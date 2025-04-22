Nick Daicos celebrates a goal during the match between Brisbane and Collingwood at the Gabba in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NICK Daicos has surged to the lead in the race for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, with the Collingwood star one of seven players to get a perfect 10 votes in round six.

Daicos led a near clean sweep for the Pies from their win over Brisbane, with brother Josh getting eight votes and Noah Answerth (one) the only Lions player to poll.

It has moved Daicos to 29 votes for the season, one clear of Jordan Dawson, Hugh McCluggage and Connor Rozee, with Bailey Smith a further vote behind.

Dawson picked up eight votes to be best on ground in Adelaide's win over Greater Western Sydney on Saturday, while Rozee also grabbed eight in Port Adelaide's win over Sydney, where Zak Butters led the way with 10 votes.

George Hewett, Peter Wright, Nick Vlastuin, Marcus Bontempelli and Shaun Mannagh also picked up 10 votes each, with Wright and Bontempelli doing so in their first games for the season.

Melbourne pair Kozzy Pickett and Max Gawn grabbed nine votes each in the win over Fremantle.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Brisbane v Collingwood

10 Nick Daicos COLL
8 Josh Daicos COLL
5 Steele Sidebottom COLL
3 Jamie Elliott COLL
2 Isaac Quaynor COLL
1 Noah Answerth BL
1 Beau McCreery COLL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:11

    Mini-Match: Brisbane v Collingwood

    Extended highlights of the Lions and Magpies clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 06:38

    McRae post-match, R6: 'We talk constantly about evidence, here it is, here's some facts'

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round six’s match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 06:21

    Fagan post-match, R6: 'There was a lot of things we didn't do well'

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round six’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 02:31

    No stopping Nick in this type of mood

    Nick Daicos puts on another masterclass with 38 disposals and a goal in his side’s demolition of the Lions

    AFL
  • 08:07

    Highlights: Brisbane v Collingwood

    The Lions and Magpies clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Bobby brings the icing as party rolls on

    Bobby Hill caps off his eye-catching performance with a couple of well-earned goals in the final term

    AFL
  • 00:59

    Lion treads hot water as push sends Moore to flying knee

    Logan Morris may have a case to answer after a nudge on Darcy Moore sees the Collingwood skipper cop high contact

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Elliott’s magic milestone pair as hot Pies cook

    Jamie Elliott conjures a couple of quick goals in game 200 as Collingwood continues to run riot at the Gabba

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Hill hunts great Dayne who cops heat from Fagan

    Bobby Hill produces a tireless run to pressure Dayne Zorko before Nick Daicos bursts through for a well-deserved major

    AFL
  • 01:50

    Fireworks after blistering Bobby hits turbo mode

    A frenetic passage unfolds as Dan McStay goals after a scuffle breaks out following Bobby Hill’s electric run

    AFL
  • 01:03

    Daicos delivers gold after Lion’s bizarre 100m penalty

    Josh Daicos takes full advantage of some costly blunders from Zac Bailey

    AFL
  • 00:52

    McStay makes former side pay with early double

    Dan McStay delivers a couple of majors in the first term as the Pies get off to a strong start

    AFL

North Melbourne v Carlton

10 George Hewett CARL
7 Adam Cerra CARL
5 Charlie Curnow CARL
4 Tom De Koning CARL
2 Jesse Motlop CARL
2 Zac Williams CARL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:08

    Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Carlton

    Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Blues clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:02

    Voss post-match, R6: 'This one was a little bit more impressive again'

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round six’s match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 09:02

    Clarkson post-match, R6: 'It's just slower than we all want really'

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round six’s match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 08:09

    Highlights: North Melbourne v Carlton

    The Kangaroos and Blues clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Three’s a treat in Motlop’s final-term feast

    Jesse Motlop adds to Carlton’s party in the last with three exciting goals

    AFL
  • 00:27

    TDK on full display: Big Blue takes flight

    Tom De Koning shows his aerial prowess with this stunning grab on the wing

    AFL
  • 00:39

    ‘Worst spot you can be’: Roo’s falcon helps Hewett

    Charlie Comben cops a nasty bounce before George Hewett pounces to add to his impressive afternoon

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Zurhaar needs just one step to drill monster

    Cam Zurhaar nails a much-needed goal for North after a superb effort from distance

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Cripps catches all by surprise with magical left

    Patrick Cripps scores a wild snap on his non-preferred foot to get Carlton fans buzzing early

    AFL
  • 00:45

    In-form Roo conjures two in some style

    Paul Curtis continues his hot form with a pair of superb efforts in the first term

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Crafty Blue sneaks it through after Curnow’s heat

