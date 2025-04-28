The Dockers rediscovered their "trademark footy" in their win over the Crows, according to Corey Wagner

Corey Wagner in action during Fremantle's clash against Sydney in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE used one of its best pressure performances under Justin Longmuir to rediscover its defensive identity, with the players proving to each other that they value the right things, according to defender Corey Wagner.

The Dockers were smarting after conceding 107 points to Melbourne in round six and going away from their brand, with players conceding they had been chasing the wrong things as individuals.

Challenged to be better defensively and to have a ruthless mindset, they ambushed the Crows on Friday night with a pressure rating over the first three quarters of 196 that ranked No.12 in the club's 113 games under Longmuir.

The fourth quarter was an exhibition of uncontested marking and low pressure, but the hard work had been done as the Dockers target a repeat performance across four quarters against St Kilda on Friday night.

"We got back to our trademark footy and that's what we usually build our game off. We lost that last week, so that was a front of mind and everything else came after that," Wagner told AFL.com.au.

"We value defence, and the last couple of weeks, as bad as it is to say, we were probably valuing the wrong things, like touches and blokes kicking goals.

"There were little acts [against Melbourne] where we thought, 'We're not playing Fremantle footy', and there was frustration during the week that we weren't getting it right.

"But 'JL' (Longmuir) just said the frustration means we care, and we showed that we care. Hopefully we can just do that for the rest of the year now."

Fremantle has now won four of its past five games to sit ninth after a slow start, with the team getting a valuable lesson on what can happen when it doesn't play with the effort and care required.

Direct feedback from players and coaches had provided plenty of motivation to keep standards high for the rest of the season, with Wagner noticing a difference immediately as he shifted into the midfield against the Crows and impressed.

"It was just little blocks and how much we were working for each other. Being up close and personal in there, it was really good to see," he said.

"Getting those things right and playing trademark footy, we held the best-scoring team in the comp to 67 points, with a lacklustre last quarter.

"If we can bring that every week and start the game like that, it's going to work in our favour more often than it doesn't."

Jordan Clark's chase down of opponent Alex Neal-Bullen in the third quarter typified the Dockers' approach against the Crows, with that gut-busting run – and another desperate effort going back with the flight – highlighted by Longmuir post-match.

Jordan Clark kicks the ball during Fremantle's clash against Adelaide in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Clark said a poor moment against Melbourne the week prior, which was highlighted internally as part of a video compilation, had meant he was laser focused on not letting his standards slip again.

"We showed a few clips last week of controllable things, which was a little bit of a lack of effort, little bit of a lack of care at times," Clark said on Monday.

"I was in one of those clips and I never want to see myself in one of those ever again.

"It was just the first clip of the (Melbourne) game where Kozzy Pickett got in front of me and kicked a goal and I wasn't physical enough.

"Trying to call myself a senior player now, I’ve got to be better than that.

"It's one of the first five minutes of the game, so it probably set the tone for the day, and looking back on it, was pretty embarrassing."