IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover the senior Magpies are not done yet, mindset is everything for the Dockers plus much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round seven of the 2025 season.

1) Lachie Neale is on track for a third Brownlow Medal

At 31 years old, two-time Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale is showing no signs of slowing down. Against St Kilda on Saturday, the Brisbane co-captain was once again best on ground with three goals from 31 disposals, to go with 12 score involvements. Crucially, his ability to stand up in key moments when his team needs a boost most was unmatched. When the Lions couldn't buy a goal early, it was Neale who hit the pack beautifully to convert. In the midfield, he was able to draw St Kilda captain Jack Steele into the mire, before spreading impressively himself to get dangerous going forward. Only four men in VFL/AFL history have won three Brownlow Medals, and there's no reason to think Neale can't be the fifth should this form continue. - Gemma Bastiani

2) Max Gawn might be the greatest ruck ever

If he's not already, Max Gawn is close to being recognised as the game's greatest ruck. Melbourne's captain is dragging his side back from the brink, and is reaching rarified air while doing so. He was, once again, simply superb against Richmond on Thursday night. His performance featured 25 disposals, 34 hitouts, 12 score involvements, nine marks and six clearances and earned him a second successive Frank 'Checker' Hughes Medal as best on ground in the annual Anzac Day Eve clash. Already a seven-time All-Australian, Gawn is on track to make it eight and join an elite list of just five others with that number of blazers. A premiership skipper, a two-time best and fairest, an All-Australian captain and an AFL Coaches' Association Player of the Year already, Gawn could be the GOAT. - Riley Beveridge

3) The elder Pies aren't done yet

There was understandable buzz around superstar Pie Nick Daicos heading into the Anzac Day clash given it was his first match as acting captain. Nick was at his excellent best, brother Josh was the star of the first half, but it was 34-year-old Steele Sidebottom who was the most consistent performer in the wet, and deserved the best on ground award. After an occasionally patchy 2024, Sidebottom has produced an outstanding season so far, and Essendon coach Brad Scott made the point that as talented as Nick Daicos is, it's the hard body work of Sidebottom and Scott Pendlebury – who helped wrestle back momentum as the Bombers got on a run – that helps make life a little easier for him. Fellow veteran Jeremy Howe was also very solid behind the ball in tough conditions, without the injured Darcy Moore. - Sarah Black

4) Carlton is still a finals threat

Carlton's slow start to the season is quickly being forgotten as they registered their third win in consecutive weeks. The Blues' win against Geelong on Sunday shows that the Baggers can't be written off, defeating the red-hot Cats in a tight game in front of a big crowd at the MCG. The most pleasing aspect given the second-half fade-outs so far this year was the fact the Blues fought back after Geelong continued to threaten all day, showing maturity and composure. With Harry McKay and Charlie Curnow playing their first full game together for the year, it looks like the Blues are starting to hit their straps. - Phoebe McWilliams

5) The Suns are much more than just Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson

While winning its first four games of the season, much of the plaudits for Gold Coast rightly went to skipper Noah Anderson and his midfield offsider Matt Rowell, who were winning clearances and racking up disposals as well as any duo in the League. But against Sydney on Sunday, the Suns had to find a different way with Anderson copping a James Jordon tag and Rowell having his hands full with attention from James Rowbottom. So, up stepped former co-captains Jarrod Witts and Touk Miller, along with the precociously talented 20-year-old Bailey Humphrey to turn a midfield tide that had been going all one way in the first quarter. Sam Flanders chipped in, Daniel Rioli and John Noble gave drive from half-back and Ben King and Jed Walter cashed in up front. Without its midfield prime-movers firing, Gold Coast found a way to not only halt momentum, but steamroll their usually frugal opposition. – Michael Whiting

6) Mindset is everything for the dangerous Dockers

Whether it's the determination to hunt the opposition like they did in the first quarter against Adelaide, or the confidence to take on tacklers and surge forward with the ball, mindset is everything for the Dockers. When it's off, they risk losing. When it's on, they can beat most teams. Still one of the youngest and most inexperienced sides in the League, the Dockers need to find a way to attack every game like they did against the Crows on Friday night. Desperate chases like Jordan Clark's, the physicality of Jye Amiss, and Karl Worner's courage in defence were highlights that showcased the Dockers' mindset. They were wound up, and if they can replicate that approach every week, they will be a big player in 2025. - Nathan Schmook

7) Oscar Allen has had a 2025 to forget

At the start of this season, Oscar Allen was considered one of West Coast's few assets, but his contributions, confidence and stocks have plummeted. Allen's meeting with Sam Mitchell after round three threw an unwanted spotlight on the Eagles co-captain just as he was going through a poor patch on field, and it's a form line that hasn't improved since. Allen was moved to defence in Sunday's loss to Hawthorn, bizarrely lining up on Nick Watson early, but the change of role failed to bring him into the game. There's a sense of foreboding that wherever Allen lines up for the rest of 2025, it may be a long way from where he'll be in 2026. - Howard Kimber

8) Bont's importance to the Dogs cannot be understated

Five rounds into the season, the Western Bulldogs sat in 12th spot on the ladder with two wins. After Saturday's result against the Giants, they've added eight premiership points and nearly 20 per cent. The difference? In no small part, Marcus Bontempelli. The captain lifts his team higher than any other individual, possibly with the exception of Max Gawn, but there's one incredible statistic even the big Demon can't match. Since Bontempelli's 2014 debut, the Bulldogs have never beaten a team sitting in the top eight when the Bont has been out of the side. Not once. Thankfully for the Dogs, he hasn't missed a lot of football through the years – only 17 games since being drafted – and Luke Beveridge will want to keep it that way, because if you want to win the flag, you have to beat the best sides. - Howard Kimber

9) This young Roo looks at home in defence



With questions over his impact to begin 2025, Harry Sheezel returned to defence in North Melbourne's nine-point loss to Port Adelaide on Saturday. The young gun starred in the backline to begin his AFL career and looked right at home again at Adelaide Oval, with only two Roos having more intercept possessions and only two having more spoils. Sheezel finished with 30 disposals and added an element of much-needed class to the North backline. The Roos have plenty of midfielders to choose from, but they need the class and composure Sheezel can provide coming out of defence. That's where his home should be, at least for now. – Dejan Kalinic