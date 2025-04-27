Hawthorn was never headed but inaccuracy spared West Coast being savaged

Nick Watson celebrates during the round seven match between Hawthorn and West Coast at Marvel Stadium, April 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

LED BY unlikely star Mabior Chol and veteran Jack Gunston, Hawthorn has shaken off back-to-back losses to cruise to a 50-point victory over winless West Coast.

The Hawks, who had lost to Port Adelaide and Geelong through the past two rounds, overcame inaccurate early kicking to power to a straightforward, if ugly, 18.16 (124) to 11.8 (74) victory over the battling Eagles at Marvel Stadium.

But Sunday evening's return to form came at a cost, with defender Jack Scrimshaw concussed for a second time this season and Karl Amon also failing a head injury assessment.

Eagles co-captain Oscar Allen, in his first clash with Hawthorn since his highly-publicised meeting with Hawks coach Sam Mitchell, started down back on Chol on return from being managed.

The move backfired, with Allen looking lost and conceding two goals to the Hawks big man early in the second quarter.

Chol (three goals, nine marks, 17 disposals) also took a hanger over the Eagles co-captain in the second term and wriggled away from him to snatch a spectacular mark over Lloyd Meek in the third quarter.

Gunston kicked four goals, while Josh Battle (29 disposals) won plenty of ball down back.

The recalled Henry Hustwaite (24 disposals) and James Worpel (24 disposals) were busy in midfield as Meek (57 hitouts) monstered Matt Flynn in the ruck, while Harry Morrison (22 disposals, one goal) was also highly effective.

Eagles Ryan Maric (25 touches) and Brady Hough (23 disposals) fought hard and Liam Ryan snagged three majors while Harley Reid kicked two excellent second-half goals.

It took 11 minutes for Gunston to kick the first goal of an error-ridden opening quarter.

West Coast stayed in the contest as Hawthorn battled with woeful inaccuracy in front of goal, leading by just seven at quarter-time.

Jack Ginnivan could come under scrutiny from the match review officer for kicking out at Jack Graham after the Eagle pushed him into the ground.

Chol outpointed Allen and kicked truly to give Hawthorn the perfect start to the second term, then broke a tackle from the Eagles co-captain and sneaked another from the goal square less than a minute later.

Hawthorn kicked seven goals to the Eagles' two for the quarter and took a 28-point lead into the main break.

Scrimshaw was substituted at half-time after sustaining a knee from Ryan when the Eagle flew for a mark.

Jack Scrimshaw during the round seven match between Hawthorn and West Coast at Marvel Stadium, April 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Hawthorn nudged its lead out to 37 at three-quarter time, before kicking away late in the fourth.

Star West Coast defender Jeremy McGovern could garner attention for a late bump on Nick Watson.

Hawthorn (4-2) next faces Richmond at the MCG on Sunday while West Coast (0-6) hosts Melbourne at Optus Stadium on Saturday.

Jack brings back the swagger

While he may never have been the biggest ballwinner or goalkicker, since arriving at Hawthorn, Jack Ginnivan's attitude has flowed through his teammates and been a major factor in the birth of the Hollywood Hawks. Was it a coincidence his poor form and a VFL outing lined up with the club's only two losses of the season so far? No doubt Sam Mitchell wanted his attacking agitator back and Ginni brought what he does, as well as finishing with two goals, 17 disposals and seven tackles.

Harley revs up before a dangerous sideswipe

It's been a small case of second-year blues for Harley Reid in 2025, and with just one possession in the first quarter it looked like he was in for another tough day. But slowly the young star built his game, eventually finishing with 19 disposals, seven tackles and two goals in what he and Andrew McQualter will hope is a firestarter for the season ahead. That's if he doesn't catch the MRO's eye for an incident late in the match.

HAWTHORN 2.8 9.10 12.14 18.16 (124)

WEST COAST 2.1 4.5 7.7 11.8 (74)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Gunston 4, Chol 3, Macdonald 2, Ginnivan 2, Warple, Weddle, Watson, Newcombe, Morrison, Moore, Hardwick

West Coast: Ryan 3, Waterman 2, Reid 2, Cripps, Owies, Williams, Long

BEST

Hawthorn: Battle, Meek, Sicily, Gunston, Moore, Chol, Worpel

West Coast: Hutchison, Maric, Hough, Flynn, Duggan, H.Reid

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Scrimshaw (concussion), Amon (Concussion)

West Coast: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Bailey McDonald, replaced Jack Scrimshaw at half-time

West Coast: Noah Long, replaced Hamish Davis in the fourth quarter

Crowd: 26,425 at Marvel Stadium