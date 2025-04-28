Sam Powell-Pepper has defended teammate Jason Horne-Francis and his emotional reaction during a mid-game discussion with coach Ken Hinkley

Jason Horne-Francis wrestles with North Melbourne players during Port Adelaide's clash against the Kangaroos in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide leader Sam Powell-Pepper has dismissed calls to drop Jason Horne-Francis after the star midfielder tried to turn away from an "emotional" mid-game discussion with coach Ken Hinkley.

Horne-Francis took centre-stage in Port's nine-point win over his former side North Melbourne, but it was his actions off the ball that put him under the spotlight.

The 21-year-old sparked a melee following a tangle with Kangaroos captain Jy Simpkin late in the third quarter, giving up a double 50m penalty which ended in a goal for the Kangaroos.

Then called into a discussion at the final break, Horne-Francis went to turn away from Hinkley mid-sentence before being pulled back by Port captain Connor Rozee and vice-captain Zak Butters.

Powell-Pepper, also part of the Port leadership group, acknowledged Horne-Francis had struggled with his emotions but didn't see his interaction with Hinkley as a droppable offence.

"Obviously, it was a bit of an emotional situation, but I feel like the leaders in Connor and 'Butsy' really stood up in that moment and really helped Jason," Powell-Pepper said on Monday.

"You can see by the way he came out in that last quarter that he really responded.

"I don't think I'd go as far as dropping him because he's such a big part of our team.

"I'm really proud of the way that he responded and hopefully he can keep being that competitive beast that he is."

Horne-Francis has already been punished by the match review officer, handed a $1875 fine for instigating a melee for the second time.

Simpkin was fined $1000 for the same offence, but North will head to the Tribunal to challenge the sanction.

Powell-Pepper said playing with emotion "can be detrimental in some moments".

"But I do love playing with 'Horney'," he said.

"Whether he gives a few free kicks away every now and then, doesn't really bother me.

"It just shows that he cares and he wants to win, and that's what I love about him.

"It can be hard, but I think it's better than just going within yourself and going cold.

"I'd rather have someone on my team that's up and about, and wants to fight back and respond."

Powell-Pepper, after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament early last year, will play his 150th match when he lines up against the Western Bulldogs on Saturday.