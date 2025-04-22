NICK Daicos has surged to the lead in the race for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, with the Collingwood star one of seven players to get a perfect 10 votes in round six.
Daicos led a near clean sweep for the Pies from their win over Brisbane, with brother Josh getting eight votes and Noah Answerth (one) the only Lions player to poll.
It has moved Daicos to 29 votes for the season, one clear of Jordan Dawson, Hugh McCluggage and Connor Rozee, with Bailey Smith a further vote behind.
Dawson picked up eight votes to be best on ground in Adelaide's win over Greater Western Sydney on Saturday, while Rozee also grabbed eight in Port Adelaide's win over Sydney, where Zak Butters led the way with 10 votes.
George Hewett, Peter Wright, Nick Vlastuin, Marcus Bontempelli and Shaun Mannagh also picked up 10 votes each, with Wright and Bontempelli doing so in their first games for the season.
Melbourne pair Kozzy Pickett and Max Gawn grabbed nine votes each in the win over Fremantle.
Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.
The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.
Brisbane v Collingwood
10 Nick Daicos COLL
8 Josh Daicos COLL
5 Steele Sidebottom COLL
3 Jamie Elliott COLL
2 Isaac Quaynor COLL
1 Noah Answerth BL
1 Beau McCreery COLL
North Melbourne v Carlton
10 George Hewett CARL
7 Adam Cerra CARL
5 Charlie Curnow CARL
4 Tom De Koning CARL
2 Jesse Motlop CARL
2 Zac Williams CARL
West Coast v Essendon
10 Peter Wright ESS
7 Andrew McGrath ESS
6 Nic Martin ESS
5 Elijah Hewett WCE
1 Jake Waterman WCE
1 Jeremy McGovern WCE
Melbourne v Fremantle
9 Max Gawn MELB
9 Kysaiah Pickett MELB
5 Jake Bowey MELB
3 Harrison Petty MELB
3 Shai Bolton FRE
1 Tom McDonald MELB
Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney
8 Jordan Dawson ADEL
5 Max Michalanney ADEL
5 Sam Taylor GWS
4 Alex Neal-Bullen ADEL
4 Izak Rankine ADEL
2 Rory Laird ADEL
1 Ben Keays ADEL
1 Mitchell Hinge ADEL
Richmond v Gold Coast
10 Nick Vlastuin RICH
6 Tim Taranto RICH
5 Noah Balta RICH
3 Matt Rowell GCFC
3 Touk Miller GCFC
2 Jacob Hopper RICH
1 John Noble GCFC
Sydney v Port Adelaide
10 Zak Butters PORT
8 Connor Rozee PORT
6 Kane Farrell PORT
2 Brodie Grundy SYD
2 Matthew Roberts SYD
1 Isaac Heeney SYD
1 James Rowbottom SYD
Western Bulldogs v St Kilda
10 Marcus Bontempelli WB
5 Matthew Kennedy WB
5 Joel Freijah WB
4 Ryley Sanders WB
3 Bailey Dale WB
2 Bailey Williams WB
1 Tom Liberatore WB
Geelong v Hawthorn
10 Shaun Mannagh GEEL
6 Bailey Smith GEEL
4 Jai Newcombe HAW
3 Karl Amon HAW
3 Patrick Dangerfield GEEL
2 Jack Gunston HAW
1 Lloyd Meek HAW
1 Mark Blicavs GEEL
LEADERBOARD
29 Nick Daicos COLL
28 Jordan Dawson ADEL
28 Hugh McCluggage BL
28 Connor Rozee PORT
27 Bailey Smith GEEL
25 Noah Anderson GCFC
25 Toby Greene GWS
25 Matt Rowell GCFC
24 Caleb Serong FRE
24 Steele Sidebottom COLL
23 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
23 Zach Merrett ESS
23 Josh Treacy FRE
22 Jack Sinclair STK
21 Patrick Dangerfield GEEL
21 Tom De Koning CARL
20 George Hewett CARL
20 Tom Liberatore WB
20 Touk Miller GCFC
19 Zak Butters PORT
18 Lachie Neale BL
18 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK