The Match Review findings for Saturday's round seven games are in

Paul Curtis tackles Josh Sinn during North Melbourne's game against Port Adelaide in R7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne forward Paul Curtis has been hit with a three-match rough conduct ban for a tackle that concussed Port Adelaide's Josh Sinn, while Greater Western Sydney midfielder Tom Green is in the clear after his heavy collision with Western Bulldogs midfielder Joel Freijah.

In the second quarter of the Kangaroos' nine-point loss to the Power on Saturday, Curtis ran down Sinn from behind and pinned both arms.

The Port Adelaide defender fell forward and hit his head on the Adelaide Oval turf.

Learn More 00:41

Because Sinn was concussed, the Curtis tackle was graded severe impact, along with high contact and careless conduct.

As it stands, Curtis, who kicked three goals against the Power and has 18 for the season, will miss games against Essendon, Brisbane and Richmond.

The Kangaroos have until Monday morning to decide whether to appeal the suspension.

Losing Curtis, 22, would be a hammer blow given his stellar form.

Meanwhile, Green has no case to answer for his contest with Freijah, when the Giants midfielder made contact with the young Bulldog's head.

Freijah was not concussed in the incident and the MRO did not reference the incident in his report from Saturday's game, meaning Green is in the clear.

Learn More 00:33

Kangaroos skipper Jy Simpkin can accept a $1000 fine for instigating a melee with former teammate Jason Horne-Francis, who was slugged $1875 for his second such offence.

Port forward Mitch Georgiades was fined $2000 for tripping Dylan Stephens.

Brisbane's Noah Answerth can accept a $2000 fine for striking St Kilda's Jack Higgins, and Saint Liam Stocker received a $2000 fine for tripping Lion Zac Bailey.