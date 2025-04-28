With calls for State of Origin to return, we predict what an Indigenous All Stars team could look like as part of a five-part series

Kozzy Pickett, Izak Rankine and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE WHISPERS are growing louder that State of Origin and representative football is set for a return.

AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon has said that representative football is "something we're working through with our clubs and our players" and that it is "something that I would really like to land".

In anticipation of football's long-forgotten rivalries potentially being renewed again, AFL.com.au will publish a special five-part feature this week to predict what the teams could look like.

The teams – four-state based sides and the Indigenous All Stars – have been picked as though the match would take place with everyone fully fit, with the sides selected based on a combination of current form and standing within the game.

The state boundaries are divided based on which teams each player represented throughout their junior careers at under-18s level, while Indigenous players have been selected for the Indigenous All Stars ahead of their respective state teams.

THE SCHEDULE

Monday: Our Victorian State of Origin team

Tuesday: Indigenous All Stars

Wednesday: Allies

Thursday: South Australia

Friday: Western Australia

IT WAS an entertaining glimpse of what the Indigenous All Stars could produce.

In a sizzling 43-point practice match victory over Fremantle earlier this season, a host of the game's best First Nations players dazzled to mark the Indigenous All Stars' first appearance in a decade.

North Melbourne captain Jy Simpkin claimed the Polly Farmer Medal in that game and spearheads this potential Indigenous All Stars side from the midfield, alongside Adelaide's Izak Rankine and Port Adelaide's Jason Horne-Francis.

Collectively, they would form a fearsome midfield group that would also include rotations from Fremantle's Shai Bolton, Melbourne's Kysaiah Pickett and West Coast's Tim Kelly.

Karl Amon (left) and Kysaiah Pickett celebrate a goal during the 2025 Toyota AFL Indigenous All Stars match at Optus Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

The forward line would be the highlight of this Indigenous All Stars team and features Brisbane's premiership hero Charlie Cameron, Collingwood's Norm Smith Medal winner Bobby Hill and Geelong's All-Australian Tyson Stengle.

But the backline is also rock solid and is led by key-position pillars like Fremantle's Alex Pearce and Melbourne's Steven May, as well as the classy facilitators like St Kilda's Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Gold Coast's Daniel Rioli.

Western Bulldogs spearhead Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is picked to lead the line in attack, while the in-form Ben Long forces his way on the bench following a scintillating start to the year with the Suns.

Port Adelaide's Jeremy Finlayson is named in the ruck, despite Saints youngster Isaac Keeler earning a debut earlier this year and West Coast's Coen Livingstone being picked for ruck duties back in February.

Jeremy Finlayson in action during the 2025 Toyota AFL Indigenous All Stars match against Fremantle at Optus Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong youngster Lawson Humphries, Port Adelaide gun Jase Burgoyne and former Western Bulldogs first-round pick Ryley Sanders just miss out on making the starting 22, but would be closing on earning their spot in the side.

Carlton's Zac Williams, West Coast's Willie Rioli, Essendon's Jade Gresham and Fremantle's Michael Walters are the more experienced players to miss, highlighting the strength in depth this Indigenous All Stars team possesses.

Ugle-Hagan is perhaps the only genuine key-position target in attack, though Port Adelaide's Sam Powell-Pepper is the next biggest option and also the most likely to put his hand up for secondary ruck duties.

Sam Powell-Pepper during an AFL Indigenous All Stars training session on February 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

In total, eight of the 18 starters differ from the Indigenous All Stars outfit that was named to take on Fremantle back in February, while five totally new faces come into this All Stars squad of 22.

Indigenous All Stars squad

B: Daniel Rioli, Steven May, Liam Jones

HB: Bradley Hill, Alex Pearce, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

C: Shai Bolton, Izak Rankine, Karl Amon

HF: Tyson Stengle, Sam Powell-Pepper, Kysaiah Pickett

F: Charlie Cameron, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Bobby Hill

Foll: Jeremy Finlayson, Jy Simpkin, Jason Horne-Francis

I/C: Callum Ah Chee, Ben Long, Jarman Impey, Tim Kelly

Emerg: Keidean Coleman, Zac Williams, Jase Burgoyne, Willie Rioli

Notable others: Wayne Milera, Jesse Motlop, Jade Gresham, Michael Walters, Lawson Humphries, Joel Jeffrey, Toby Bedford, Lachie Jones, Rhyan Mansell, Isaac Keeler, Marcus Windhager, Liam Henry, Joel Hamling, Liam Ryan, Ryley Sanders