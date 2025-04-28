Check out all the action from the state leagues around the country

Grace Belloni and Dana Hookers. Pictures: AFL Photos

A HOST of draftees made their mark via the VFLW over the weekend, with some young Essendon and Western Bulldogs players in particular getting busy.

West Coast's Dana Hooker played her second game back from pregnancy, helping to keep Subiaco undefeated, while plenty of top draft prospects returned to their respective state league sides after last week's Marsh AFLW Academy v All Stars match.

VFLW

North Melbourne-Werribee 9.11 (65) def. Carlton 2.5 (17)

Former North Melbourne AFLW rookie Zoe Savarirayan was the only multiple goalkicker in the Roos' second consecutive win to open their premiership defence, with two goals from her seven disposals, while delisted Richmond forward Stella Reid (25 disposals, nine intercepts) continues to thrive in her switch to defence.

Emily Eaves (21 disposals, nine clearances, one goal) was the star for Williamstown in the loss, and Megan Williamson (12 tackles) brought the defensive pressure.

Zoe Savarirayan kicks the ball during North Melbourne's clash against Sydney in round six, S7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Western Bulldogs 6.6 (42) def. Darebin 3.3 (21)

With nine AFLW players injected into the Western Bulldogs' side for its clash with Darebin, the home side got the fast start, and its four first-quarter goals set up the win.

Forward Heidi Woodley (two goals, 20 disposals) was involved in everything in the front half, and could have had a real day out if her goal radar was a little more charged, and Analea McKee (16 disposals, eight tackles, one goal) showed she can be a focal point inside 50 before being needed in the ruck.

Draftee Keeley Hardingham (eight disposals, 11 hitouts) was a strong presence before withdrawing from the game with a suspected right elbow injury, after which McKee and former AFLW Bulldog Brianna McFarlane (one goal, five marks) shared ruck duties.

Jasmyn Smith's neat kick going forward was important as the pocket rocket finished with 20 disposals, and Sarah Hartwig (10 disposals, three marks) presented well in attack to offer a link deeper inside 50. Defensive duo Cleo Buttifant (four intercepts, 11 disposals) and Kaylee Kimber (five intercepts, seven disposals) were a wall in the back 50 arc.

Through the midfield, Ellie Gavalas (23 disposals, 10 tackles) was impressive breaking away from congestion, while Brooke Barwick (six disposals, three tackles) worked into the game.

Brooke Barwick and Ellie Gavalas pose for a photo during the Western Bulldogs' official team photo day on August 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

For the Falcons, 2018 Western Bulldogs premiership teammates Ange Gogos (32 disposals, 11 clearances) and Nicole Callinan (12 disposals, one goal) were impressive.

Essendon 10.4 (64) def. Collingwood 3.6 (24)

Second-year AFLW Bomber Chloe Adams was impressive in the side's big win over Collingwood on Saturday afternoon. She led the field with 19 disposals, nine tackles, seven clearances, and even hit the scoreboard in an ominous sign for the season's August start.

Another Bomber into her second year, Amy Gaylor (16 disposals, one goal) was equally impressive, while Mia Busch had an important hand in the win with her 16 touches.

Recent draftees Grace Belloni (15 disposals, two goals), Taya Chambers (14 disposals, eight marks), Sophie Strong (13 disposals, four tackles), and Holly Ridewood (seven disposals) all had a say in the result, as did ruck Matilda Dyke (12 disposals), and Mia Van Dyke (10 disposals).

Unfortunately for second-year utility Emily Gough, her day was over early and scans have confirmed a ruptured ACL.

Former AFLW-listed pair Courtney Jones and Dom Carbone led the disposals for Collingwood, with 15 apiece.

Geelong 4.5 (29) def. by Carlton 7.6 (48)

Carlton bounced back from an opening-round loss to best Geelong by 19 points.

Small forward Lila Keck had an impressive outing, with two goals from 19 disposals, as well as six clearances when running through the middle, and Amelia Velardo (14 disposals) continued to offer a steady hand behind the ball.

