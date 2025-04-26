Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Will McLachlan, Jacob van Rooyen, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Woodville-West Torrens v Adelaide at Maughan Thiem Kia Oval, Sunday April 27, 2.10pm ACST

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Brisbane at RSEA Park, Saturday April 26, 11.05am AEST

Will McLachlan pushed his case for a senior recall with a strong performance in Brisbane's 49-point win over Sandringham on Saturday.

McLachlan kicked five goals from 15 disposals and nine marks as the Lions enjoyed a big win.

Darragh Joyce took an incredible 18 marks for his 32 disposals and Deven Robertson was busy with 32 touches, seven clearances and seven tackles.

Brandon Ryan (19 disposals, 10 hitouts and a goal) and Luke Beecken (23) were also good.

Reece Torrent (23 disposals and a goal), Conor McKenna (17 and two) and Zane Zakostelsky (17) also contributed.

Tom Doedee had 12 disposals as he continues his comeback from a knee injury.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Geelong at Ikon Park, Sunday April 27, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Collingwood at ETU Stadium, Saturday April 26, 7.10pm AEST

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Collingwood at ETU Stadium, Saturday April 26, 7.10pm AEST

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Swan Districts v Peel Thunder at Steel Blue Oval, Saturday April 26, 2.30pm AWST

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Geelong at Ikon Park, Sunday April 27, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Sydney at People First Stadium, Sunday April 27, 9.25am AEST

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Footscray at Blacktown ISP, Sunday April 27, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Port Melbourne at Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve, Sunday April 27, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Casey Demons at Casey Fields, Thursday April 24, 11.05am AEST

Spearhead Jacob van Rooyen starred in attack, while Bailey Laurie put his hand up for senior selection with a standout performance in the Demons' 118-point thrashing of Richmond.

After being dropped two weeks ago, van Rooyen did his chances of a recall no harm with five goals, 16 disposals and nine marks against a young Tigers side.

Laurie, who is yet to feature in the AFL this season, had the ball on a string in Thursday's match at Casey Fields with 32 touches and two goals, as well as eight clearances and three tackles.

Mature-age recruit Aidan Johnson notched three majors from eight scoring shots, while his Werribee premiership teammate, SSP signing Jack Henderson, added two goals.

Youngsters Taj Woewodin (28 disposals and seven tackles) and Oliver Sestan (27 and four) were also busy, as was Jack Billings, who gathered 25 touches.

Ruck pair Tom Campbell (17 disposals, 20 hitouts) and Will Verrall (12, 15) gave their team first use out of the middle and added a goal apiece, but Blake Howes (13) was relatively quiet after being axed this week.

Kynan Brown (24), Jai Culley (16), Jed Adams (16) and Ricky Mentha (13) all got among the action, with Matthew Jefferson kicking a goal from seven touches.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Central District v Port Adelaide at X Convenience Oval, Friday April 25, 1.40pm ACST

Athletic forward Jack Whitlock kicked three goals, while important defenders Brandon Zerk-Thatcher and Ryan Burton made it through unscathed in their returns from injury.

Whitlock, taken with pick 33 in last year's AFL Draft, showed his potential in an impressive display in attack, also recording 10 disposals, six marks and two tackles.

Playing his first game of the year after a pre-season back injury, Zerk-Thatcher gathered 10 disposals and four marks, while Burton - who resumed after a hip injury - had 17 touches.

Looking to add to his two AFL games, youngster Will Lorenz had a solid hitout with 23 disposals and a goal, with Logan Evans and SP signing Josh Lai notching up 20 disposals apiece.

Rucks Dante Visentini (20 hitouts, 12 disposals) and Ivan Soldo (18, five) were busy, while Jed McEntee had 11 disposals and a goal as he looks to push his way back into the senior side.

2023 draftees Tom Anastasopoulos (14) and Lachlan Charleson (nine and one goal) also got in on the action.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Casey Demons at Casey Fields, Thursday April 24, 11.05am AEST

No.7 draft pick Josh Smillie put in another promising display on the road to an AFL debut as the Tigers were outclassed by the Demons.

The midfielder continued his comeback from a pre-season hamstring injury with 23 disposals, five marks, five clearances and three tackles.

Defender Kaleb Smith also gathered 23 touches as the Dees slammed on 16 goals to two after half-time.

Tyler Sonsie had a quieter outing than previous weeks with 14 disposals, while Kane McAuliffe had 17. Jacob Blight also had 14 touches and six marks.

Former Perth Wildcats basketballer Oliver Hayes-Brown notched up 17 hitouts to go with a goal and six touches.

Jacob Koschitzke (eight) and Jacob Bauer (four) were quiet.

In good news for Tigers fans, Judson Clarke made a successful return from an ACL injury.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Brisbane at RSEA Park, Saturday April 26, 11.05am AEST

Hugh Boxshall continued to push his case for an AFL debut with a strong display in Sandringham's 49-point loss to Brisbane on Saturday.

The midfielder had 24 disposals, 10 tackles and eight clearances in the loss.

Arie Schoenmaker found plenty of the ball again with 29 disposals and ruck Harry Boyd (18 disposals, 33 hitouts and seven clearances) played well.

Angus Hastie (24 disposals), Liam O'Connell (13) and Tobie Travaglia (20) were solid.

No.10 draft pick Alixzander Tauru had 17 disposals and eight marks, while Liam Henry finished with 17 touches.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Sydney at People First Stadium, Sunday April 27, 9.25am AEST

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Claremont v West Coast at Revo Fitness Stadium, Friday April 25, 1.40pm AWST

West Coast remains winless from four starts after going down to Claremont by 52 points on Anzac Day.

Young midfielder Clay Hall led from the front to finish with a team-high 25 disposals and a goal, while fellow midfielder Tom Gross, who was omitted from the senior side, responded with 22 disposals and one goal.

Clay Hall in action during the WAFL clash between West Coast and Claremont at Revo Fitness Stadium on April 25, 2025. Picture: West Coast Eagles

Jack Petruccelle (13 disposals, four marks, four tackles), Jobe Shanahan (seven disposals, four tackles) and Coen Livingstone (six disposals, four marks) kicked two goals apiece.

Down back, Harvey Johnston (20 disposals, eight marks) and Rhett Bazzo (18, five) were solid, and Harry Edwards responded to his senior omission with a six-mark, 12-disposal outing.

Bailey Williams was dominant in the ruck, collecting 20 disposals to go with his 25 hitouts, and had solid back up from emerging ruck Harry Barnett (10 hitouts, five disposals).

First-round draft pick Bo Allan collected 12 disposals to go with four marks and five tackles, while Malakai Champion (17 disposals) and Loch Rawlinson (16) were also among the top disposal winners.

Fellow Eagles Lucca Grego (12 disposals), Sandy Brock (12) and Callum Jamieson (nine, four marks) were also in action.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Footscray at Blacktown ISP, Sunday April 27, 12pm AEST

