TOM De Koning, Tom Liberatore and Jack Sinclair have all made a move in the race for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, while just two players picked up a perfect 10 votes in round three.
Sinclair and Gold Coast's Matt Rowell both grabbed 10 votes, while three players got eight votes each in two games - Carlton v Western Bulldogs and Fremantle v West Coast.
Liberatore and De Koning both picked up eight votes to move to second and third respectively overall, while Bulldogs rookie Sam Davidson also picked up eight votes.
Fremantle trio Luke Jackson, Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw could not be split by the coaches, with each grabbing eight votes.
Young Hawthorn forward Nick Watson (eight) was voted best in the win over Greater Western Sydney, while Cam Mackenzie and Will Day got six votes each.
Players from Adelaide, St Kilda, Essendon and Brisbane dominated in their wins, while the Suns - led by Rowell - swept the votes in their huge victory over Melbourne.
Sinclair's 10 against Richmond has seen him join De Koning in equal third.
Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.
The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.
Essendon v Port Adelaide
8 Zach Merrett (ESS)
7 Sam Durham (ESS)
6 Xavier Duursma (ESS)
4 Jase Burgoyne (PORT)
3 Ollie Wines (PORT)
2 Dylan Shiel (ESS)
Carlton v Western Bulldogs
8 Tom De Koning (CARL)
8 Tom Liberatore (WB)
8 Sam Davidson (WB)
3 Brodie Kemp (CARL)
3 Matthew Kennedy (WB)
Melbourne v Gold Coast
10 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
8 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
6 Touk Miller (GCFC)
2 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)
2 Ben King (GCFC)
1 Bailey Humphrey (GCFC)
1 John Noble (GCFC)
St Kilda v Richmond
10 Jack Sinclair (STK)
4 Jack Macrae (STK)
4 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)
3 Hugo Garcia (STK)
3 Rowan Marshall (STK)
2 Mason Wood (STK)
2 Mitch Owens (STK)
2 Toby Nankervis (RICH)
Hawthorn v Greater Western Sydney
8 Nick Watson (HAW)
6 Cameron Mackenzie (HAW)
6 Will Day (HAW)
5 Blake Hardwick (HAW)
5 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
Brisbane v Geelong
9 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
7 Will Ashcroft (BL)
5 Harris Andrews (BL)
5 Jack Payne (BL)
3 Max Holmes (GEEL)
1 Dayne Zorko (BL)
Adelaide v North Melbourne
8 Rory Laird (ADEL)
5 Taylor Walker (ADEL)
5 Jake Soligo (ADEL)
4 Jy Simpkin (NMFC)
3 Izak Rankine (ADEL)
2 Nick Larkey (NMFC)
2 Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL)
1 Mitchell Hinge (ADEL)
West Coast v Fremantle
8 Luke Jackson (FRE)
8 Caleb Serong (FRE)
8 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
4 Josh Treacy (FRE)
2 Alex Pearce (FRE)
LEADERBOARD
20 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
19 Tom Liberatore (WB)
17 Tom De Koning (CARL)
17 Jack Sinclair (STK)
16 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
16 Will Day (HAW)
16 Jake Soligo (ADEL)
15 Finn Callaghan (GWS)
15 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
14 Harris Andrews (BL)
13 Karl Amon (HAW)
13 Nick Daicos (COLL)
13 Zach Merrett (ESS)
13 Josh Treacy (FRE)
13 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)
12 Jack Macrae (STK)
12 Connor Rozee (PORT)
12 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)
11 Jase Burgoyne (PORT)
11 Josh Dunkley (BL)
11 Toby Greene (GWS)
11 Toby Nankervis (RICH)
11 Caleb Serong (FRE)