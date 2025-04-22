Murphy Reid in action during the match between Melbourne and Fremantle at the MCG in round six, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

YOUNG Fremantle star Murphy Reid got a simple but effective piece of advice from vice-captain Andrew Brayshaw when he arrived which has helped him flourish both on and off the field as a first-year player.

Reid was drafted with pick No.17 as a crafty and creative footballer who plays the game with flair, and Brayshaw told him to be himself as he established himself at the Dockers, knowing he was recruited for a reason.

RISING STAR HUB Check out all this year's nominees

The 18-year-old has since been a revelation as a half-forward, using his arsenal of creative handballs, kicks and unexpected taps to become a vital member of the Dockers' team, earning the Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination for round six.

Reid, who had 17 disposals, eight score involvements and a goal in the Dockers' 10-point loss to Melbourne, said it had felt great to see his natural game translate at AFL level after Brayshaw's advice during the pre-season.

"I know that I'm there for a reason, and once you get to an AFL club you can sort of go into your shell playing wise, and you just want to fit in a bit," Reid told AFL.com.au.

"I think that's really important that I've been myself on and off the field. It's been really good to be able to make some really good connections with the boys and also be able to show what I can do on the field.

Learn More 01:23

"At the start, you've sort of got to build yourself in the training, and you start to get a feel for it in the pre-season games and can start to introduce a bit of natural flair, and it's cool that it's translating at the moment.

"I like to play with a bit of flair and a bit of confidence, and I think it's important to show a bit of a point of difference sometimes.

"I've been lucky enough to be at a club that encourages me to do that at the right times and moments, and the coaches and the players have been awesome for me and encouraging me to do that."

Learn More 01:27

Reid said the Dockers' second intra-club match in February had been a crucial moment for him, standing up in front of his new teammates after training in a new half-forward role.

The former Sandringham Dragons midfielder had some big moments in centre bounces and rotated forward to kick a 40m goal and set up several others, staking his claim for a round one debut.

"Our second intra-club match I sort of really broke out, I felt," Reid said.

"Early days I was sort of not playing amazing footy that I would have been liking to play as I was just getting used to the new role.

"In that game, it sort of clicked and I came out and had a few centre bounces and really got to show the boys and the coaches what I can really do.

"From there on, I've sort of built confidence off that and it gave me confidence that my football can stand up at the level."

Murphy Reid celebrates during Fremantle's AAMI Community Series clash against Melbourne on March 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Reid, who ranks No.4 at Fremantle for score involvements (6.8 a game) so far this season, paid tribute to Shai Bolton, Sam Switkowski and Michael Frederick for teaching him the half-forward role, as well as assistant coach Jaymie Graham.

While he played predominantly as a midfielder before being drafted, the extensive onball opportunities will likely come later at the Dockers.

"My meetings I'm purely as a forward, but in drills and sometimes match play I'll go up into the midfield and have some stints there," Reid said.

"I play high high-forward and sometimes can be at the contest as well, so there's a little bit of both but mainly forward at the moment.

"Over a couple years maybe as I get a bit more experience I'll maybe move into the midfield, but at the moment it's definitely high half-forward."

2025 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Round one: Sam Lalor (Richmond)

Round two: Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

Round three: Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

Round four: Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round five: Archie Roberts (Essendon)

Round six: Murphy Reid (Fremantle)