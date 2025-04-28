Steele Sidebottom and Nick Daicos celebrate after Collingwood's win over Essendon at the MCG in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD veteran Steele Sidebottom has joined teammate Nick Daicos at the top of the leaderboard in the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award after a perfect 10-vote game on Anzac Day.

Sidebottom is enjoying a career resurgence in 2025 and his 10 votes against Essendon in round seven, while Daicos picked up five, has moved the pair to 34 votes each for the season.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

They are one ahead of Fremantle's Andrew Brayshaw, who also got 10 votes in his side's win over Adelaide on Friday.

Melbourne skipper Max Gawn, Brisbane star Lachie Neale, Port Adelaide gun Zak Butters and Gold Coast youngster Bailey Humphrey also picked up 10 votes.

Collingwood (Daicos and Sidebottom), Fremantle (Brayshaw and Caleb Serong), Port Adelaide (Butters and Connor Rozee) and Brisbane (Neale and Hugh McCluggage) each have two players in the top 10 on the leaderboard.

Despite missing the first four games of the season, Butters has picked up a remarkable 29 votes in three games to sit equal sixth.

Western Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli has also made a strong return from injury, getting the most votes in each of his two games of the season so far.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Melbourne v Richmond

10 Max Gawn MELB
8 Christian Petracca MELB
6 Jake Bowey MELB
2 Christian Salem MELB
2 Tom Sparrow MELB
1 Thomson Dow RICH
1 Nick Vlastuin RICH

Collingwood v Essendon

10 Steele Sidebottom COLL
8 Josh Daicos COLL
5 Jamie Elliott COLL
5 Nick Daicos COLL
1 Zach Reid ESS
1 Jeremy Howe COLL

Fremantle v Adelaide

10 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
7 Caleb Serong FRE
4 Matthew Johnson FRE
3 Jordan Clark FRE
3 Josh Worrell ADEL
2 Hayden Young FRE
1 Josh Treacy FRE

St Kilda v Brisbane

10 Lachie Neale BL
7 Dayne Zorko BL
4 Darcy Wilmot BL
3 Will Ashcroft BL
3 Zac Bailey BL
2 Eric Hipwood BL
1 Hugh McCluggage BL

Port Adelaide v North Melbourne

10 Zak Butters PORT
8 Tristan Xerri NMFC
5 Jason Horne-Francis PORT
3 Connor Rozee PORT
2 Paul Curtis NMFC
1 Luke Davies-Uniacke NMFC
1 Mitchell Georgiades PORT

Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs

7 Marcus Bontempelli WB
5 James Harmes WB
5 Tom Liberatore WB
4 Tim English WB
4 Ed Richards WB
3 Joel Freijah WB
2 Matthew Kennedy WB

Gold Coast v Sydney

10 Bailey Humphrey GCFC
6 Touk Miller GCFC
5 Daniel Rioli GCFC
4 Ben King GCFC
3 Jarrod Witts GCFC
2 Noah Anderson GCFC

Carlton v Geelong

8 Nick Haynes CARL
7 Sam Walsh CARL
5 Patrick Cripps CARL
4 Mitch McGovern CARL
4 Harry McKay CARL
2 Connor O'Sullivan GEEL

Hawthorn v West Coast

9 Josh Battle HAW
9 Lloyd Meek HAW
4 Jack Gunston HAW
3 Mabior Chol HAW
3 Harry Morrison HAW
2 James Worpel HAW

