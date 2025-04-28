Kate McCarthy says the Magpies' stingy defence is ranked No.1 in the League, putting it right in premiership contention

Nick Daicos leads the team off after Collingwood's win over Essendon at the MCG in round seven, 2025 Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD has established a defensive structure that could see them win the flag this year, according to AFLW All-Australian Kate McCarthy.

From their six wins across rounds 1-7 this year, the Magpies have only conceded an average of 59.6 points, putting them on par with the last four premiership winning teams.

On AFL.com.au's The Round So Far, McCarthy says it's a clear indicator that the Pies are right in premiership contention again, just two years after their last flag.

"History tells you, if you're in the top four defensively, you go a long way towards winning that premiership," McCarthy said.

"If we have a look here at the past four premiers, Brisbane's points against [average in the 2024 season] ranked second, Collingwood's points against [in 2023] averaged 73.3, and ranked third.

"What [Collingwood is] doing currently at the moment, rounds one to seven, 59.6 is their average points against."

Collingwood has not dropped a game since its disappointing Opening Round loss to Greater Western Sydney.

However, that 52-point loss remains somewhat of an outlier. While the Giants finished on 107 points, it was the only game this season where the Magpies' opposition have been able to crack a three-figure score.

Despite the Opening Round blunder, McCarthy revealed the beating hasn't been detrimental to Collingwood's points-against average so far.

"If we rule out that anomaly against GWS, because it was round 0 where they were 'too old, too slow' … they're not that anymore," McCarthy said.

"Even if you add that [game] back in, that's still 66 points against that they're averaging, which still has them well within this list [of premiers] here."

Although Collingwood failed to defend its 2023 premiership last year, McCarthy credits the Magpies' off-season work in producing a defence system that's fiercely competitive in 2025.

"I love what they've worked on in the off season," McCarthy said.

"Their ability to clog the corridor, get numbers through the corridor and force teams to do things they don't want. The most evident part of that was against the Swans and against the Lions last week as well.

"They're well and truly setting themselves up for success."

Magpies' rock solid defence

2025, R1-7: Collingwood points against: 59.6 (ranked No.1)