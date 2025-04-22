The coaches' votes for the round six games are in

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal during the match between Brisbane and Collingwood at the Gabba in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NICK Daicos has surged to the lead in the race for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, with the Collingwood star one of seven players to get a perfect 10 votes in round six.

Daicos led a near clean sweep for the Pies from their win over Brisbane, with brother Josh getting eight votes and Noah Answerth (one) the only Lions player to poll.

It has moved Daicos to 29 votes for the season, one clear of Jordan Dawson, Hugh McCluggage and Connor Rozee, with Bailey Smith a further vote behind.

Dawson picked up eight votes to be best on ground in Adelaide's win over Greater Western Sydney on Saturday, while Rozee also grabbed eight in Port Adelaide's win over Sydney, where Zak Butters led the way with 10 votes.

George Hewett, Peter Wright, Nick Vlastuin, Marcus Bontempelli and Shaun Mannagh also picked up 10 votes each, with Wright and Bontempelli doing so in their first games for the season.

Melbourne pair Kozzy Pickett and Max Gawn grabbed nine votes each in the win over Fremantle.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Brisbane v Collingwood

10 Nick Daicos COLL

8 Josh Daicos COLL

5 Steele Sidebottom COLL

3 Jamie Elliott COLL

2 Isaac Quaynor COLL

1 Noah Answerth BL

1 Beau McCreery COLL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:11 Mini-Match: Brisbane v Collingwood Extended highlights of the Lions and Magpies clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

06:38 McRae post-match, R6: 'We talk constantly about evidence, here it is, here's some facts' Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round six’s match against Brisbane

06:21 Fagan post-match, R6: 'There was a lot of things we didn't do well' Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round six’s match against Collingwood

02:31 No stopping Nick in this type of mood Nick Daicos puts on another masterclass with 38 disposals and a goal in his side’s demolition of the Lions

08:07 Highlights: Brisbane v Collingwood The Lions and Magpies clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:42 Bobby brings the icing as party rolls on Bobby Hill caps off his eye-catching performance with a couple of well-earned goals in the final term

00:59 Lion treads hot water as push sends Moore to flying knee Logan Morris may have a case to answer after a nudge on Darcy Moore sees the Collingwood skipper cop high contact

00:47 Elliott’s magic milestone pair as hot Pies cook Jamie Elliott conjures a couple of quick goals in game 200 as Collingwood continues to run riot at the Gabba

00:52 Hill hunts great Dayne who cops heat from Fagan Bobby Hill produces a tireless run to pressure Dayne Zorko before Nick Daicos bursts through for a well-deserved major

01:50 Fireworks after blistering Bobby hits turbo mode A frenetic passage unfolds as Dan McStay goals after a scuffle breaks out following Bobby Hill’s electric run

01:03 Daicos delivers gold after Lion’s bizarre 100m penalty Josh Daicos takes full advantage of some costly blunders from Zac Bailey

00:52 McStay makes former side pay with early double Dan McStay delivers a couple of majors in the first term as the Pies get off to a strong start

North Melbourne v Carlton

10 George Hewett CARL

7 Adam Cerra CARL

5 Charlie Curnow CARL

4 Tom De Koning CARL

2 Jesse Motlop CARL

2 Zac Williams CARL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:08 Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Carlton Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Blues clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

08:02 Voss post-match, R6: 'This one was a little bit more impressive again' Watch Carlton’s press conference after round six’s match against North Melbourne

09:02 Clarkson post-match, R6: 'It's just slower than we all want really' Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round six’s match against Carlton

08:09 Highlights: North Melbourne v Carlton The Kangaroos and Blues clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:51 Three’s a treat in Motlop’s final-term feast Jesse Motlop adds to Carlton’s party in the last with three exciting goals

00:27 TDK on full display: Big Blue takes flight Tom De Koning shows his aerial prowess with this stunning grab on the wing

00:39 ‘Worst spot you can be’: Roo’s falcon helps Hewett Charlie Comben cops a nasty bounce before George Hewett pounces to add to his impressive afternoon

00:41 Zurhaar needs just one step to drill monster Cam Zurhaar nails a much-needed goal for North after a superb effort from distance

00:38 Cripps catches all by surprise with magical left Patrick Cripps scores a wild snap on his non-preferred foot to get Carlton fans buzzing early

00:45 In-form Roo conjures two in some style Paul Curtis continues his hot form with a pair of superb efforts in the first term

00:33 Crafty Blue sneaks it through after Curnow’s heat Corey Durdin manages to squeeze home a hopeful effort after Charlie Curnow’s strong tackle

