Veteran ruck Todd Goldstein is "in as good a shape as anyone", Bombers coach Brad Scott says

Todd Goldstein handballs during Essendon's clash against Collingwood in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

TODD Goldstein may be 36 years old, but Essendon coach Brad Scott believes the veteran ruck could continue to play AFL for longer than anticipated.

Goldstein reminded the football world of his quality on return in the Bombers' 41-point loss to Collingwood on Friday.

It was his first game of the season at senior level after long-term injuries to Bombers duo Nick Bryan (knee) and Sam Draper (Achilles) forced Scott to call on the veteran.

Goldstein, coached by Scott for a decade at North Melbourne, had been playing in the VFL and acting as a ruck coach, before returning to the side for the Anzac Day clash.

Off-contract at season's end, Goldstein had 38 hitouts to Magpies counterpart Darcy Cameron's 35.

"He (Goldstein) was outstanding on the weekend," Scott said on Monday.

"Since he's come to Essendon, we have managed his load, which is something that's pretty foreign to him.

"It's adding years to his career, which sounds a strange thing to say when he's already 36.

"We've got to be conscious of his age and experience, but all the physiological markers and data that we collect and measure, he's in as good a shape as anyone.

"He's still performing really well athletically. He's always been prepared to come in and play when we've needed him, and right now we need him."

Scott and Goldstein will reunite with their former side on Thursday at Marvel Stadium.

The Kangaroos are also licking their wounds, falling short of victory again after their late-game challenge against Port Adelaide could only get them within nine points.

"It's a really challenging competition that we play in and they're small margins," Scott said.

"Every opposition that we play against have got the capability (to beat us) at their best. North is no different.

Brad Scott is seen during Essendon's clash against Collingwood in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I don't really have any comment to make on North other than that it's probably more challenging than most think."

Harry Jones (ankle) and Dylan Shiel (cramp) are available for selection after injury scares against Collingwood.