Archie Roberts is the Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for round five

Archie Roberts handballs during Essendon's clash against Melbourne in round five, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON young gun Archie Roberts has landed the Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination for round five after starring in the Bombers' win over Melbourne.

Playing his eighth AFL game, Roberts had 28 disposals, eight marks and six tackles in Essendon's 39-point win at Adelaide Oval.

The left-footer, taken with pick No.54 in the 2023 Telstra AFL Draft, has made an impressive start to his AFL career.

Ahead of this season, Roberts took the No.21 guernsey left vacant by retired former captain Dyson Heppell.

The tough defender/wing is averaging 21.8 disposals, 5.2 marks and 3.5 tackles in his eight career games.

Roberts is Essendon's first Rising Star nominee since Nate Caddy in round 22 last year.

With the win over the struggling Demons, the Bombers improved to a 2-2 win-loss record.

They make the trip to Optus Stadium in round six to face West Coast on Good Friday.

2025 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Round one: Sam Lalor (Richmond)

Round two: Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

Round three: Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

Round four: Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round five: Archie Roberts (Essendon)