Josh Treacy celebrates a goal during the match between Fremantle and Adelaide at Optus Stadium in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

TOUGHER, more ruthless, and better defensively. They're three things Justin Longmuir wanted Fremantle to be and it's what the coach got in an impressive 18-point win against Adelaide on Anzac Day.

After an up-and-down start to the season, the Dockers used their annual Len Hall Tribute Game to show their best, balancing their attacking and defensive assets to win 12.13 (85) to 9.13 (67) at Optus Stadium.

They did their best work early in a six-goal opening quarter and then ground the Crows down through the middle stages, with a goalless fourth quarter the only blemish as Adelaide tried desperately chase down a 42-point margin at the last change.

Midfielder Andrew Brayshaw typified the tougher and more desperate Dockers, winning the first Arthur Leggett Medal as best afield and finishing with 37 disposals (17 contested) and eight inside 50s.

Fellow midfield star Caleb Serong (32 and 10 clearances) was excellent and helped give the Dockers a 38-30 clearance advantage, while Coleman Medal leader Josh Treacy booted two goals and was involved in several others.

It was an even team performance that included several desperate defensive acts, with the bounceback performance of ruckman Sean Darcy (36 hitouts and five clearances) maybe the biggest individual positive out of the game.

The Dockers have won four of their past five games and could finish the round in the top eight, having now won five of their past six games against the Crows, who were as disappointing as they have been this season in an off night.

Key forward Riley Thilthorpe booted three goals but was shut out of the game for long periods, leaving the ground during the third quarter with a finger issue, with captain Jordan Dawson (21 and six inside 50s) fighting hard.

The Dockers made their best start to a match this season in the first quarter, using relentless pressure to get the game on their terms and slamming through six goals to the Crows' two.

The toughness and ruthless mindset that Longmuir demanded was evident in their game, with midfielder Matt Johnson typifying the approach with a crunching hit on Matt Crouch to force a spill.

Rival stars Shai Bolton and Izak Rankine matched each other with a pair of outstanding goals from half chances, with Young leading hard to take a contested mark just before quarter-time and extending the Dockers' lead to 25 points at the first change.

Treacy and Amiss continued to trouble the Crows' key defenders early in the second quarter and kicked back-to-back goals to extend the lead to 37 points, with the Crows desperate for a spark.

It came from Josh Rachele in his first game back from rib injuries, as well as powerful forward Riley Thilthorpe, who kicked consecutive goals to get the Crows back in the game and cut the margin to 20 points at half time.

The third quarter was hard fought and relatively even in general play, but it belonged to Fremantle on the scoreboard as the Crows wasted chances and ultimately lost their grip on the game.

The Dockers turned the screws defensively and kept the Crows goalless for the quarter before pouncing late as Murphy Reid dribbled a brilliant goal on the run and Sam Switkowski snapped another to set the margin at 42 points.

The Crows rallied in the fourth but were too far adrift to ever challenge the Dockers seriously, particularly if they didn't take their chances.

Crows' Thilthorpe concern

One of the most dangerous tall forwards in the game, Riley Thilthorpe will need to be assessed after suffering a suspected compound fracture in a finger in his left hand. The Crows were hopeful the young star would be available next week but confirmed the impacted bone pierced his skin in the third quarter in a marking attempt. The Crows were already without Darcy Fogarty and had to make do for a period of the game with Taylor Walker and Dan Curtin as their key targets. They missed Fogarty's presence and goalkicking accuracy, with Thilthorpe fighting on bravely to have an impact in the fourth quarter.

Chase of the night

Jordan Clark had the better of his match-up on Alex Neal-Bullen in the first half, but he was in no-mans-land when Taylor Walker released the former Demon into space early in the third quarter. Neal-Bullen took a bounce and should have been able to steady for a simple running goal, but Clark was having none of it and put in the best defensive effort of the game to unsteady his opponent and force the kick wide. It was the highlight of a strong performance from Clark, who delivered the pressure and toughness asked of his team after a week of scrutiny.

McDonald finds his place

Former Carlton and Melbourne defender Oscar McDonald was injured in his first game as a Docker last season and went nearly 400 days before playing again at AFL level, getting his chance last week as the Dockers searched for a back-up ruckman and third tall forward. It's a different role for McDonald, but he made it work on Friday night, crashing packs, using the ball well, and kicking two important goals when the game was alive. Luke Jackson will return next week, potentially costing McDonald his spot. But his ability to step up against the Crows would have only enhanced his reputation at his third club.

Oscar McDonald celebrates a goal during the match between Fremantle and Adelaide at Optus Stadium in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE 6.2 8.6 12.8 12.13 (85)

ADELAIDE 2.1 5.4 5.8 9.13 (67)

GOALS

Fremantle: Amiss 2, McDonald 2, Treacy 2, Frederick 2, Bolton, Young, Reid, Switkowski

Adelaide: Thilthorpe 3, Walker 2, Soligo, Rankine, Rachele, Neal-Bullen

BEST

Fremantle: Brayshaw, Serong, Clark, Ryan, Treacy, Pearce, Young

Adelaide: Dawson, Thilthorpe, Worrell, Laird, Neal-Bullen

INJURIES

Fremantle: Nil

Adelaide: Thilthorpe (finger)

SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Quinton Narkle (replaced Isaiah Dudley in the fourth quarter)

Adelaide: Sid Draper (replaced Matt Crouch at three-quarter time)

Crowd: 53,048 at Optus Stadium