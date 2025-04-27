Riley Thilthorpe looks dejected after Adelaide's loss to Fremantle at Optus Stadium in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ADELAIDE key forward Riley Thilthorpe has been cleared of a serious hand injury and is a chance to take on Carlton on Saturday.

Thilthorpe suffered the injury during a marking attempt in the third quarter of Friday night's loss to Fremantle at Optus Stadium.

The Crows spearhead appeared to be in significant pain, leaving the ground for an extended period but returned to play out the match and finished with three goals.

Riley Thilthorpe in action during the match between Fremantle and Adelaide at Optus Stadium in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Scans have revealed a hairline finger fracture associated with a dislocation, but it won't stop him training this week as he looks to prove his fitness for the clash against the Blues.

Adelaide hopes to regain key forward Darcy Fogarty from a shoulder injury for Saturday's clash after kicking its second lowest score for the season and going goalless in a critical third quarter on Friday night against the Dockers.