West Coast v Essendon

10 Peter Wright ESS

7 Andrew McGrath ESS

6 Nic Martin ESS

5 Elijah Hewett WCE

1 Jake Waterman WCE

1 Jeremy McGovern WCE

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:09 Mini-Match: West Coast v Essendon Extended highlights of the Eagles and Bombers clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

11:33 Scott post-match, R6: 'We're concerned about it' Watch Essendon’s press conference after round six’s match against West Coast

09:00 McQualter post-match, R6: 'We put ourselves in a really winnable position' Watch West Coast’s press conference after round six’s match against Essendon

02:06 Wright in the nick of time with six-goal haul Peter Wright produces a sensational effort in his return match with six goals to help edge the Bombers over the line

08:12 Highlights: Key forwards fire as Bombers down Eagles in thriller The Eagles and Bombers clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

04:09 Last two mins: Dons survive late Eagles surge The thrilling final moments between West Coast and Essendon in round six

01:14 Distressed Draper goes down after final-term gamble Essendon's call to roll the dice on Sam Draper proves costly, with the big man emotional after sustaining a suspected lower leg injury

00:47 Perkins provides perfect pair to spark Dons Archie Perkins delivers two superb goals in a minute as the Bombers mount their comeback

00:55 Hunt harvests the reward after red-hot pressure West Coast forces the turnover and earns a team-lifting goal through Jayden Hunt

00:39 Cripps zips in with ripper as Eagles electrify again West Coast continues its impressive start to the game as Jamie Cripps conjures gold from a tight angle

01:46 Waterman wows with wild four-goal term Jake Waterman catches serious fire in the opening quarter and nails four straight goals to make an early statement

00:34 Wright place, Wright time: Big Bomber back with bang Peter Wright slots a neat goal in his return game for Essendon

Melbourne v Fremantle

9 Max Gawn MELB

9 Kysaiah Pickett MELB

5 Jake Bowey MELB

3 Harrison Petty MELB

3 Shai Bolton FRE

1 Tom McDonald MELB

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:31 Mini-Match: Melbourne v Fremantle Extended highlights of the Demons and Dockers clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

10:35 Goodwin post-match, R6: 'The art of coaching is to get them back into form' Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round six’s match against Fremantle

08:12 Highlights: Melbourne v Fremantle The Demons and Dockers clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

08:22 Longmuir post-match, R6: 'Didn't think we were tough enough, didn't value the right things' Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round six’s match against Melbourne

01:23 High fives all round as Pickett does it all Kysaiah Pickett delivers five ripping majors in a brilliant showing against the Dockers

00:37 Langford lights up 'G to seal super victory Harvey Langford steps up at the right moment with a massive goal late

00:47 Showboating Pickett punches home his fifth Kysaiah Pickett gets out the back and slams home his fifth major of the match

00:38 McDonald delivers in magic moment on return Oscar McDonald snags an important major in his long-awaited return from injury

00:51 Pickett raises the bar with aerial wizardry Kysaiah Pickett takes to the skies before slotting his fourth goal of the opening half

00:38 Showtime Shai stuns all with insane finish Shai Bolton slots a goal that few others can with a brilliant dribbler from range

00:41 Chandler’s crazy rocket somehow bounces all the way Kade Chandler gets a fortuitous bounce as he nails one from 60m out

00:47 Dees stay on Trac with superstar's sizzling snap Christian Petracca slots a terrific goal on the burst as Melbourne extends its early lead

00:46 Reid hits it pure with pace and class Murphy Reid provides the perfect response for the Dockers with a brilliant goal on the run

00:48 Pickett perfection gets Dees underway Kysaiah Pickett shows his class with a brilliant pick-up and snap around the body

Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney

8 Jordan Dawson ADEL

5 Max Michalanney ADEL

5 Sam Taylor GWS

4 Alex Neal-Bullen ADEL

4 Izak Rankine ADEL

2 Rory Laird ADEL

1 Ben Keays ADEL

1 Mitchell Hinge ADEL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:03 Mini Match: Adelaide v GWS Extended highlights of the Crows and Giants clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

09:39 Nicks post-match, R6: 'You have to be able to defend' Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round six’s match against GWS

04:58 Kingsley post-match, R6: 'We couldn't really get up and going at all' Watch GWS’s press conference after round six’s match against Adelaide

08:11 Highlights: Adelaide v GWS The Crows and Giants clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:38 Stringer's handy snap steals a late one Jake Stringer curls the ball to perfection as GWS tries to claw its way back into the game

00:50 Neal-Bullen rises to occasion when Crows faithful called Alex Neal-Bullen beautifully finishes off an overwhelming Adelaide play and gets the home crowd roaring