Brooke Vickers (27 disposals, eight tackles, one goal) posted another strong performance in her return from a hamstring injury that ended her 2024 AFLW season before it even began, Maddie Hendrie (six intercepts, seven hitouts) played her first competitive football of the year, and draftee Lou-Lou Field (18 disposals, seven intercepts) was handy once again as a small defender.

Volleyball convert Caitie Tipping played her first game in the hoops after being signed as an AFLW other sport rookie late last year, and finished the day with five hitouts to her name.

Sandringham 4.2 (26) def. Casey 3.6 (24)

New Saint Charlotte Baskaran (21 disposals, 12 tackles) worked exceptionally hard for Sandringham in its thrilling two-point win over Casey on Saturday afternoon. Kyla Forbes (15 disposals), Ella Friend (14 disposals, five marks), and Hannah Stuart (11 disposals, six marks) all got their hands on the footy.

Natalie Plane backed up a strong round one performance with 10 disposals and four tackles, and draftee Zoe Besanko finished with nine disposals, five tackles and seven hitouts for the game.

J'Noemi Anderson (nine disposals, 12 tackles) and Kiera Whiley (five disposals, four tackles) had quieter outings than last week, but were still important in the contest of the narrow win.

For Casey, Megan Fitzsimon was a powerhouse, finishing the match with 32 disposals, 10 tackles and seven clearances, looking primed for her sixth AFLW season, while Amelia Dethridge (15 disposals, six tackles) looks promising ahead of her first.

Saraid Taylor (13 disposals, eight tackles) brought the pressure, and Georgia Gall (13 disposals, eight hitouts) presented well in attack. Meanwhile Georgia Campbell recorded an impressive 52 hitouts for the match, playing as the side's first-choice ruck.

Box Hill 5.10 (40) def. Port Melbourne 5.4 (34)

A late goal to Olivia Fogarty broke the deadlock between Box Hill and Port Melbourne, handing the former its second straight win to open the season.

Untried former Saint Paige Price was dominant in the air for the Hawks, with 28 hitouts and six marks for the day, and another former AFLW Saint Rosie Dillon was one of five to hit the scoreboard in the win.

Meanwhile, 2023 Grand Final best-on-ground medallist Lauren Caruso (16 disposals, six clearances) was prolific for Port Melbourne.

SANFLW

Glenelg 1.2 (8) def. by Norwood 2.7 (19)

Former Carlton and Port Adelaide player Jade Halfpenny was handy for Norwood, with 19 disposals and four clearances for the day, while Charlee Brooksby, sister of Port Adelaide's Molly and eligible for next year's draft, was important across half-back. Brooksby finished with six rebound 50s and five tackles. Another 2026 draft prospect, Georgie Fielder was impressive in Glenelg's losing cause, working impressively both ways to record 15 disposals, and nine tackles.

West Adelaide 4.10 (34) def. by Central District 7.4 (46)

Katelyn Rosenzweig (two goals) again grew her goal tally for the year in Central District's crucial win over West Adelaide, as Dakota Williams dominated at the contest with 19 disposals, nine tackles, and nine clearances in the victory.

Adelaide's Rachelle Martin backed up a scratch match performance against Sydney last week with 17 disposals and five tackles for West Adelaide, alongside sister and former Adelaide AFLW teammate Hannah Button (18 disposals, 10 tackles).

Woodville-West Torrens 9.6 (60) def. North Adelaide 3.1 (19)

After a competitive opening quarter, Woodville-West Torrens exerted its stronghold on the SANFLW, running out 41-point victors.

Former Adelaide, West Coast and Brisbane forward McKenzie Dowrick was outstanding ahead of the ball, kicking four goals from nine disposals for the Eagles, while Christina Leuzzi continued her strong season, recording 27 disposals and seven clearances for the day.

Teenager Laela Ebert was impressive for North Adelaide, with 25 disposals and goal in the loss.

