 Dayne Zorko (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:08

    Mini-Match: Brisbane v Geelong

    Extended highlights of the Lions and Cats clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 06:02

    Fagan post-match, R3: 'We’ve shown a lot of character as a group at the moment'

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round three’s match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 07:35

    Scott post-match, R3: 'It's very annoying we let it slip'

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round three’s match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 08:08

    Highlights: Brisbane v Geelong

    The Lions and Cats clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Lethal Berry buries the sealer to send Gabba wild

    Jarrod Berry ends this brilliant team play with a goal that extends his side’s lead late in the final quarter

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Booming Danger goes bang from long range

    Patrick Dangerfield unloads from beyond the arc to give his side a much-needed major early in the fourth term

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Super sub Bruce raises the roof with this shot

    Bruce Reville kicks truly from beyond the arc with just his second disposal to give his side a three-quarter time lead

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Happy Hipwood makes it three in a row

    Eric Hipwood slams through his side's third goal in a row as the Lions keep trimming the deficit

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Electric Levi gets Lions roaring with first AFL goal

    Levi Ashcroft nails his maiden major in the big league with this superb one-step kick during the third quarter

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Hammer it Holmes: Max musters a beauty

    Max Holmes lets rip with this brilliant long-range effort to make it four unanswered goals for his side

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Charlie revs engine early with epic snap

    Charlie Cameron opens his 2025 goalkicking account with this cracking finish during the first term

    AFL

Adelaide v North Melbourne

8 Rory Laird (ADEL)
5 Taylor Walker (ADEL)
5 Jake Soligo (ADEL)
4 Jy Simpkin (NMFC)
3 Izak Rankine (ADEL)
2 Nick Larkey (NMFC)
2 Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL)
1 Mitchell Hinge (ADEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:18

    Mini-Match: Adelaide v North Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Crows and Roos clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 11:02

    Nicks post-match, R3: 'That's the most pleasing part'

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round three’s match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 07:24

    Clarkson post-match, R3: 'They were tougher, cleaner and harder'

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round three’s match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Adelaide v North Melbourne

    The Crows and Kangaroos clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Ruck craft from Walker on show again

    Taylor Walker disposes of the big-bodied Tristian Xerri with ease, before bouncing through his third of the afternoon

    AFL
  • 00:41

    'Not sure what's real or fake': Tensions boil over

    Players hit the deck left and right, after Paul Curtis coughs up a 50m penalty

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Sid swarmed after memorable first AFL goal

    The fourth pick in the 2024 National Draft, Sid Draper, opens his account with a special running finish

    AFL
  • 01:09

    Big Crows blow with forward subbed after heavy collision

    Josh Rachele is left sore and sorry after copping a knee to the ribs from Tristian Xerri, forcing Adelaide to activate its sub

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Curtis converts after Crows fume at free kick

    Paul Curtis wins a contentious free kick in front of goal and makes no mistake

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Keays kickstarts Crows with brilliant bender

    Ben Keays starts where he left off last week, snapping Adelaide's first around the corner

    AFL

West Coast v Fremantle

8 Luke Jackson (FRE)
8 Caleb Serong (FRE)
8 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
4 Josh Treacy (FRE)
2 Alex Pearce (FRE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:08

    Mini-Match: West Coast v Fremantle

    Extended highlights of the Eagles and Dockers clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 02:02

    Clinical Caleb earns record fourth Derby medal in elite outing

    Caleb Serong collects 35 disposals and 10 clearances to add a record-equalling fourth Glendinning-Allan medal to his collection

    AFL
  • 10:17

    Longmuir post-match, R3: 'He's one of the most consistent players in the AFL'

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round three’s match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 08:26

    McQualter post-match, R3: 'We want to be able to be flexible and play multiple roles'

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round three’s match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 08:15

    Highlights: West Coast v Fremantle

    The Eagles and Dockers clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 01:41

    'That's not necessary': Simpson calls out Harley for late shove

    A late scuffle breaks out as an undisciplined Harley Reid shoves Caleb Serong to the ground, with his former coach Adam Simpson watching on

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Full-throttle curler a late beauty as Hunt delights

    Jayden Hunt works the angle to perfection with a fast running snap on his left

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Harley hanger: Reid responds with super speccy

    Harley Reid brings down a mighty high-flying pluck and converts truly to spark the home crowd alive

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Smooth-moving Clark oozes class with running ripper

    Jordan Clark boots a beautiful flashing finish from 50 and his teammates love it

    AFL
  • 01:00

    Big Treacy's clinical hat-trick kicks Dockers ahead

    Josh Treacy shows off his impressive marking ability and threads three second-term majors to give Fremantle an early buffer

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Eagle's strike on Serong sparks MRO discussion

    Jack Graham is penalised after appearing to make forceful contact with Caleb Serong's abdominal region off the ball

    AFL
  • 00:59

    Special scenes as Derby debutant Dudley kicks two early goals

    Isaiah Dudley nails his first career major before drilling a cracking finish just minutes later to the joy of his family and friends in the stands

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Running Ryan picks it off and slots electric dribbler

    Liam Ryan reads the play brilliantly and flashes away to thread a slick bouncing finish

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Treacy needs treatment after copping willy-nilly high five

    Josh Treacy receives incidental contact to his eye from a misguided Patrick Voss hand after Nathan O'Driscoll nails the opening major

    AFL

LEADERBOARD

20 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
19 Tom Liberatore (WB)
17 Tom De Koning (CARL)
17 Jack Sinclair (STK)
16 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
16 Will Day (HAW)
16 Jake Soligo (ADEL)
15 Finn Callaghan (GWS)
15 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
14 Harris Andrews (BL)
13 Karl Amon (HAW)
13 Nick Daicos (COLL)
13 Zach Merrett (ESS)
13 Josh Treacy (FRE)
13 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)
12 Jack Macrae (STK)
12 Connor Rozee (PORT)
12 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)
11 Jase Burgoyne (PORT)
11 Josh Dunkley (BL)
11 Toby Greene (GWS)
11 Toby Nankervis (RICH)
11 Caleb Serong (FRE)