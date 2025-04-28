Paul Guerra has been appointed as the Demons new CEO

New Melbourne chief executive Paul Guerra. Picture: Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

MELBOURNE has appointed its new chief executive officer with Victorian business chief Paul Guerra taking the role.

Guerra joins the Dees from his current role as CEO of the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He arrives after the departure of Gary Pert at the end of last year, with David Chippindall having served as interim CEO.

"I'm thrilled to share some exciting news. After a comprehensive nationwide search, the Melbourne Football Club begins an exciting new chapter today with the appointment of Paul Guerra as chief executive officer," Demons president Brad Green wrote to members

"We set out to secure the best possible leader for our future and we have found that person in Paul.

"Paul is a highly respected CEO with a proven track record of results in member organisations. His vast experience and deep business connections, people-first approach and alignment with our values make him the standout choice. The board will fully resource and empower Paul to ensure our football programs and all aspects of the club are fully supported to drive our next phase of growth.

"Paul joins the club from his current role as CEO of the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where he delivered strategic growth, strengthened stakeholder relationships and fostered a high-performance culture."