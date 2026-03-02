There's mixed injury news for the Giants ahead of their Opening Round game against Hawthorn

Brent Daniels on the sidelines during the match simulation between Collingwood and GWS at La Trobe University Sports Park on February 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE NIGHTMARE injury runs facing both Greater Western Sydney and Brent Daniels are set to continue, with the club's important small forward expected to miss the opening month of the season with a hamstring issue.

However, the Giants are hopeful star midfielder Finn Callaghan will suit up for Saturday's Opening Round clash against Hawthorn after overcoming a hip problem, while former first-round pick Phoenix Gothard is in the mix for an AFL debut.

Daniels, who was limited to just six games last season due to persistent groin and abdomen injuries, hurt his hamstring in the side's pre-season scratch match against Collingwood a fortnight ago.

Scans have since revealed Daniels is likely to miss the first three to four weeks with the issue, which will see him join the likes of Tom Green (knee), Josh Kelly (hip), Sam Taylor (hamstring), Toby Bedford (hamstring), Leek Aleer (groin), Darcy Jones (knee), Toby McMullin (hamstring) and Cody Angove (hamstring) on a star-studded and lengthy Giants injury list to start the year.

Bedford is another small forward option who is doubtful to begin the season after hurting his hamstring in an intraclub game early last month, while Aleer has only just rejoined the match group following a summer plagued by a groin problem.

Angove, who played four games in his debut campaign last season, has had surgery to repair a hamstring problem he suffered against Collingwood last month.

However, Callaghan is expected to take on the Hawks this weekend after recovering well from a hip flexor issue that had kept him sidelined for the side's two pre-season practice matches against Collingwood and Sydney.

He could be joined in coach Adam Kingsley's Opening Round side by potential debutant Gothard, who is among those vying to replace Daniels and Bedford following a strong summer on the track.

Gothard, the No.12 pick in the 2023 draft, finished with 15 disposals, five tackles and five score involvements in an impressive display against the Swans last Friday.

Academy graduate Josaia Delana has also worked his way into Kingsley's plans and could add to his three senior appearances from last season.

Jayden Laverde is expected to make his club debut against Hawthorn as cover for injured defensive duo Taylor and Aleer, while Clayton Oliver is set to make his first appearance in Giants colours after arriving in a high-profile trade from Melbourne last October.