    Corey Durdin manages to squeeze home a hopeful effort after Charlie Curnow’s strong tackle

    AFL

West Coast v Essendon

10 Peter Wright ESS
7 Andrew McGrath ESS
6 Nic Martin ESS
5 Elijah Hewett WCE
1 Jake Waterman WCE
1 Jeremy McGovern WCE

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:09

    Mini-Match: West Coast v Essendon

    Extended highlights of the Eagles and Bombers clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 11:33

    Scott post-match, R6: 'We're concerned about it'

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round six’s match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 09:00

    McQualter post-match, R6: 'We put ourselves in a really winnable position'

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round six’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 02:06

    Wright in the nick of time with six-goal haul

    Peter Wright produces a sensational effort in his return match with six goals to help edge the Bombers over the line

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Key forwards fire as Bombers down Eagles in thriller

    The Eagles and Bombers clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 04:09

    Last two mins: Dons survive late Eagles surge

    The thrilling final moments between West Coast and Essendon in round six

    AFL
  • 01:14

    Distressed Draper goes down after final-term gamble

    Essendon's call to roll the dice on Sam Draper proves costly, with the big man emotional after sustaining a suspected lower leg injury

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Perkins provides perfect pair to spark Dons

    Archie Perkins delivers two superb goals in a minute as the Bombers mount their comeback

    AFL
  • 00:55

    Hunt harvests the reward after red-hot pressure

    West Coast forces the turnover and earns a team-lifting goal through Jayden Hunt

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Cripps zips in with ripper as Eagles electrify again

    West Coast continues its impressive start to the game as Jamie Cripps conjures gold from a tight angle

    AFL
  • 01:46

    Waterman wows with wild four-goal term

    Jake Waterman catches serious fire in the opening quarter and nails four straight goals to make an early statement

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Wright place, Wright time: Big Bomber back with bang

    Peter Wright slots a neat goal in his return game for Essendon

    AFL

Melbourne v Fremantle

9 Max Gawn MELB
9 Kysaiah Pickett MELB
5 Jake Bowey MELB
3 Harrison Petty MELB
3 Shai Bolton FRE
1 Tom McDonald MELB

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:31

    Mini-Match: Melbourne v Fremantle

    Extended highlights of the Demons and Dockers clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 10:35

    Goodwin post-match, R6: 'The art of coaching is to get them back into form'

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round six’s match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Melbourne v Fremantle

    The Demons and Dockers clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:22

    Longmuir post-match, R6: 'Didn't think we were tough enough, didn't value the right things'

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round six’s match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 01:23

    High fives all round as Pickett does it all

    Kysaiah Pickett delivers five ripping majors in a brilliant showing against the Dockers

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Langford lights up 'G to seal super victory

    Harvey Langford steps up at the right moment with a massive goal late

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Showboating Pickett punches home his fifth

    Kysaiah Pickett gets out the back and slams home his fifth major of the match

    AFL
  • 00:38

    McDonald delivers in magic moment on return

    Oscar McDonald snags an important major in his long-awaited return from injury

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Pickett raises the bar with aerial wizardry

    Kysaiah Pickett takes to the skies before slotting his fourth goal of the opening half

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Showtime Shai stuns all with insane finish

    Shai Bolton slots a goal that few others can with a brilliant dribbler from range

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Chandler’s crazy rocket somehow bounces all the way

    Kade Chandler gets a fortuitous bounce as he nails one from 60m out

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Dees stay on Trac with superstar's sizzling snap

    Christian Petracca slots a terrific goal on the burst as Melbourne extends its early lead

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Reid hits it pure with pace and class

    Murphy Reid provides the perfect response for the Dockers with a brilliant goal on the run

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Pickett perfection gets Dees underway

    Kysaiah Pickett shows his class with a brilliant pick-up and snap around the body

    AFL

Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney

8 Jordan Dawson ADEL
5 Max Michalanney ADEL
5 Sam Taylor GWS
4 Alex Neal-Bullen ADEL
4 Izak Rankine ADEL
2 Rory Laird ADEL
1 Ben Keays ADEL
1 Mitchell Hinge ADEL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:03

    Mini Match: Adelaide v GWS

    Extended highlights of the Crows and Giants clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 09:39

    Nicks post-match, R6: 'You have to be able to defend'

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round six’s match against GWS

    AFL
  • 04:58

    Kingsley post-match, R6: 'We couldn't really get up and going at all'

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round six’s match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 08:11

    Highlights: Adelaide v GWS

    The Crows and Giants clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Stringer's handy snap steals a late one

    Jake Stringer curls the ball to perfection as GWS tries to claw its way back into the game

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Neal-Bullen rises to occasion when Crows faithful called