Sturt 3.3 (21) def. by South Adelaide 8.14 (62)

In-form ruck Soriah Moon led the way in South Adelaide's 41-point win over Sturt, keeping it in touching distance of the first-placed Woodville-West Torrens. Moon recorded a game-high 23 disposals, 23 hitouts, and eight clearances. Three of the side's eight goals came from Lucy Northcott's boot.

Draft prospect Monique Bessen was amongst Sturt's best, with 18 disposals and six inside 50s for the day.

QAFLW

Coorparoo 1.3 (9) def. by Bond University 4.4 (28)

Abbey Bevan kicked three of Bond University's four goals to help the side remain undefeated after three rounds of footy, while Shannon Nolan was the club's leading possession winner with 22.

For Coorparoo, Lucy Schneider (29 disposals, five inside 50s) worked exceptionally hard, and Janae Govan was the side's sole goalkicker.

Yeronga 1.1 (7) def. by Maroochydore 9.17 (71)

With its first win of the season, Maroochydore enjoyed an even presence across the ground as five different players recorded 15 or more disposals, while Amy Bissett and Abbey Rankin combined for seven goals.

Racquelle Sutton was the sole goalkicker for Yeronga.

Aspley 4.3 (27) def. by Southport 12.17 (89)

Southport has maintained its stranglehold on the QAFLW ladder, with its 62-point win led by Olivia Meagher's six goals, and another four from former Greater Western Sydney forward Caitlin Miller.

Kaitlyn Day was the star for Aspley with two goals and 24 disposals.

Moreton Bay 0.4 (4) def. by University of Queensland 9.12 (66)

Farradai Hopkins was the star for the University of Queensland once again, recording 33 disposals and seven inside 50s in the club's second straight win, as Elka Barnett kicked three goals.

Meanwhile Tahlia Smith (27 disposals) won plenty of the footy for Moreton Bay.

Morningside 3.4 (22) def. Wilston Grange 1.9 (15)

Sisters Laura and Grace Roy led Morningside to a second consecutive win with 19 and 17 disposals respectively, while Keyshia Matenga gathered 23 disposals in Wilston Grange's losing cause.

WAFLW

East Perth 1.4 (10) def. by East Fremantle 6.3 (39)

Returning from last week's Marsh AFLW Academy match, exciting draft prospect Alicia Blizard was handy in East Fremantle's win, recording 10 disposals and a goal in the win. Meanwhile former Fremantle player Jae Flynn worked well both ways to finish with 16 disposals and nine tackles.

Mia Pappas was East Perth's sole goalkicker.

Swan Districts 6.6 (42) def. West Perth 5.7 (37)

Also back from last week's showcase match between the Academy and the U23 All Stars – albeit this time from the latter's side – Sienna Gerardi used her speed to record 14 disposals and kick a goal for Swan Districts.

Mia Russo also backed up an outstanding performance for the Academy last week with another 24 disposals and five inside 50s in West Perth's tight loss.

Peel Thunder 6.6 (42) def. by Claremont 10.6 (66)

Former West Coast midfielder Jayme Harken (28 disposals, 10 tackles) was dominant in Claremont's win, keeping it in touch with Subiaco on top of the ladder, as Rachel Ortlepp kicked three of the side's 10 goals.

Highly rated draft prospect Evie Cowcher brought her cool head behind play back from last week's Academy showcase to record 27 disposals and seven tackles for Peel, alongside Fremantle duo Matilda Banfield (five disposals) and Evie Parker (five disposals).

Subiaco 6.11 (47) def. South Fremantle 1.4 (10)

Subiaco remains undefeated, on top of the ladder thanks to a 37-point win over South Fremantle on Saturday afternoon. They were helped by West Coast veteran Dana Hooker (26 disposals, seven inside 50s) in her second game back after giving birth to her second child.

Key defender Olivia Crane, one of the top-rated talls in this year's draft class, finished the game with 17 disposals for the victors, while Olivia Wolmarans, another highly rated talent for the 2025 draft, albeit at the other end of the ground, finished with eight disposals.

Fremantle pair Indi Strom (six disposals) and Holly Ifould (12 disposals, four marks) both ran out for South Fremantle.