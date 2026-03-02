Andrew Dillon hopes there's a way for Australian Rules to feature in some form at the Brisbane Olympics

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon speaks to the media at the 2026 AFL Opening Round launch at the Sydney Town Hall on March 2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL is pushing for an Australian Football game to be part of the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane.

Brisbane Olympics boss Andrew Liveris said this week he was looking to involve both the AFL and NRL in the Games, which will be held in July and August, 2032.

Speaking at the launch of Opening Round in Sydney on Monday, AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said talks had already begun about playing an exhibition match as part of the Games.

"We've spoken at a high level about that, and the reality is there's a precedent for that back in 1956 in Melbourne, where Australian Rules Football was the exhibition sport," Dillon said.

"So I think our sport is a sport that should be on that stage, and we'll work closely with the Olympic Committee on what form that takes."

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon speaks to the media at the 2026 AFL Opening Round launch at the Sydney Town Hall on March 2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

At the 1956 Olympics, a match between a VAFA team and a combined VFL/VFA side was played in front of 30,000 fans at the MCG on the penultimate day of the Games.

This week, Liveris said involving the two main Australian winter codes would "really show off who we are as a country".

"The very visible ones like NRL, AFL, and all the ones that have their own mojo ... there's lots of opportunities to put them on display," said Liveris, the president of the Brisbane organising committee.

"Exhibition games ... ways to really show off who we are as a country ... and doing that in a way that is simpatico with their schedules."

The Games in Brisbane are set to have a major impact on the Lions, with the Queensland government last year confirming the Gabba will be demolished and a 63,000-seat stadium built at inner-city Victoria Park.

General view of the Gabba. Picture: AFL Photos

The new stadium will be the centrepiece of the Olympics and then be home to the Lions after the Games.

The Gabba will continue to host AFL home games until then, before being demolished for residential development.