    Alex Neal-Bullen beautifully finishes off an overwhelming Adelaide play and gets the home crowd roaring

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Crow’s long-awaited first goal comes from massive roost

    Max Michalanney finally breaks through for his maiden AFL major with a monster launch, before being swarmed by teammates

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Curtin crashes hard after heavy contest

    Adelaide young gun Daniel Curtin is taken from the field after this tough clash with Connor Idun

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Magic moment from classy Kelly breaks GWS drought

    Josh Kelly launches a torpedo while off-balance on his non-preferred foot to finally snag his side’s first, eight minutes into the second term

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Walker works up crowd after rare gift

    Taylor Walker intercepts a handball deep in defence and quickly turns around to snap an easy major

    AFL

Richmond v Gold Coast

10 Nick Vlastuin RICH
6 Tim Taranto RICH
5 Noah Balta RICH
3 Matt Rowell GCFC
3 Touk Miller GCFC
2 Jacob Hopper RICH
1 John Noble GCFC

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:08

    Mini-Match: Richmond v Gold Coast

    Extended highlights of the Tigers and Suns clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:22

    Yze post-match, R6: 'To our boys' credit, we just wanted to put up a fight'

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round six’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 05:39

    Hardwick post-match, R6: 'We're not going to jump at shadows'

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round six’s match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 08:13

    Highlights: Richmond v Gold Coast

    The Tigers and Suns clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Graham's haphazard goal gives Suns pulse

    Will Graham keeps his side's hopes alive with a soccer goal in the goal square in the final stages of the match

    AFL
  • 01:06

    Lethal Lalor: Tigers burn Suns in textbook team goal

    Sam Lalor finishes off a brilliant coast-to-coast play which started with a Toby Nankervis intercept mark

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Terrific Taranto fires up troops with ripper on the run

    Tim Taranto bags an excellent goal on the burst as Richmond continues its sensational performance

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Rioli lights up Marvel with outstanding snap

    Maurice Rioli jnr doesn't give up in this passage of play after Tom Lynch's deft touch keeps the footy alive

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Suns recruit goes in the book for wayward kick

    John Noble gets reported for this kick on Richmond's Jack Ross, who makes the most of the opportunity with a great set shot

    AFL
  • 01:13

    Mac in the middle as fiery scuffle gifts Tigers double goal

    A tense moment erupts after Jonty Faull’s first AFL major, with Mac Andrew caught in the crossfire and the Suns punished not once, but twice

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Tensions rise early as Lynch rubs it in against ex-side

    Former Suns captain Tom Lynch slots the opening goal of the night and sparks a fiery exchange as tempers flare in the opening term

    AFL

Sydney v Port Adelaide

10 Zak Butters PORT
8 Connor Rozee PORT
6 Kane Farrell PORT
2 Brodie Grundy SYD
2 Matthew Roberts SYD
1 Isaac Heeney SYD
1 James Rowbottom SYD

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:06

    Mini-Match: Sydney v Port Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Swans and Power clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 11:36

    Full post-match, Cox R6: 'Come and enjoy the footy ... but leave it at that'

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round six’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 07:32

    Full post-match, Hinkley R6: 'Let's respect our footballers'

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round six’s match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Sydney v Port Adelaide

    The Swans and Power clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Aliir's angry reaction as fan throws item over fence

    Port Adelaide defender Aliir Aliir chastises a fan at the SCG who threw an object over the fence

    AFL
  • 01:05

    Wines recovering after being subbed out with heart flutter

    Port Adelaide footy boss Chris Davies provides an update on Ollie Wines after he experienced a heart flutter at the SCG

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Electric Swans respond in a flash as SCG roars

    James Rowbottom cuts it off and snaps a beauty before setting up Will Hayward's perfect curler just seconds later

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Port lands running goal NINE seconds after re-start

    Willem Drew drills a slick Port Adelaide major within the first nine seconds of the second half

    AFL
  • 00:55

    Lightning strikes thrice as the Lizard misfires

    Nick Blakey frustrates the home crowd and his coach Dean Cox after missing three running attempts in the second term

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Courageous SPP praised after tough contest

    Sam Powell-Pepper goes back with the flight and wears the contact to create a shot on goal for his side

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Weaving Willie fools them all with classy goal

    Willie Rioli side-steps his way to a wonderful finish to give Port Adelaide an early buffer

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Veteran's ferocious fend sends crowd wild

    Dane Rampe applies an impressively strong fend off on Darcy Byrne-Jones to save his side on the last line of defence

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Magic Heeney stuns with Easter Sunday special

    Isaac Heeney threads a magnificent snap from the boundary to get Sydney on the board

