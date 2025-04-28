Paul Curtis tackles Josh Sinn during North Melbourne's game against Port Adelaide in R7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne will head to the AFL Tribunal to challenge a three-game suspension for rough conduct handed to in-form forward Paul Curtis.

Curtis tackled Port Adelaide defender Josh Sinn in the second quarter of the Kangaroos' nine-point loss, pinning his opponent's arms from behind.

With Sinn suffering a concussion, Curtis's tackle was graded as severe impact, high contact and careless conduct.

00:41

Sinn subbed after gun Roo's heavy tackle

Josh Sinn is subbed out of the game with concussion concerns after Paul Curtis laid this strong tackle

He is expected to face the Tribunal on Tuesday night, and is currently ruled out of the games against Essendon, Brisbane and Richmond.

Curtis, enjoying a rich vein of form, starred against Port with three goals and boasts 18 so far for the 17th-placed North.

North Melbourne will also fight a $1000 fine handed to captain Jy Simpkin for instigating a melee with former teammate Jason Horne-Francis.

Horne-Francis copped a $1875 fine for his second such offence.

Adelaide will also head to the Tribunal to challenge Mitch Hinge's one-match ban for striking.

00:24

Is Crow in hot water for catching Brayshaw high?

Mitch Hinge may have a case to answer following this incident with Andrew Brayshaw

Hinge collected Fremantle star Andrew Brayshaw high with a wayward fist during the second quarter of Friday night's match at Optus Stadium.

Luckily for Hinge, the hit didn't affect Brayshaw who received a free kick and was able to play out the game.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as intentional, low impact and high contact, leading to the one-game suspension.

01:01

Tempers flare as JHF fights Roos in fiery exchange

Jason Horne-Francis scuffles and exchanges words with his ex-teammates after giving away a free kick as Luke Davies-Uniacke converts truly

 