Caleb Windsor, Connor Macdonald and Lachy Dovaston. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHETHER it be a young gun, a late bloomer, a recruit, or an in-form veteran who still has the magic, there was plenty to take out of the practice matches.

Our team of experts watched every game closely and here are the names from each club who caught the eye.

CHARLIE EDWARDS

After training as a half-back since he was drafted with pick No.21 in the 2023 Draft, Edwards is ready to step up as a midfielder. The strong-bodied 191cm youngster started at the first centre bounce against Fremantle on Saturday and was heavily involved early, holding up well in physical clashes and emerging from packs with the footy. He finished with 17 disposals (10 contested), five clearances and five inside 50s, giving the Crows confidence he can play the role. – Nathan Schmook

Charlie Edwards in action during the AAMI Community Series match between Fremantle and Adelaide at Rushton Park on February 28, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

BRUCE REVILLE

Often on the fringe, Reville became a premiership player last year when he replaced injured Jarrod Berry in the Lions' 22 for the Grand Final win over Geelong. The 25-year-old did everything possible against Gold Coast last week to ensure he'd be there for Opening Round, finishing with 20 high-quality disposals that included eight score involvements. Reville's kicking and decision-making is as good as any of his higher-profile teammates, and he looks set to make a big contribution from the wing in 2026. - Michael Whiting

Bruce Reville in action during Brisbane's clash against Fremantle in round 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

JAGGA SMITH

It has to be the main man, Smith. The former No.3 pick couldn't have excited Carlton fans more across this pre-season, which has been a testament to the manner in which the 20-year-old has responded to last year's ACL injury. He had a game-high 37 disposals on Wednesday night, in addition to 15 contested possessions, five clearances, five score involvements, five intercepts and a classy goal. Lock him in for an Opening Round debut. - Riley Beveridge

Jagga Smith celebrates a goal during Carlton's AAMI Community Series clash against Geelong on February 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

DAN MCSTAY

With Brody Mihocek and Mason Cox departing in the off-season, the Pies need more from their tall targets up forward and Dan McStay looked to be back to his best on Sunday. Having missed large parts of recent seasons due to injury and form, the veteran was a key target in difficult conditions on Sunday, kicking three goals with his three kicks. McStay looks fit and ready to go for next week's Opening Round clash with St Kilda, and the Pies will need him to be at his best if they are to make another deep run this season. - Phoebe McWilliams

Dan McStay celebrates a goal for Collingwood against North Melbourne in the 2026 AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

LACHIE BLAKISTON

From a mature-age defender drafted mid-season to towelling up two of the competition's best rucks, Lachie Blakiston showed plenty against St Kilda in Ballarat on Saturday. More than holding his own against vaunted pair Tom De Koning and Rowan Marshall, Blakiston dominated early with his aerial ability, setting up the Bombers' engine room beautifully. With Sam Draper's departure and Nick Bryan yet to return from an ACL injury, the Bombers had a hole in the ruck, and Blakiston looks more than ready to fill it. - Sophie Welsh

Lachie Blakiston and Tom De Koning during Essendon's game against St Kilda in the 2026 AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

TOBYN MURRAY

A mature-age draftee from Geelong's VFL program, Murray played as a half-forward on Saturday and moved into round one contention with a hard-working performance. His ability to press up the ground and then run back hard offensively was a feature, earning him a second quarter goal. He also applied excellent tackling pressure in a forward line that was missing Sam Switkowski. His mix of speed and endurance looks cut out for AFL level. – Nathan Schmook

Tobyn Murray in action during the AAMI Community Series match between Fremantle and Adelaide at Rushton Park on February 28, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

LAWSON HUMPHRIES

Ahead of his third season, Humphries is showing the type of potential that could result in an All-Australian calibre campaign. It's hard to believe the classy ball mover was a No.63 pick a couple of years ago, such is his ability with ball in hand. He finished with 24 disposals, six marks and six intercepts on Wednesday night and was the side's primary option across half-back. Expect him to go to another level in 2026. - Riley Beveridge

Lawson Humphries celebrates a goal during Geelong's clash against Yartapuulti in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

LEO LOMBARD

After trading away a lot of experienced forward line talent during the off-season to accrue the points required to draft five Academy players in November, the Suns are relying on their next generation to step up, and Lombard has done that. Entering his second season, the dynamic small forward kicked three goals – including one ridiculous checkside from 35m – from 16 disposals against Brisbane to illustrate his potential. He can get up and down the ground with his superior aerobic capacity and is a game-changer with ball in hand. - Michael Whiting

Leo Lombard in action during Gold Coast's AAMI Community Series clash against Brisbane on February 26, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

PHOENIX GOTHARD

The Giants have had to bide their time before unleashing their first pick from the 2023 Telstra AFL Draft. The draft bolter suffered a horror run with injury during his first two campaigns but has finally pressed his claims for a belated debut across the pre-season. Gothard lit up the match simulation against Collingwood with his blistering pace and backed it up with an impressive all-round display in sodden conditions in the AAMI Community Series clash with Sydney. The 20-year-old gathered 15 disposals and laid five tackles against the Swans while showing promising signs near goal that have put him firmly in the mix for Opening Round selection. - Martin Pegan

