There are some new contenders among the familiar faces at the top of AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor

Zach Merrett and Jordan Dawson in action during Adelaide's win over Essendon in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE captain Jordan Dawson is the surprise early pacesetter in AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor.

Dawson's hot start to the season has meant the Crows onballer is predicted to have polled in four of his first six matches, including earning best-on-ground honours in three of those four games.

He is tipped to have polled three-vote games against St Kilda (27 disposals, two goals), Essendon (33 disposals, six tackles) and Greater Western Sydney (27 disposals, eight tackles) to earn a predicted 10 votes after six matches.

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Check out this year's leading contenders

Essendon captain Zach Merrett and Brisbane skipper Lachie Neale are predicted to be just behind Dawson with nine votes each, while Collingwood's Nick Daicos, Port Adelaide's Connor Rozee and Geelong's Bailey Smith are also within touching distance of the early leader on eight votes apiece.

Learn More 07:27

Daicos remains the overwhelming bookies' favourite, while tough Gold Coast midfielder Matt Rowell is just behind him with the oddsmakers but is tipped to be on seven votes in AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor.

Fremantle's Andrew Brayshaw, Giants midfielder Tom Green and Brisbane's Hugh McCluggage are alongside Rowell on a predicted seven votes after six games.

Dawson also features prominently in the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year votes after seven rounds, having polled 28 votes to sit second behind Daicos (29 votes). Rozee (28) and Smith (27) have also been highly rated by the coaches for their efforts so far this year.

AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor has correctly tipped the last two winners of footy's most prestigious individual honour, forecasting victories for Neale in 2023 and Patrick Cripps in 2024.

Learn More 18:10

AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor

10 Jordan Dawson (Adelaide)

9 Zach Merrett (Essendon)

9 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

8 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

8 Connor Rozee (Port Adelaide)

8 Bailey Smith (Geelong)

Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year

29 Nick Daicos COLL

28 Jordan Dawson ADEL

28 Hugh McCluggage BL

28 Connor Rozee PORT

27 Bailey Smith GEEL

25 Noah Anderson GCFC

25 Toby Greene GWS

25 Matt Rowell GCFC

24 Caleb Serong FRE

24 Steele Sidebottom COLL

23 Andrew Brayshaw FRE

23 Zach Merrett ESS

23 Josh Treacy FRE