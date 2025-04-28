The match review for Sunday's round seven matches is in

Adam Cerra in action during round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADAM Cerra has been suspended for one match for striking Geelong's Jack Bowes during Sunday's match at the MCG, while Jack Ginnivan has been fined for kicking West Coast's Jack Graham.

Cerra caught Bowes high during the third quarter of Sunday's clash, with the Match Review Officer grading the offence as intentional conduct, low impact and high contact, attracting the one-match sanction.

Unless the Blues challenge the ban, Cerra will miss Saturday's game against Adelaide.

Hawthorn's Ginnivan has been fined $6250 for kicking Graham in the first quarter of the Hawks-Eagles clash, which can be reduced down to $3750 with an early plea.

Ginnivan appeared to twice kick at Graham while he was lying on his back on the turf, making contact with both Graham's groin and then his shin.

West Coast's Liam Baker was also fined for misconduct against Mabior Chol, attracting a fine of $1500, or $1000 with an early plea.

Carlton's Jack Silvagni and George Hewett, as well as Geelong's Jeremy Cameron, all copped fines for making careless contact with an umpire, while Blue Lachie Fogarty copped a $3000 fine for tripping Max Holmes in the second quarter, down to $2000 with an early plea.