Phoenix Gothard during the match simulation between GWS and Collingwood at La Trobe University Sports Park on February 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CONNOR MACDONALD

For a club desperate for someone to take a huge step up through the midfield, Macdonald has certainly put his hand up to be that player. His movement through the contest to complement bigger bodies Jai Newcombe and Conor Nash was evident through the pre-season, while also using his run to slide forward and hit the scoreboard. - Gemma Bastiani

Connor Macdonald in action during Hawthorn's AAMI Community Series clash against the Western Bulldogs on February 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CALEB WINDSOR

While the sample size of Melbourne's practice match was limited to two quarters and five minutes due to lightning delays, Windsor sparked just like the action overhead. Spending a large chunk of the first half on the ball, the now-third year player showed the poise and neat skills that helped him make his name on the wing. Recording 15 disposals and two clearances in just over a half of footy, the classy Dee kicked a first-quarter goal after a nice one-two, and should be afforded plenty of inside minutes in 2026 after the departure of Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca - Sarah Black

Caleb Windsor in action during Melbourne's clash against West Coast in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

LACHIE DOVASTON

The Roos traded up for this livewire small forward late last year, and Sunday's performance against the Pies showed why. Dovaston, who was taken with pick No.16 in last year's Telstra AFL Draft, kicked a game-high three goals, finding himself in the right place at the right time. The 18-year-old is just 177cm tall and has already shown he can change a game, with early comparisons to Hawthorn star Nick Watson seeming to be on the money so far. Not only did Dovaston kick the sealer in the one-point win, he also kicked a long range snap that will no doubt excite Roos fans. - Phoebe McWilliams

JACK WHITLOCK

While Mitch Georgiades draws the football with his leading craft, Whitlock was a big aerial presence for the Power and did everything to suggest he could be an important part of their forward line this season. The young tall is 200cm and exactly the type of find the Power would be looking for this season as they start life under Josh Carr. With Todd Marshall shifting into defence, Georgiades will need some support up forward and Whitlock could be the man to do it. – Nathan Schmook

Jack Whitlock and Cooper Duff-Tytler battle in the ruck during the match between West Coast and Port Adelaide during the 2026 AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

KANE MCAULIFFE

Richmond has a vacancy on the wing after the delisting/retirement of long-term runner Kamdyn McIntosh, and the young inside midfielder might be a surprise choice to fill it. Played the entirety of the two-and-a-bit quarters of the called-off match on the outside, patrolling the wing with discipline and recording 17 disposals, seven marks and 461m gained. Drafted as a strong contested player who has struggled to lock down a consistent spot in the ones, the pivot in role may be mutually beneficial to both McAuliffe and the Tigers - Sarah Black

Kane McAuliffe in action during the AAMI Community Series match between Melbourne and Richmond at Mars Stadium on February 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

LIAM RYAN

The former Eagle has been Flyin' under the radar compared to some of St Kilda's other acquisitions, but Liam Ryan might just be the Saints' most exciting get. Despite being known for his aerial ability, it was on the ground where the former Eagle impressed the most against Essendon on Saturday, tackling with commitment and feeding the footy beautifully to Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera in the square. He still soared for marks and kicked a goal of his own, but it was the selfless and gutsy efforts that should turn Ryan into a fan favourite this year. - Sophie Welsh

Liam Ryan flies for a mark during St Kilda's game against Essendon in the 2026 AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

ANGUS SHELDRICK

The Swans midfielder has been a slow burn since being selected as a first-round pick in the 2021 Telstra AFL Draft. But the 22-year-old now looks primed to grasp his opportunities to play as a competitive, contested ball-winner in the star-studded onball brigade. Sheldrick relished the rain-soaked conditions as Sydney overpowered Greater Western Sydney in their AAMI Community Series clash, gathering a game-high 32 disposals and staking a claim to be a regular part of the midfield rotation after being subbed on or off in seven of his 20 matches last year. - Martin Pegan

Angus Sheldrick during Sydney's match against GWS in R20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DEVEN ROBERTSON

The Eagles needed more experience and hardness in the centre square and they have got it with Robertson. The former Brisbane onballer led the fight against a rampaging Port Adelaide midfield, finishing with 28 disposals and seven clearances. Without him, a heavy loss could have looked even worse. – Nathan Schmook

Deven Robertson during the match between West Coast and Port Adelaide during the 2026 AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

BUKU KHAMIS

After 41 games in five seasons, intercepting defender Khamis is primed to become a permanent fixture for the Bulldogs this year. As the club works to balance its aggressive attacking game with a solid defence, Khamis' leap at the footy and capacity to read the play, in conjunction with his strength one on one, will be crucial in that defensive mix. After his failed trade attempt to join Carlton last year, Khamis is back at the Dogs and could be ready to launch. - Gemma Bastiani