00:56 Crow’s long-awaited first goal comes from massive roost Max Michalanney finally breaks through for his maiden AFL major with a monster launch, before being swarmed by teammates

00:48 Curtin crashes hard after heavy contest Adelaide young gun Daniel Curtin is taken from the field after this tough clash with Connor Idun

00:45 Magic moment from classy Kelly breaks GWS drought Josh Kelly launches a torpedo while off-balance on his non-preferred foot to finally snag his side’s first, eight minutes into the second term

00:51 Walker works up crowd after rare gift Taylor Walker intercepts a handball deep in defence and quickly turns around to snap an easy major

Richmond v Gold Coast

10 Nick Vlastuin RICH

6 Tim Taranto RICH

5 Noah Balta RICH

3 Matt Rowell GCFC

3 Touk Miller GCFC

2 Jacob Hopper RICH

1 John Noble GCFC

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:08 Mini-Match: Richmond v Gold Coast Extended highlights of the Tigers and Suns clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

08:22 Yze post-match, R6: 'To our boys' credit, we just wanted to put up a fight' Watch Richmond’s press conference after round six’s match against Gold Coast

05:39 Hardwick post-match, R6: 'We're not going to jump at shadows' Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round six’s match against Richmond

08:13 Highlights: Richmond v Gold Coast The Tigers and Suns clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:43 Graham's haphazard goal gives Suns pulse Will Graham keeps his side's hopes alive with a soccer goal in the goal square in the final stages of the match

01:06 Lethal Lalor: Tigers burn Suns in textbook team goal Sam Lalor finishes off a brilliant coast-to-coast play which started with a Toby Nankervis intercept mark

00:56 Terrific Taranto fires up troops with ripper on the run Tim Taranto bags an excellent goal on the burst as Richmond continues its sensational performance

00:51 Rioli lights up Marvel with outstanding snap Maurice Rioli jnr doesn't give up in this passage of play after Tom Lynch's deft touch keeps the footy alive

00:45 Suns recruit goes in the book for wayward kick John Noble gets reported for this kick on Richmond's Jack Ross, who makes the most of the opportunity with a great set shot

01:13 Mac in the middle as fiery scuffle gifts Tigers double goal A tense moment erupts after Jonty Faull’s first AFL major, with Mac Andrew caught in the crossfire and the Suns punished not once, but twice

00:48 Tensions rise early as Lynch rubs it in against ex-side Former Suns captain Tom Lynch slots the opening goal of the night and sparks a fiery exchange as tempers flare in the opening term

Sydney v Port Adelaide

10 Zak Butters PORT

8 Connor Rozee PORT

6 Kane Farrell PORT

2 Brodie Grundy SYD

2 Matthew Roberts SYD

1 Isaac Heeney SYD

1 James Rowbottom SYD

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:06 Mini-Match: Sydney v Port Adelaide Extended highlights of the Swans and Power clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

11:36 Full post-match, Cox R6: 'Come and enjoy the footy ... but leave it at that' Watch Sydney’s press conference after round six’s match against Port Adelaide

07:32 Full post-match, Hinkley R6: 'Let's respect our footballers' Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round six’s match against Sydney

08:12 Highlights: Sydney v Port Adelaide The Swans and Power clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:56 Aliir's angry reaction as fan throws item over fence Port Adelaide defender Aliir Aliir chastises a fan at the SCG who threw an object over the fence

01:05 Wines recovering after being subbed out with heart flutter Port Adelaide footy boss Chris Davies provides an update on Ollie Wines after he experienced a heart flutter at the SCG

00:38 Electric Swans respond in a flash as SCG roars James Rowbottom cuts it off and snaps a beauty before setting up Will Hayward's perfect curler just seconds later

00:38 Port lands running goal NINE seconds after re-start Willem Drew drills a slick Port Adelaide major within the first nine seconds of the second half

00:55 Lightning strikes thrice as the Lizard misfires Nick Blakey frustrates the home crowd and his coach Dean Cox after missing three running attempts in the second term

00:36 Courageous SPP praised after tough contest Sam Powell-Pepper goes back with the flight and wears the contact to create a shot on goal for his side

00:41 Weaving Willie fools them all with classy goal Willie Rioli side-steps his way to a wonderful finish to give Port Adelaide an early buffer

00:37 Veteran's ferocious fend sends crowd wild Dane Rampe applies an impressively strong fend off on Darcy Byrne-Jones to save his side on the last line of defence

00:38 Magic Heeney stuns with Easter Sunday special Isaac Heeney threads a magnificent snap from the boundary to get Sydney on the board

Western Bulldogs v St Kilda

10 Marcus Bontempelli WB

5 Matthew Kennedy WB

5 Joel Freijah WB

4 Ryley Sanders WB

3 Bailey Dale WB

2 Bailey Williams WB

1 Tom Liberatore WB

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:26 Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v St Kilda Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Saints clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

10:37 Beveridge post-match, R6: 'It's fair to say that we're a bit concerned' Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round six’s match against St Kilda

07:59 Lyon post-match, R6: 'It was non-competitive at times, so we have to own that' Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round six’s match against Western Bulldogs

08:12 Highlights: Western Bulldogs v St Kilda The Bulldogs and Saints clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

02:39 Business as usual: Bont returns in top gear Marcus Bontempelli wastes no time making an impression in his comeback to footy, collecting 30 disposals and slotting two goals in a commanding performance

00:42 Kennedy’s clever party trick catches all by surprise Matthew Kennedy kicks an opportunistic soccer goal following a great smother from a teammate

00:36 Is Dog in hot water for tackle on Higgins? Lachie Bramble gets pinged for a dangerous tackle on Jack Higgins in the final term

00:50 Libba's inspirational chase and tackle lights up Marvel Tom Liberatore receives a standing ovation from the Bulldogs faithful after an incredible tackle on the wing

00:48 JJ goes all the way after daring decision Jason Johannisen capitalises on the Saints' turnover by slotting this brilliant goal on the burst

00:45 Naughton's nifty pair as Bulldogs hit purple patch Aaron Naughton leads the Dogs during their second-quarter surge with two crucial goals

00:45 Bont’s back: Star Dog drills stunner in return game Marcus Bontempelli shows he is fit and firing with this thrilling long-range goal during the second term

01:12 Worrying scenes as Darcy hurts knee in sickening landing The Bulldogs are dealt a crushing blow in the first term as star forward Sam Darcy is forced out of the game with a suspected knee injury

00:34 Sinclair fired up after sizzling snap Jack Sinclair nails a wonderful goal as the Saints march to an early lead

Geelong v Hawthorn

10 Shaun Mannagh GEEL

6 Bailey Smith GEEL

4 Jai Newcombe HAW

3 Karl Amon HAW

3 Patrick Dangerfield GEEL

2 Jack Gunston HAW

1 Lloyd Meek HAW

1 Mark Blicavs GEEL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:12 Mini-Match: Geelong v Hawthorn Extended highlights of the Cats and Hawks clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

12:06 Scott post-match, R6: 'The crowd loved it, the AFL loved it and I reckon Bailey loves it as well' Watch Geelong’s press conference after round six’s match against Hawthorn

06:09 Mitchell post-match, R6: 'We got enough wrong that they deserve the win' Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round six’s match against Geelong

08:09 Highlights: Geelong v Hawthorn The Cats and Hawks clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:45 Mannagh of the moment: Crafty Cat comes up big Shaun Mannagh drills a huge goal in the final term as Geelong inches closer to a superb victory

00:56 Hawk’s brutal KO on Miers sparks scuffle and MRO storm Conor Nash lands in hot water after his heavy hit knocks out Gryan Miers and forces the small forward out of the game

00:25 Jezza’s jaw-dropping volley just misses GOTY glory Jeremy Cameron nearly creates an all-time moment with a stunning mid-air soccer effort, just shaving the post and denying him a goal for the ages

01:00 Baz slams footy into Hawk’s face and fans lose it Bailey Smith blasts the football into Jarman Impey’s head and concedes a bizarre free kick

00:32 Watson works crowd after classic crumb and snap Nick Watson delivers one of his unique celebrations after showing his craft in front of goal

00:39 Mannagh moves fast after Hawks fume at non-decision Shaun Mannagh snaps a ripper after Hawthorn is left reeling from a tough call

00:41 Paddy perfection as Cats carve up ‘G Geelong skipper Patrick Dangerfield finishes off a sublime team play with a textbook snap

LEADERBOARD

29 Nick Daicos COLL

28 Jordan Dawson ADEL

28 Hugh McCluggage BL

28 Connor Rozee PORT

27 Bailey Smith GEEL

25 Noah Anderson GCFC

25 Toby Greene GWS

25 Matt Rowell GCFC

24 Caleb Serong FRE

24 Steele Sidebottom COLL

23 Andrew Brayshaw FRE

23 Zach Merrett ESS

23 Josh Treacy FRE

22 Jack Sinclair STK

21 Patrick Dangerfield GEEL

21 Tom De Koning CARL

20 George Hewett CARL

20 Tom Liberatore WB

20 Touk Miller GCFC

19 Zak Butters PORT

18 Lachie Neale BL

18 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK