In the first of a five-part series, we select AFL.com.au's Big V side as discussion continues around the return of representative football

THE WHISPERS are growing louder that State of Origin and representative football is set for a return.

AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon has said that representative football is "something we're working through with our clubs and our players" and that it is "something that I would really like to land".

In anticipation of football's long-forgotten rivalries potentially being renewed again, AFL.com.au will publish a special five-part feature this week to predict what the teams could look like.

The teams – four-state based sides and the Indigenous All Stars – have been picked as though the match would take place with everyone fully fit, with the sides selected based on a combination of current form and standing within the game.

The state boundaries are divided based on which teams each player represented throughout their junior careers at under-18s level, while Indigenous players have been selected for the Indigenous All Stars ahead of their respective state teams.

THE SCHEDULE

Monday: Victoria

Tuesday: Indigenous All Stars

Wednesday: Allies

Thursday: South Australia

Friday: Western Australia

IT LOOKS more like an All-Australian side than a State of Origin team.

In fact, it almost is. In total, 16 of the 18 starters in this Victorian side have an All-Australian blazer in their collection and the other two – Hugh McCluggage and Sam Darcy – are bound to earn one eventually.

There are challenges across every line in picking Victoria's strongest side. In the midfield, Collingwood gun Nick Daicos is complemented by another superstar duo in Port Adelaide's Zak Butters and the Western Bulldogs' Marcus Bontempelli.

They edge ahead of Melbourne's Christian Petracca, Gold Coast pair Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson, Essendon's Zach Merrett and Fremantle's Andrew Brayshaw to cement the strength in depth of this Victorian outfit.

Darcy earns his place following a stellar start to 2025, playing alongside a pair of Coleman Medal winners in Carlton's Charlie Curnow and Geelong's Jeremy Cameron, with North Melbourne's Nick Larkey and Gold Coast's Ben King in reserve.

Buzzing at their feet will be Geelong skipper Patrick Dangerfield, Giants captain Toby Greene and Hawthorn's Dylan Moore, with Brisbane's Cam Rayner and Sydney livewire Tom Papley unlucky to miss.

Patrick Dangerfield in action for Victoria during the State of Origin for Bushfire Relief in February 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton's Jacob Weitering, Collingwood's Darcy Moore, Hawthorn's James Sicily and Geelong's Tom Stewart are the key-position defenders, with Collingwood's Dan Houston and the Giants' Lachie Whitfield the ball movers from the back.

Melbourne captain Max Gawn is named in the ruck, although Carlton's Tom De Koning and North Melbourne's Tristan Xerri are among those who could have eyes on the role in the future.

The strength of depth in reserve perhaps best typifies just how dangerous this Victorian team would be, with Norm Smith Medal winners (Will Ashcroft), Coleman Medal winners (Harry McKay), All-Australians (Sam Walsh, Brayden Maynard, Josh Daicos, Luke Ryan, Clayton Oliver and Harry Sheezel) among those to miss the 26-man squad.

Toby Greene in action for Victoria in the State of Origin for Bushfire Relief game in February, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

VICTORIA

B: Tom Stewart, Jacob Weitering, James Sicily

HB: Dan Houston, Darcy Moore, Lachie Whitfield

C: Hugh McCluggage, Nick Daicos, Caleb Serong

HF: Patrick Dangerfield, Jeremy Cameron, Toby Greene

F: Dylan Moore, Charlie Curnow, Sam Darcy

Foll: Max Gawn, Zak Butters, Marcus Bontempelli

I/C: Matt Rowell, Ben King, Christian Petracca, Jack Sinclair

Emg: Max Holmes, Noah Anderson, Nick Larkey, Tom Liberatore

NOTABLE OTHERS: Josh Dunkley, Will Ashcroft, Cam Rayner, Harry McKay, Tom De Koning, Sam Walsh, Scott Pendlebury, Steele Sidebottom, Brayden Maynard, Josh Daicos, Zach Merrett, Andrew Brayshaw, Luke Ryan, Hayden Young, Josh Treacy, Bailey Smith, Sam De Koning, Gryan Miers, Mac Andrew, Touk Miller, Sam Collins, Brent Daniels, Jai Newcombe, Nick Watson, Clayton Oliver, Harry Sheezel, Luke Davies-Uniacke, Tristan Xerri, Nick Vlastuin, James Rowbottom, Tom Papley, Harley Reid, Ed Richards, Bailey Dale