    AFL

Western Bulldogs v St Kilda

10 Marcus Bontempelli WB
5 Matthew Kennedy WB
5 Joel Freijah WB
4 Ryley Sanders WB
3 Bailey Dale WB
2 Bailey Williams WB
1 Tom Liberatore WB

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:26

    Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v St Kilda

    Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Saints clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 10:37

    Beveridge post-match, R6: 'It's fair to say that we're a bit concerned'

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round six’s match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 07:59

    Lyon post-match, R6: 'It was non-competitive at times, so we have to own that'

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round six’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v St Kilda

    The Bulldogs and Saints clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 02:39

    Business as usual: Bont returns in top gear

    Marcus Bontempelli wastes no time making an impression in his comeback to footy, collecting 30 disposals and slotting two goals in a commanding performance

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Kennedy’s clever party trick catches all by surprise

    Matthew Kennedy kicks an opportunistic soccer goal following a great smother from a teammate

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Is Dog in hot water for tackle on Higgins?

    Lachie Bramble gets pinged for a dangerous tackle on Jack Higgins in the final term

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Libba's inspirational chase and tackle lights up Marvel

    Tom Liberatore receives a standing ovation from the Bulldogs faithful after an incredible tackle on the wing

    AFL
  • 00:48

    JJ goes all the way after daring decision

    Jason Johannisen capitalises on the Saints' turnover by slotting this brilliant goal on the burst

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Naughton's nifty pair as Bulldogs hit purple patch

    Aaron Naughton leads the Dogs during their second-quarter surge with two crucial goals

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Bont’s back: Star Dog drills stunner in return game

    Marcus Bontempelli shows he is fit and firing with this thrilling long-range goal during the second term

    AFL
  • 01:12

    Worrying scenes as Darcy hurts knee in sickening landing

    The Bulldogs are dealt a crushing blow in the first term as star forward Sam Darcy is forced out of the game with a suspected knee injury

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Sinclair fired up after sizzling snap

    Jack Sinclair nails a wonderful goal as the Saints march to an early lead

    AFL

Geelong v Hawthorn

10 Shaun Mannagh GEEL
6 Bailey Smith GEEL
4 Jai Newcombe HAW
3 Karl Amon HAW
3 Patrick Dangerfield GEEL
2 Jack Gunston HAW
1 Lloyd Meek HAW
1 Mark Blicavs GEEL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:12

    Mini-Match: Geelong v Hawthorn

    Extended highlights of the Cats and Hawks clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 12:06

    Scott post-match, R6: 'The crowd loved it, the AFL loved it and I reckon Bailey loves it as well'

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round six’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 06:09

    Mitchell post-match, R6: 'We got enough wrong that they deserve the win'

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round six’s match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 08:09

    Highlights: Geelong v Hawthorn

    The Cats and Hawks clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Mannagh of the moment: Crafty Cat comes up big

    Shaun Mannagh drills a huge goal in the final term as Geelong inches closer to a superb victory

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Hawk’s brutal KO on Miers sparks scuffle and MRO storm

    Conor Nash lands in hot water after his heavy hit knocks out Gryan Miers and forces the small forward out of the game

    AFL
  • 00:25

    Jezza’s jaw-dropping volley just misses GOTY glory

    Jeremy Cameron nearly creates an all-time moment with a stunning mid-air soccer effort, just shaving the post and denying him a goal for the ages

    AFL
  • 01:00

    Baz slams footy into Hawk’s face and fans lose it

    Bailey Smith blasts the football into Jarman Impey’s head and concedes a bizarre free kick

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Watson works crowd after classic crumb and snap

    Nick Watson delivers one of his unique celebrations after showing his craft in front of goal

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Mannagh moves fast after Hawks fume at non-decision

    Shaun Mannagh snaps a ripper after Hawthorn is left reeling from a tough call

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Paddy perfection as Cats carve up ‘G

    Geelong skipper Patrick Dangerfield finishes off a sublime team play with a textbook snap

    AFL

LEADERBOARD

29 Nick Daicos COLL
28 Jordan Dawson ADEL
28 Hugh McCluggage BL
28 Connor Rozee PORT
27 Bailey Smith GEEL
25 Noah Anderson GCFC
25 Toby Greene GWS
25 Matt Rowell GCFC
24 Caleb Serong FRE
24 Steele Sidebottom COLL
23 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
23 Zach Merrett ESS
23 Josh Treacy FRE
22 Jack Sinclair STK
21 Patrick Dangerfield GEEL
21 Tom De Koning CARL
20 George Hewett CARL
20 Tom Liberatore WB
20 Touk Miller GCFC
19 Zak Butters PORT
18 Lachie Neale BL
18 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK