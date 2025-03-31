The coaches' votes for the round three games are in

Jack Sinclair in action during St Kilda's clash against Richmond in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TOM De Koning, Tom Liberatore and Jack Sinclair have all made a move in the race for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, while just two players picked up a perfect 10 votes in round three.

Sinclair and Gold Coast's Matt Rowell both grabbed 10 votes, while three players got eight votes each in two games - Carlton v Western Bulldogs and Fremantle v West Coast.

Liberatore and De Koning both picked up eight votes to move to second and third respectively overall, while Bulldogs rookie Sam Davidson also picked up eight votes.

Fremantle trio Luke Jackson, Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw could not be split by the coaches, with each grabbing eight votes.

Young Hawthorn forward Nick Watson (eight) was voted best in the win over Greater Western Sydney, while Cam Mackenzie and Will Day got six votes each.

Players from Adelaide, St Kilda, Essendon and Brisbane dominated in their wins, while the Suns - led by Rowell - swept the votes in their huge victory over Melbourne.

Sinclair's 10 against Richmond has seen him join De Koning in equal third.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Essendon v Port Adelaide

8 Zach Merrett (ESS)

7 Sam Durham (ESS)

6 Xavier Duursma (ESS)

4 Jase Burgoyne (PORT)

3 Ollie Wines (PORT)

2 Dylan Shiel (ESS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:45 Draper’s unorthodox routine stirs up crowd Sam Draper doubles down on his unconventional set-shot style, drilling his side’s first to rev up the Bombers faithful

01:14 Georgiades in everything as Dons look for answers Mitch Georgiades proves a nightmare for Essendon in the opening term, kicking two and setting up another in a superb start

00:29 Georgiades glides through the air for MOTY contender Mitch Georgiades takes flight on the wing and pulls in a sensational mark

00:45 As smooth as Wines: Ollie’s candy opens door Ollie Wines slices through the opposition with some sweet candy before nailing a super goal

00:47 DBJ burns off Bomber in brilliant solo goal Darcy Byrne-Jones turns on the afterburners tight on the boundary before finishing in style

00:46 Blink and you’ll miss JHF class on display Jason Horne-Francis gathers the ball in a flash, showcasing his trademark skill and composure to land a big goal in the last

00:54 El-Hawli’s magic moment on debut lifts all Essendon first-gamer Saad El-Hawli makes a daring run and sets up a team-lifting goal delivered by Nic Martin

00:45 Redman’s roost raises the roof Mason Redman launches a monster from range in the final term as Essendon levels the scores and looks primed for a big finish

08:08 Highlights: Essendon v Port Adelaide The Bombers and Power clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

07:31 Hinkley post-match, R3: 'Our better players ... weren't quite at that level' Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round three’s match against Essendon

12:38 Scott post-match, R3: 'After a disappointing performance, you get to choose how you respond' Watch Essendon’s press conference after round three’s match against Port Adelaide

20:11 Mini-Match: Essendon v Port Adelaide Extended highlights of the Bombers and Power clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

Carlton v Western Bulldogs

8 Tom De Koning (CARL)

8 Tom Liberatore (WB)

8 Sam Davidson (WB)

3 Brodie Kemp (CARL)

3 Matthew Kennedy (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:08 Mini-Match: Carlton v Western Bulldogs Extended highlights of the Blues and Bulldogs clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

10:54 Beveridge post-match, R3: 'It's pretty satisfying night for everyone' Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round three’s match against Carlton

11:12 Voss post-match, R3: 'There's plenty of runway' Watch Carlton’s press conference after round three’s match against Western Bulldogs

02:09 Davidson delivers great things with night out on the wing Sam Davidson has an evening to remember, with a stellar 31-disposal masterclass in only his third game of AFL

08:08 Highlights: Carlton v Western Bulldogs The Blues and Bulldogs clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:38 Naughton sneaks in with tight-call goal at crucial time Aaron Naughton delivers when it counts with a crucial major that narrowly squeezes through to edge the Dogs in front

00:39 Kemp keeps on coming up big with fifth goal Brodie Kemp is afforded a wealth of space out the back and dribbles home his fifth major to put the Blues in front

00:51 Darcy stirs the pot to fire up contest Bulldogs young gun Sam Darcy turns up the intensity, getting under the skin of Jacob Weitering after kicking a goal

00:25 Luckless Blue subbed out before half-time Zac Williams’ injury woes continue as the versatile Blue appears to hurt his lower leg

00:41 Kennedy’s crafty curler hits home against ex-side Matthew Kennedy makes his mark against his former club with a clever snap

00:47 Charlie and the candy factory: Curnow cooks again Charlie Curnow sells the dummy to Liam Jones and nails another cracking goal in the opening term

00:41 Zac blazes through Marvel to spark Curnow’s comeback goal Zac Williams bolts through the middle of the ground with blistering speed before setting up Charlie Curnow for an important early major

Melbourne v Gold Coast

10 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

8 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

6 Touk Miller (GCFC)

2 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)

2 Ben King (GCFC)

1 Bailey Humphrey (GCFC)

1 John Noble (GCFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:22 Mini-Match: Melbourne v Gold Coast Extended highlights of the Demons and Suns clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

06:54 Goodwin post-match, R3: 'Our contest and method around the ball just isn't where it needs to be' Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round three’s match against Gold Coast

09:25 Hardwick post-match, R3: 'He is a wonderful player' Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round three’s match against Melbourne

01:35 Rowell the bull runs riot with clearance dominance Matt Rowell puts together a midfield masterclass with 13 clearances in the Suns’ big win

08:08 Highlights: Melbourne v Gold Coast The Demons and Suns clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:50 Did this Sun beat the siren? Buzzer beater stuns crowd Will Graham appears to get the kick off right on time to bury a dagger goal at the end of the third term

00:41 Suns kick away as King gets creative Ben King goes along the ground to perfection as Gold Coast continues to assert scoreboard dominance

00:34 Captain Noah sets sail from distance Noah Anderson shows his class with a brilliant finish on the run

00:39 Noble nails first as Sun after Dees caught napping John Noble has his first goal in Gold Coast colours after taking full advantage of a lacklustre Melbourne defence

00:43 Bowey blasts away from 50 as Dees dig in Jake Bowey slots a brilliant goal from beyond the arc to get Melbourne right back into the contest

00:33 Big Demons blow as young gun hurts knee Melbourne is dealt a worrying injury concern in the opening minutes as promising youngster Xavier Lindsay is subbed out after landing awkwardly on his knee

St Kilda v Richmond

10 Jack Sinclair (STK)

4 Jack Macrae (STK)

4 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

3 Hugo Garcia (STK)

3 Rowan Marshall (STK)

2 Mason Wood (STK)

2 Mitch Owens (STK)

2 Toby Nankervis (RICH)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:07 Mini-Match: St Kilda v Richmond Extended highlights of the Saints and Tigers clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

06:18 Lyon post-match, R3: 'They were hungry today, let’s see if they are hungry next week' Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round three’s match against Richmond

06:02 Yze post-match, R3: 'That second half wasn't up to AFL standard' Watch Richmond’s press conference after round three’s match against St Kilda

08:06 Highlights: St Kilda v Richmond The Saints and Tigers clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:47 Saint bows to crowd after left-foot magic Mitch Owens delivers a fun celebration as St Kilda continues to run rampant in the final term

00:51 Owens the Saint: Mitch makes his mark Mitch Owens notches two goals in quick time as St Kilda takes full control of the contest in the third term

01:05 Tensions rise as Lynch and Wilkie engage in fiery battle Tom Lynch and Callum Wilkie go head-to-head in a heated clash before Seth Campbell pops up to slot his third goal

01:00 Pair of Jacks: Higgins doubles up with twin snaps Jack Higgins scores two goals on his left to swing the momentum back the Saints’ way

00:37 Tigers turn the tide with Campbell’s cracking strike Seth Campbell celebrates in style after landing a quality goal to shift the momentum

00:52 Saint left dazed after Tiger’s nudge goes awry St Kilda’s Liam O’Connell comes from the field with concussion concerns after a push from Rhyan Mansell goes wrong

00:36 Collard curls it clean after Jack sets the scene St Kilda youngster Lance Collard finishes in style after a clever kick from Jack Sinclair

Hawthorn v Greater Western Sydney

8 Nick Watson (HAW)

6 Cameron Mackenzie (HAW)

6 Will Day (HAW)

5 Blake Hardwick (HAW)

5 Jesse Hogan (GWS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:08 Mini-Match: Hawthorn v GWS Extended highlights of the Hawks and Giants clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

10:10 Mitchell post-match, R3: 'To be able to beat them down here is really pleasing' Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round three’s match against GWS

06:45 Kingsley post-match, R3: 'I don't think we ran out of steam, we're a really fit team' Watch GWS’s press conference after round three’s match against Hawthorn

08:02 Highlights: Hawthorn v GWS The Hawks and Giants clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:42 Slick Hawks get cooking against wind Harry Morrison finishes off a swift Hawthorn passage before Jack Gunston works the angles beautifully on his left

00:51 Insane Day blows them away with crazy launch Will Day burns past the opposition with an elite turn of foot and his huge strike from outside 50 bounces through with the breeze

00:52 Electric smalls ignite fire as Hawks fight back Nick Watson clunks a clever one-on-one mark and curls it home before Dylan Moore threads a superb snap in traffic

00:51 Brilliant Bedford has his say after clinical centre play Toby Bedford threads the eye from the pocket after GWS impresses from the centre bounce

00:52 Giant returns with a bang after some early Toby time Toby Greene opens proceedings with a perfect strike before Jesse Hogan nails his first major of the season on his return to the side

Brisbane v Geelong

9 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

7 Will Ashcroft (BL)

5 Harris Andrews (BL)

5 Jack Payne (BL)

3 Max Holmes (GEEL)

1 Dayne Zorko (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:08 Mini-Match: Brisbane v Geelong Extended highlights of the Lions and Cats clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

06:02 Fagan post-match, R3: 'We’ve shown a lot of character as a group at the moment' Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round three’s match against Geelong

07:35 Scott post-match, R3: 'It's very annoying we let it slip' Watch Geelong’s press conference after round three’s match against Brisbane

08:08 Highlights: Brisbane v Geelong The Lions and Cats clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:51 Lethal Berry buries the sealer to send Gabba wild Jarrod Berry ends this brilliant team play with a goal that extends his side’s lead late in the final quarter

00:47 Booming Danger goes bang from long range Patrick Dangerfield unloads from beyond the arc to give his side a much-needed major early in the fourth term

00:51 Super sub Bruce raises the roof with this shot Bruce Reville kicks truly from beyond the arc with just his second disposal to give his side a three-quarter time lead

00:47 Happy Hipwood makes it three in a row Eric Hipwood slams through his side's third goal in a row as the Lions keep trimming the deficit

00:45 Electric Levi gets Lions roaring with first AFL goal Levi Ashcroft nails his maiden major in the big league with this superb one-step kick during the third quarter

00:47 Hammer it Holmes: Max musters a beauty Max Holmes lets rip with this brilliant long-range effort to make it four unanswered goals for his side

00:38 Charlie revs engine early with epic snap Charlie Cameron opens his 2025 goalkicking account with this cracking finish during the first term

Adelaide v North Melbourne

8 Rory Laird (ADEL)

5 Taylor Walker (ADEL)

5 Jake Soligo (ADEL)

4 Jy Simpkin (NMFC)

3 Izak Rankine (ADEL)

2 Nick Larkey (NMFC)

2 Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL)

1 Mitchell Hinge (ADEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:18 Mini-Match: Adelaide v North Melbourne Extended highlights of the Crows and Roos clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

11:02 Nicks post-match, R3: 'That's the most pleasing part' Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round three’s match against North Melbourne

07:24 Clarkson post-match, R3: 'They were tougher, cleaner and harder' Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round three’s match against Adelaide

08:12 Highlights: Adelaide v North Melbourne The Crows and Kangaroos clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:38 Ruck craft from Walker on show again Taylor Walker disposes of the big-bodied Tristian Xerri with ease, before bouncing through his third of the afternoon

00:41 'Not sure what's real or fake': Tensions boil over Players hit the deck left and right, after Paul Curtis coughs up a 50m penalty

00:46 Sid swarmed after memorable first AFL goal The fourth pick in the 2024 National Draft, Sid Draper, opens his account with a special running finish

01:09 Big Crows blow with forward subbed after heavy collision Josh Rachele is left sore and sorry after copping a knee to the ribs from Tristian Xerri, forcing Adelaide to activate its sub

00:34 Curtis converts after Crows fume at free kick Paul Curtis wins a contentious free kick in front of goal and makes no mistake

00:34 Keays kickstarts Crows with brilliant bender Ben Keays starts where he left off last week, snapping Adelaide's first around the corner

West Coast v Fremantle

8 Luke Jackson (FRE)

8 Caleb Serong (FRE)

8 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

4 Josh Treacy (FRE)

2 Alex Pearce (FRE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:08 Mini-Match: West Coast v Fremantle Extended highlights of the Eagles and Dockers clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

02:02 Clinical Caleb earns record fourth Derby medal in elite outing Caleb Serong collects 35 disposals and 10 clearances to add a record-equalling fourth Glendinning-Allan medal to his collection

10:17 Longmuir post-match, R3: 'He's one of the most consistent players in the AFL' Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round three’s match against West Coast

08:26 McQualter post-match, R3: 'We want to be able to be flexible and play multiple roles' Watch West Coast’s press conference after round three’s match against Fremantle

08:15 Highlights: West Coast v Fremantle The Eagles and Dockers clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

01:41 'That's not necessary': Simpson calls out Harley for late shove A late scuffle breaks out as an undisciplined Harley Reid shoves Caleb Serong to the ground, with his former coach Adam Simpson watching on

00:33 Full-throttle curler a late beauty as Hunt delights Jayden Hunt works the angle to perfection with a fast running snap on his left

00:34 Harley hanger: Reid responds with super speccy Harley Reid brings down a mighty high-flying pluck and converts truly to spark the home crowd alive

00:34 Smooth-moving Clark oozes class with running ripper Jordan Clark boots a beautiful flashing finish from 50 and his teammates love it

01:00 Big Treacy's clinical hat-trick kicks Dockers ahead Josh Treacy shows off his impressive marking ability and threads three second-term majors to give Fremantle an early buffer

00:34 Eagle's strike on Serong sparks MRO discussion Jack Graham is penalised after appearing to make forceful contact with Caleb Serong's abdominal region off the ball

00:59 Special scenes as Derby debutant Dudley kicks two early goals Isaiah Dudley nails his first career major before drilling a cracking finish just minutes later to the joy of his family and friends in the stands

00:42 Running Ryan picks it off and slots electric dribbler Liam Ryan reads the play brilliantly and flashes away to thread a slick bouncing finish

00:38 Treacy needs treatment after copping willy-nilly high five Josh Treacy receives incidental contact to his eye from a misguided Patrick Voss hand after Nathan O'Driscoll nails the opening major

LEADERBOARD

20 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

19 Tom Liberatore (WB)

17 Tom De Koning (CARL)

17 Jack Sinclair (STK)

16 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

16 Will Day (HAW)

16 Jake Soligo (ADEL)

15 Finn Callaghan (GWS)

15 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

14 Harris Andrews (BL)

13 Karl Amon (HAW)

13 Nick Daicos (COLL)

13 Zach Merrett (ESS)

13 Josh Treacy (FRE)

13 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)

12 Jack Macrae (STK)

12 Connor Rozee (PORT)

12 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)

11 Jase Burgoyne (PORT)

11 Josh Dunkley (BL)

11 Toby Greene (GWS)

11 Toby Nankervis (RICH)

11 Caleb Serong (FRE)